Minnesota State

The Most Hated Apps in Iowa, Minnesota, and South Dakota

Love them or hate them, computer applications are a way of life. And while there is a level of convenience they provide that helps to make our lives less complicated, they can also be cumbersome and irritating. To find the apps that get under our skin the most, Electronics Hub...
Super Rare Video Of Big Cougar Taken In Minnesota

Recently a super rare video of a large cougar was captured in Minnesota. Just...Wow!. I've camped all over the state of Minnesota from the southern state parks to the Boundry Waters Canoe Area Wilderness on the Canadian border. I've encountered moose, bears, wolves, and all sorts of other critters...but never...
Iowa Man Takes a Wrong Turn and Saves A Family

The saying, "You never know where life is going to take you" has a whole new meaning for one young Iowa man. It has also given one Iowa family a new perspective this Thanksgiving season. Red Oak, Iowa is about an hour's drive, south, and east of Omaha, Nebraska. With...
Beau Bridges Comes to Minnesota to Shoot New Film

Every so often someone from Minnesota films a movie in Minnesota. It happens. Not a lot, but it does. An actor born and raised in Minnesota is making sure a story based on her real-life experiences is authentically Minnesota. "Days When the Rains Came" is a dramedy based loosely on...
NEVER Shower During a Thunderstorm if You Live in Iowa

If you've lived in Iowa for any length of time, you're probably aware of just how brutal thunderstorms can be. Obviously, it's important to take precautions until the storm passes, but you may be surprised to know that those precautions include not showering during the storm. But why is it...
Ticket-splitters could play key role in battleground states

Ticket-splitters are poised to play a pivotal role in a handful of key battleground states, like Pennsylvania and Georgia, where signs are growing that voters may be willing to cross party lines for certain candidates.  In Georgia, where voters will choose their next governor and U.S. senator next week, polling has routinely shown Gov. Brian […]
