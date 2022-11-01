Read full article on original website
The Most Hated Apps in Iowa, Minnesota, and South Dakota
Love them or hate them, computer applications are a way of life. And while there is a level of convenience they provide that helps to make our lives less complicated, they can also be cumbersome and irritating. To find the apps that get under our skin the most, Electronics Hub...
Super Rare Video Of Big Cougar Taken In Minnesota
Recently a super rare video of a large cougar was captured in Minnesota. Just...Wow!. I've camped all over the state of Minnesota from the southern state parks to the Boundry Waters Canoe Area Wilderness on the Canadian border. I've encountered moose, bears, wolves, and all sorts of other critters...but never...
Iowa Man Takes a Wrong Turn and Saves A Family
The saying, "You never know where life is going to take you" has a whole new meaning for one young Iowa man. It has also given one Iowa family a new perspective this Thanksgiving season. Red Oak, Iowa is about an hour's drive, south, and east of Omaha, Nebraska. With...
Beau Bridges Comes to Minnesota to Shoot New Film
Every so often someone from Minnesota films a movie in Minnesota. It happens. Not a lot, but it does. An actor born and raised in Minnesota is making sure a story based on her real-life experiences is authentically Minnesota. "Days When the Rains Came" is a dramedy based loosely on...
NEVER Shower During a Thunderstorm if You Live in Iowa
If you've lived in Iowa for any length of time, you're probably aware of just how brutal thunderstorms can be. Obviously, it's important to take precautions until the storm passes, but you may be surprised to know that those precautions include not showering during the storm. But why is it...
Husker Doc Talk: A New Head Coach This Week?
Last week’s rumors didn’t pan out, but where there’s smoke ...
Ticket-splitters could play key role in battleground states
Ticket-splitters are poised to play a pivotal role in a handful of key battleground states, like Pennsylvania and Georgia, where signs are growing that voters may be willing to cross party lines for certain candidates. In Georgia, where voters will choose their next governor and U.S. senator next week, polling has routinely shown Gov. Brian […]
But WHY Isn’t Anyone Winning Powerball? It’s Not A Stumper
So many subplots to this latest Powerball drawing, and here's yet another one. A jackpot prize of $1.5 billion doesn't just randomly happen. There has to be a reason why we've gone 39 consecutive drawings without a winner. People aren't getting their numbers right, obviously, but it's not really "rigged"...per se'.
In Defense of the Peanut Butter and Mayonnaise Sandwich
It seems like we all have one or two things we love to eat that others might consider to be a bit odd or even downright disgusting. For me, it's peanut butter and mayonnaise sandwiches. While all of my friends were reaching for peanut butter and jelly sandwiches, I was...
