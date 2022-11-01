Read full article on original website
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis blew up Black-held congressional districts. He may have broken Florida law
DeSantis’ move, secretly aided by GOP-linked national operatives, came over the objections of the Republican-controlled state legislature.
Police In Florida Confirm Rubio’s Volunteer Was Brutally Beaten For Being A Republican
U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio on Wednesday fired back at leftist media critics who tried to excuse anti-Republican violence by two thugs who brutally beat one of his campaign volunteers. As The Free Press reported this week, the Florida Republican noted that one of his neighborhood
Who Won Marco Rubio vs Val Demings Debate in Florida? Commentators Weigh In
Newsweek has reaction to last night's Florida Senate debate between Marco Rubio and Val Demings.
Trump 'Feels Betrayed' by DeSantis as Florida Governor Suffers Rally Snub
Donald Trump has reignited speculation that his relationship with one-time close ally Ron DeSantis is becoming increasingly strained as the former president announced he will hold a Florida rally for Senator Marco Rubio without the governor. The former president will attend a rally in support of Rubio's reelection campaign at...
‘This is Florida under Ron DeSantis’: Charlie Crist ad slams governor over incest report
“This is Florida under Ron DeSantis, children forced to give birth to children,” reads the ad.
Rubio canvasser attacked in Florida; 1 arrested
Sen. Marco Rubio tweeted that a canvasser supporting his campaign was attacked Sunday night by four people in who allegedly said Republicans are not welcome in the area.
Herschel Walker slams Stacey Abrams: 'Only in America' would people vote for someone who bashes the country
Georgia Republican Senate hopeful Herschel Walker slammed Stacey Abrams, Tuesday, telling "The Brian Kilmeade Show" that "only in America" would people vote for someone who bashes the country. Herschel reacted to the Democratic gubernatorial candidate claiming that 107 sheriffs want to be able to "take Black people off the streets"...
WESH
Fact-checking claims made in the Florida governor debate
FORT PIERCE, Fla. — Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis and Democrat Charlie Crist may both be claiming a victory in Monday night's fiery debate. Early in the debate, DeSantis defended reopening schools in the fall of the pandemic's first year by pointing to the new national report card on schools from the National Assessment of Educational Progress from the National Center For Education Statistics.
4 Florida justices have lost our confidence | A Sun Sentinel and Orlando Sentinel editorial
Gov. Ron DeSantis has reshaped the Florida Supreme Court into a political instrument of right-wing ideology that cannot be trusted to uphold the rule of law. The public’s only remaining influence over this rogue court is to deny new terms to its offending members when the opportunity arises — as it will on Election Day, Nov. 8.
A "Leading" Republican Official Has Suddenly Died
Hugh McKean, a "leading" Colorado GOP lawmaker who was serving as the House Minority Leader in Colorado, has died at the age of 55, according to Fox News. In a tweet, the Colorado House Republicans, tweeting at @COHouseGOP, said, "it is with great sadness we announce the sudden passing of House Minority Leader Hugh McKean. Hugh was fiercely passionate about serving the great state of Colorado and will be missed dearly. Funeral services are being planned and details will be made public once finalized."
DeSantis’s old law firm received millions in Florida state funds, investigation finds
Daily Beast reports that Holland & Knight, where governor once worked, made nearly $3m in state contracts from 2018 to 2020
Polls show Lee with big lead over McMullin in Utah Senate race
(The Center Square) - A poll released Tuesday by OH Predictive Insights shows U.S. Senator Mike Lee, R-Utah, with a wide lead over Evan McMullin. Fifty-three percent of the 600 Utahns polled between Oct. 25 and Oct. 27 indicated they are supporting Lee. McMullin, who is running as an independent, garnered 34%. Nine-percent of those polled said they were undecided, according to a news release from the non-partisan polling firm. Three percent said they would vote for Libertarian James Arthur Hansen and 1% indicated they would vote for Independent American candidate Tommy Williams.
University of Florida students protest, say Republican Sen. Ben Sasse poses 'threat' as president
Students at the University of Florida expressed their outrage at the university's nomination of a Republican senator to serve as the school's next president.
Click10.com
Trump to attend Rubio's Miami-Dade rally without DeSantis
MIAMI – Former President Donald Trump plans to attend a political rally two days before Election Day in Miami-Dade. Gov. Ron DeSantis is not invited. Trump, who recently said he “will probably have to” run again in 2024, will be supporting Sen. Marco Rubio, who is running against U.S. Rep. Val Demings.
talentrecap.com
Luke Bryan’s Career in Jeopardy After Inviting Florida Governor On Stage
American Idol judge Luke Bryan receives major backlash as fans vow to boycott his music after inviting Florida’s governor on stage. Heat from fans has prompted the country singer to release an official statement addressing the event. Luke Bryan Brings Ron DeSantis On Stage During Jacksonville Concert. Twitter recently...
5 takeaways from a day when Trump, DeSantis, Rubio and Scott descended on South Florida
Florida’s top Republicans were in action across South Florida on Thursday. Here are five takeaways from a unique day in Sunshine State politics. Former president Donald Trump says if you can't say something nice ... ...
Luke Bryan Defends Bringing Florida Governor Ron DeSantis on Stage at Florida Concert: ‘I’ve Generally Stayed Out of Politics’
Amiee Stubbs/imageSPACE/Shutterstock Luke Bryan responded to backlash after Florida governor Ron DeSantis made an appearance at his Friday, October 28, concert in Jacksonville. "I typically don't respond to stuff when I'm getting run down on a social platform but here's the deal," the American Idol judge, 46, shared in a statement via Twitter on Sunday, […]
Are Lynyrd Skynyrd Florida’s Official Band? Governor DeSantis Appears on Stage To Accept $100K Disaster Relief Donation
On October 16, Florida's Governor Ron DeSantis appeared on stage with rock legends Lynyrd Skynyrd to accept a donation of $100,000 from the band towards the state's disaster relief fund.
Biden came to Florida to help Democratic underdogs, but barely mentioned DeSantis, one of his most vocal critics
Biden reserved criticism for GOP Sen. Rick Scott, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, and GOP Sen. Ron Johnson of Wisconsin.
Florida Judge Orders Ron DeSantis To Turn Over Records On Migrant Flights
The governor's office intends to appeal the decision, claiming it already provided enough information on the controversial flights.
