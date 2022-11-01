ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami-dade County, FL

doralfamilyjournal.com

From next week, drinking water in Miami-Dade will temporarily change

DORAL, FL – The Miami-Dade Water and Sewer Department (WASD) conducts its Spring cleaning in November. From November 8 – 21, the department will temporarily change the method used to chlorinate the drinking water supply at its water treatment plants. This routine procedure is regularly scheduled each year in partnership with the Florida Department of Health in Miami-Dade County and the Department of Regulatory and Economic Resources (RER).
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
wlrn.org

City of Miami takes over historically Black beach, Brazil's tight presidential election, wetlands boundary moved

When Miami commissioners recently moved to take over management of Virginia Key Beach, the city’s historically Black beach, the reaction from the community was swift. Commissioners had suggested ‘malfeasance’ in the running of the Virginia Key Trust and indicated their frustrations over the lack of progress on a Black history and civil rights museum promised nearly two decades ago.
MIAMI, FL
wlrn.org

Miami-Dade moves boundary that protects wetlands and farms to make way for warehouses

On their fifth try, developers hoping to build a sprawling warehouse center outside Miami-Dade County’s urban development boundary convinced county commissioners to move the decades-old line that protects wetlands and farms. But the 8-4 vote could be vetoed by Mayor Daniella Levine Cava, who opposed the move and said...
WSVN-TV

New affordable housing project unveiled in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - South Florida’s housing crisis continues to put families in a bind. Now, one city is opening doors for its most desperate residents. A ribbon cutting and a groundbreaking was held Thursday for Miami’s newest affordable housing project. “We’re just happy to be here to be...
MIAMI, FL
Click10.com

Deputy Building Official urges recertification in Miami-Dade

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Miami-Dade Deputy Building Official Sergio Ascunce spoke with Local 10 News’ Hatzel Vela on Thursday to discuss building recertification and how it has changed in Miami-Dade after the Surfside condo collapse. Ascunce was asked by Local 10′s Hatzel Vela, “Why is this so important?”...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
southfloridaagentmagazine.com

Miami named one of the cities with the best real estate prospects in 2023

Miami ranks among the 10 American cities with the best overall real estate prospects in 2023, according to the Emerging Trends in Real Estate report by PwC and Urban Land Institute. The 44th edition of the in-depth forecast report examined 80 cities to determine trends in the real estate industry...
MIAMI, FL
WSVN-TV

Miami-Dade County announces new stop for Metromover

MIAMI (WSVN) - Metromover may be adding a new stop in the future. Miami-Dade County announced plans for a one-seat ride solution for the Beach Corridor and Baylink. Mayor Daniella Levine Cava announced plans for residents to have an option of a one-seat ride from Miami to Miami Beach. The...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
NBC Miami

Miami-Dade Announces Plans for Metromover Expansion to Miami Beach

Miami-Dade officials announced plans Wednesday to extend the county's Metromover system to Miami Beach. Mayor Daniella Levine Cava and Commissioner Eileen Higgins announced in a video posted to Twitter that the county threw out its previous plans for a Baylink monorail service, saying the Metromover expansion from downtown to Miami Beach is a more cost-effective solution.
MIAMI BEACH, FL
CBS Miami

Mayor Levine Cava not happy about vote to expand Urban Development Boundary

MIAMI - The Miami-Dade commission's vote in favor of expanding the Urban Development Boundary by adding acres of sprawling development in the heart of South Dade's agricultural community is not sitting well with Mayor Daniella Levine Cava. On Tuesday the commission voted 8-4 to expand the boundary just north of the Homestead Air Reserve Base. The vote came after Commissioner Raquel Regalado dropped her opposition to the South Dade Logistics and Technology District. It's a proposed 380 acre mix of warehouses and other commercial businesses south of the Turnpike and north of SW 268th Street," according to CBS4 news...
MIAMI, FL
Daily Mail

Miami breaks ground on 1,049ft tall Waldorf Astoria skyscraper - the largest residential building south of NYC - that is able to withstand hurricane force winds due to revolutionary pendulum device

Miami's first supertall skyscraper is on its way up after developers broke ground on the project. The Waldorf Astoria residential tower will test a number of new building and safety techniques that will allow the 1,049ft tower to remain steady near sea level. Supertall towers tend to be defined by...
MIAMI, FL
