Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This City in Georgia Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in AmericaJoe MertensGeorgia State
Tech Watch: Forsyth County could become home to one of Georgia’s first ‘Smart Cities”Justine LookenottForsyth County, GA
3 Great Seafood Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Supreme Court Issues Ruling on Lindsey Graham SubpoenaNews Breaking LIVEAtlanta, GA
7 Elegant Interior Design For Atlanta AirbnbsJodian Marie
Related
Takeoff shooting - live: Drake and James Corden pay tribute to Migos rapper as Houston police issue statement
Takeoff, a member of rap trio Migos, has been shot dead in Houston, Texas, his representatives have confirmed.The rapper, whose full name was Kirshnik Khari Ball, was 28.His group mate, Quavo, was also present at the time of the incident. According to Houston police, Quavo & Takeoff were at a private party prior to the shooting. They did not name the victim of a confirmed homicide, but Takeoff’s representative has confirmed his death.TMZ reports that Takeoff was shot dead at a bowling alley after a game of dice.Ahead of the incident, Takeoff posted a picture of himself to his...
Migos rapper Takeoff dead at 28, shot and killed in Houston
Migos member Takeoff died early Tuesday after being shot in Houston. He was 28. A rep confirmed the news to the Associated Press. The rapper was killed at a bowling alley around 2:30 a.m. after an altercation broke out over a dice game, TMZ reported. Takeoff, whose real name was Kirshnik Khari Ball, was pronounced dead at the scene. Houston Police Department Lt. Christina Salazar told NBC affiliate KPRC 2 that 40 to 50 people were at 810 Billiards & Bowling Houston when the shooting took place, explaining that two other injured people were taken in private vehicles to nearby hospitals. Police confirmed that Takeoff...
‘What Does She Need To Do?’ Migos' Quavo Seen Pleading With 911 Operator For Help Saving Takeoff Moments After Rapper Was Shot
Migos’ Quavo was seen pleading out for help in the moments after his nephew Takeoff was fatally shot while playing dice in Houston, RadarOnline.com has learned. A heartbreaking video from the scene of the incident shows Quavo standing over Takeoff’s body while on the phone with a 911 operator. Quavo is heard “What does she need to do? Hello? Hello? What does she need to do?” Sources told TMZ that a woman on the scene was a nurse and offered to help try and provide Takeoff with medical attention.As RadarOnline.com previously reported, last night, Takeoff was fatally shot while partying...
Migos’ Takeoff All Smiles In Last Photo Taken Before He Was Fatally Shot While Playing Dice In Houston
Migos’ Takeoff was all smiles while posing for a photo only moments before he was gunned down while playing a game of dice, RadarOnline.com has learned. The photo in question was posted inside the 810 Billiards & Bowling where the rapper was fatally shot. In the snap, Takeoff is seen posing with a fan while smiling from ear to ear. The rapper is seen looking relaxed while rocking a crisp white t-shirt with a bunch of diamond chains. In the background, a billboard pool is visible with a couple of men surrounding it. ...
Where is Quavo following fellow Migos rapper Takeoff’s death?
Following the news of Takeoff’s tragic death, worried fans have been wondering about the status of his fellow The Migos bandmate and uncle Quavo, who was present during the fatal incident.Takeoff’s representative confirmed his death, followed by police confirmation shortly after. Takeoff – real name Kirshnik Khari Ball – was shot dead at a bowling alley in downtown Houston, Texas after a game of dice. He was 28.According to Houston police, Quavo, who was present at the time of the incident, and Takeoff were at a private party prior to the fatal shooting.In a following update, police tweeted: “Two...
thebrag.com
50 Cent sends powerful message to Quavo following Takeoff death
It feels like every hip hop star has had something to say about the death of Migos’ Takeoff; that’s what happens when you’re one of the most popular rappers of your generation. While many went for simple tributes, including Tyler, the Creator, Gucci Mane and Ja Rule,...
Migos Rapper Takeoff's Cause Of Death Revealed Hours After Houston Shooting
The cause of death of Migos rapper Takeoff, who was shot to death while at a party at a Texas bowling alley earlier this week, has officially been revealed, RadarOnline.com can confirm.According to the Harris County, Houston Medical Examiner's office, Takeoff's primary cause of death was "penetrating gunshot wounds of head and torso into arm."According to TMZ, the Harris County coroner’s office is believed to have completed its investigation into the 28-year-old rapper’s official cause of death. His body is also reportedly ready to be picked up for funeral services.As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Takeoff – whose real name was Kirshnik...
After TakeOff's shooting death, Deion Sanders bans Jackson State players from leaving Houston hotel
HOUSTON — The repercussions from the shooting death of Migos rapper TakeOff in downtown Houston are spilling over into college sports. Jackson State football coach and former NFL star Deion Sanders banned his players from leaving their Houston hotel this weekend. They'll be in town to play Texas Southern University.
papermag.com
Desiigner Quits Rap Over Takeoff's Death
Desiigner says he's quitting rap over Takeoff's death. "Why do we fucking do this? I swear this shit ain’t nothing. I’m done rap. It’s done, it’s done, it’s done, it’s done. Not to Takeoff, bro. It’s done," Desiigner continued, before going on to bemoan the fact that he "can't even call" anyone from Quality Control Music, including Migos' other two members, Quavo and Offset.
Migos' Takeoff had already changed the sound of hip-hop. He was just getting started on a new chapter
The group's rapid-fire 'Migos Flow' dramatically changed not only rap but pop music as well. Takeoff was fatally shot on Tuesday. He was 28.
Complex
Tyler the Creator, Gucci Mane, Rae Sremmurd, and More Pay Tribute to Takeoff
Takeoff, one-third of the Migos, was shot and killed early Tuesday morning, and members of the hip-hop community have taken to social media to mourn the loss of the Atlanta rapper. According to TMZ’s report, local police in Houston, Texas were notified of a shooting “shortly after 2:30 a.m.” at...
NOLA.com
Migos' TakeOff killed in Houston shooting; last show was Lil Weezyana Fest in New Orleans
Migos member TakeOff, who was shot and killed in Houston early Tuesday, performed as part of the rap duo Unc & Phew at Lil Wayne's Lil WeezyAna Fest in New Orleans barely 48 hours earlier. That was his final show. According to TMZ, the 28-year-old rapper died after gunfire erupted...
KHOU
Who was TakeOff? The rise of Migos
HOUSTON — Born June 14, 1994, as Krishnic Khari Ball in the Atlanta area, he was most known for his rap persona TakeOff. He was one-third of the world-renowned rap group Migos. The trio was made up of TakeOff, his uncle, Quavo, and cousin Offset. The group was formed...
Reba McEntire postpones 3 concerts after doctor orders ‘vocal rest’
Country music star Reba McEntire said she is postponing three concerts set for this weekend after her doctor told her “to go on vocal rest.”. McEntire, 67, announced on her official Instagram and Facebook accounts on Wednesday that she made “the difficult decision” to reschedule the concerts in Columbus, Ohio; Raleigh, North Carolina; and Indianapolis, CNN reported.
Comments / 0