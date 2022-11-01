ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Footwear News

Oprah’s Favorite Things 2022: The Must-Have Slippers to Buy This Holiday Season

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. When Oprah shares her Favorite Things list, consumers take note. That’s because she points us toward top-notch brands that quickly turn into products we can’t stop talking about. This year, one of Oprah’s favorites are cozy slippers — and we have to agree on these top-notch choices for women’s slippers and men’s slipper styles. From Minnetonka’s Lucie slippers to Emu’s Stinger boots and Dear Foams Warm-Up booties, there’s so much to love about these slippers available at Amazon. For starters,...
goodmorningamerica.com

Nordstrom just released its holiday gift guide: 20 picks you can shop now

Nordstrom is helping customers ahead of the Black Friday rush, revealing its 2022 holiday gift guide weeks ahead of the busy shopping season. From gifts under $100 to stocking stuffers, Nordstrom is putting everything you need for holiday shopping all in one place. "We hope that our customers will feel...
People

Amazon Shoppers Have Walked Miles at Disney World in These 'Breathable' Under-$40 Slip-On Sneakers

"They are so light, you feel like you have nothing on your feet" We've all been there: that critical moment when a new pair of shoes just fails. The dreaded discomfort often hits at the most inopportune times and promptly afterward, the toe torturers are shoved into the back of the closet, never to be heard from again.  Luckily, Amazon shoppers have found a reliable pair of casual slip-ons that promise a level of comfort that will last. The Konhill Casual Walking Slip-On Shoes have racked up more...
goodmorningamerica.com

'GMA' Deals & Steals on Oprah's Favorite Things

The 2022 Oprah's Favorite Things list marks the official kickoff to the holiday shopping season. Don't miss Day 2 of Oprah's Favorite Things -- click here for more deals!. This year's coveted list of gift picks celebrates small businesses with products for everyone on your list. Tory Johnson has secured...
WWD

Oprah’s Favorite Theragun Mini Massage Gun Is the Perfect Holiday Gift — And It’s on Sale!

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, WWD may receive an affiliate commission. The holiday season is upon us, and while we cannot wait for all the celebrations and decorations, the moment we’ve really been waiting for has finally arrived. Oprah Winfrey has released her Oprah’s Favorite Things 2022 list on Oprah Daily — all shoppable on Amazon — and it includes Therabody’s Theragun Mini.More from WWDRed Carpet Looks at 'The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power' L.A. PremiereThe Fashion in 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' Season FourAmazon Prime Day 2020: Fashion...
In Style

The Sparkly, Expensive-Looking Ring Worn by Jennifer Aniston and Julia Roberts Is $10 Right Now

Black Friday, is that you? Sure, November may have just started, but retailers aren’t waiting to get their early Black Friday deals up and running. If you’re under the impression that these early bird deals aren’t as good as the day-of sales, think again; in fact, you can snag an expensive-looking, celebrity-loved ring for just $10 right now.
Fatherly

These Are The Best Amazon Prime Day Deals On Camping Gear

ENERGIZER LED Headlamp PRO (2-Pack) With seven lighting modes and up to 35 hours of runtime, these water- and drop-resistant headlamps from Energizer are a great deal. And since they come as a set of two, you’ll have a spare, which is always a good idea. $21.99. $14.55. Coleman...
Narcity

Best Buy's 'Black Friday Month' 2022 Has Already Started In Canada & You Can Save Hundreds

Get ready, shoppers! Black Friday sales in Canada have already begun, with Best Buy launching its "Black Friday Month" deals across electronics, home appliances, furniture and more. On Tuesday, November 4, the retailer dropped hundreds of Black Friday discounts across its product range online. Although there are still several weeks...
The Hollywood Reporter

The Best Beauty Advent Calendars to Pre-Order Before the Holidays

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission. Advent calendars are the gifts that keep on giving during the holidays, which is why they’re a great one-and-done early present for your favorite beauty buffs (or yourself). The best beauty Advent calendars are often worth well over the price you’re paying, as the value sets are stocked with full- and travel-sized products that can be gifted as one glamorous package or divvied among the makeup mavens and grooming enthusiasts in your life.More from The Hollywood ReporterThe Best...

