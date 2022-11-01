ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

WESH

Fact-checking claims made in the Florida governor debate

FORT PIERCE, Fla. — Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis and Democrat Charlie Crist may both be claiming a victory in Monday night's fiery debate. Early in the debate, DeSantis defended reopening schools in the fall of the pandemic's first year by pointing to the new national report card on schools from the National Assessment of Educational Progress from the National Center For Education Statistics.
News Breaking LIVE

A "Leading" Republican Official Has Suddenly Died

Hugh McKean, a "leading" Colorado GOP lawmaker who was serving as the House Minority Leader in Colorado, has died at the age of 55, according to Fox News. In a tweet, the Colorado House Republicans, tweeting at @COHouseGOP, said, "it is with great sadness we announce the sudden passing of House Minority Leader Hugh McKean. Hugh was fiercely passionate about serving the great state of Colorado and will be missed dearly. Funeral services are being planned and details will be made public once finalized."
The Center Square

Polls show Lee with big lead over McMullin in Utah Senate race

(The Center Square) - A poll released Tuesday by OH Predictive Insights shows U.S. Senator Mike Lee, R-Utah, with a wide lead over Evan McMullin. Fifty-three percent of the 600 Utahns polled between Oct. 25 and Oct. 27 indicated they are supporting Lee. McMullin, who is running as an independent, garnered 34%. Nine-percent of those polled said they were undecided, according to a news release from the non-partisan polling firm. Three percent said they would vote for Libertarian James Arthur Hansen and 1% indicated they would vote for Independent American candidate Tommy Williams.
Click10.com

Trump to attend Rubio's Miami-Dade rally without DeSantis

MIAMI – Former President Donald Trump plans to attend a political rally two days before Election Day in Miami-Dade. Gov. Ron DeSantis is not invited. Trump, who recently said he “will probably have to” run again in 2024, will be supporting Sen. Marco Rubio, who is running against U.S. Rep. Val Demings.
talentrecap.com

Luke Bryan’s Career in Jeopardy After Inviting Florida Governor On Stage

American Idol judge Luke Bryan receives major backlash as fans vow to boycott his music after inviting Florida’s governor on stage. Heat from fans has prompted the country singer to release an official statement addressing the event. Luke Bryan Brings Ron DeSantis On Stage During Jacksonville Concert. Twitter recently...
Us Weekly

Luke Bryan Defends Bringing Florida Governor Ron DeSantis on Stage at Florida Concert: ‘I’ve Generally Stayed Out of Politics’

Amiee Stubbs/imageSPACE/Shutterstock Luke Bryan responded to backlash after Florida governor Ron DeSantis made an appearance at his Friday, October 28, concert in Jacksonville. "I typically don't respond to stuff when I'm getting run down on a social platform but here's the deal," the American Idol judge, 46, shared in a statement via Twitter on Sunday, […]
