doralfamilyjournal.com
From next week, drinking water in Miami-Dade will temporarily change
DORAL, FL – The Miami-Dade Water and Sewer Department (WASD) conducts its Spring cleaning in November. From November 8 – 21, the department will temporarily change the method used to chlorinate the drinking water supply at its water treatment plants. This routine procedure is regularly scheduled each year in partnership with the Florida Department of Health in Miami-Dade County and the Department of Regulatory and Economic Resources (RER).
wlrn.org
City of Miami takes over historically Black beach, Brazil's tight presidential election, wetlands boundary moved
When Miami commissioners recently moved to take over management of Virginia Key Beach, the city’s historically Black beach, the reaction from the community was swift. Commissioners had suggested ‘malfeasance’ in the running of the Virginia Key Trust and indicated their frustrations over the lack of progress on a Black history and civil rights museum promised nearly two decades ago.
wlrn.org
Miami-Dade moves boundary that protects wetlands and farms to make way for warehouses
On their fifth try, developers hoping to build a sprawling warehouse center outside Miami-Dade County’s urban development boundary convinced county commissioners to move the decades-old line that protects wetlands and farms. But the 8-4 vote could be vetoed by Mayor Daniella Levine Cava, who opposed the move and said...
WSVN-TV
New affordable housing project unveiled in Miami
MIAMI (WSVN) - South Florida’s housing crisis continues to put families in a bind. Now, one city is opening doors for its most desperate residents. A ribbon cutting and a groundbreaking was held Thursday for Miami’s newest affordable housing project. “We’re just happy to be here to be...
floridapolitics.com
Kevin Marino Cabrera, Jorge Fors Jr. clash for District 6 seat on Miami-Dade Commission
The race is by far the most hostile and litigious of any contest for the Miami-Dade Commission this election cycle. After months of campaigning and mounting animosity, the race between lobbyist Kevin Marino Cabrera and Coral Gables Commissioner Jorge Fors Jr. for the Miami-Dade County Commission will conclude Nov. 8.
Click10.com
Deputy Building Official urges recertification in Miami-Dade
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Miami-Dade Deputy Building Official Sergio Ascunce spoke with Local 10 News’ Hatzel Vela on Thursday to discuss building recertification and how it has changed in Miami-Dade after the Surfside condo collapse. Ascunce was asked by Local 10′s Hatzel Vela, “Why is this so important?”...
southfloridaagentmagazine.com
Miami named one of the cities with the best real estate prospects in 2023
Miami ranks among the 10 American cities with the best overall real estate prospects in 2023, according to the Emerging Trends in Real Estate report by PwC and Urban Land Institute. The 44th edition of the in-depth forecast report examined 80 cities to determine trends in the real estate industry...
WSVN-TV
Miami-Dade County announces new stop for Metromover
MIAMI (WSVN) - Metromover may be adding a new stop in the future. Miami-Dade County announced plans for a one-seat ride solution for the Beach Corridor and Baylink. Mayor Daniella Levine Cava announced plans for residents to have an option of a one-seat ride from Miami to Miami Beach. The...
NBC Miami
Miami-Dade Announces Plans for Metromover Expansion to Miami Beach
Miami-Dade officials announced plans Wednesday to extend the county's Metromover system to Miami Beach. Mayor Daniella Levine Cava and Commissioner Eileen Higgins announced in a video posted to Twitter that the county threw out its previous plans for a Baylink monorail service, saying the Metromover expansion from downtown to Miami Beach is a more cost-effective solution.
Mayor Levine Cava not happy about vote to expand Urban Development Boundary
MIAMI - The Miami-Dade commission's vote in favor of expanding the Urban Development Boundary by adding acres of sprawling development in the heart of South Dade's agricultural community is not sitting well with Mayor Daniella Levine Cava. On Tuesday the commission voted 8-4 to expand the boundary just north of the Homestead Air Reserve Base. The vote came after Commissioner Raquel Regalado dropped her opposition to the South Dade Logistics and Technology District. It's a proposed 380 acre mix of warehouses and other commercial businesses south of the Turnpike and north of SW 268th Street," according to CBS4 news...
floridapolitics.com
Latino Victory Fund announces six-figure ad campaign for Annette Taddeo, Karla Hernández
‘We want Latino voters to know what’s at stake in this election.’. Less than a week before Election Day, a progressive PAC backing Latino candidates nationwide is launching a six-figure ad campaign to support Democratic Miami Sen. Annette Taddeo’s campaign for Congress and Karla Hernández’s bid to be Lieutenant Governor.
eastcoasttraveller.com
Where Are the Best All-You-Can-Eat Buffets in Florida?
All-you-can-eat buffets are a great way to sample a wide variety of dishes for a low price. Florida is home to a huge variety of these establishments, from Brazilian steakhouses to Chinese-Japanese fusions. Many even feature a farm-to-table concept. The prices here are reasonable, and the service is first-class. Villa...
Click10.com
Miami-Dade elevator mechanics accused of paying hundreds to cheat open-book exam; 10 charged
MIAMI – Eight elevator mechanics in Miami-Dade County are accused of paying hundreds of dollars to have someone else take required state certification exams, now they and two others are facing charges. State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle announced the arrests in what her office described as a “cheating scheme”...
Miami-Dade leans Republican in early voting, signaling trouble for Florida Democrats
“This is worse than what we expected. We're getting our butts kicked right now.”
Miami breaks ground on 1,049ft tall Waldorf Astoria skyscraper - the largest residential building south of NYC - that is able to withstand hurricane force winds due to revolutionary pendulum device
Miami's first supertall skyscraper is on its way up after developers broke ground on the project. The Waldorf Astoria residential tower will test a number of new building and safety techniques that will allow the 1,049ft tower to remain steady near sea level. Supertall towers tend to be defined by...
4 Great Burger Places in Florida
If you live in Florida and you also happen to love eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Florida that are well-known for serving delicious burgers, every day of the week.
This Ancient Religious Structure in Florida is one of the Oldest in the Western Hemisphere and was Built in Spain
Daderot, CC0, via Wikimedia Commons Creative Commons CC0 1.0 Universal Public Domain Dedication. When you think about the oldest structures in Florida, St. Augustine may come to mind. And when you think about old structures in the western hemisphere, you might think of Cuba or Puerto Rico as candidates.
luxurytravelmagazine.com
The Evolution of Hallandale Beach - A Quiet Coastal Town’s Billion-Dollar Boom
South Florida’s quiet coastal town of Hallandale Beach is quickly becoming one of the most luxurious places to live, work and play thanks to a wave of new high-end residences that are attracting affluent buyers in droves. As a result, the city is experiencing a wave of new investment in the area, with a whopping $1 billion worth of development underway according to the Hallandale Beach Community Redevelopment Agency. These projects run the gamut from luxury residences to dining and entertainment attractions, all meant to cater to these new ultra-wealthy residents.
secretmiami.com
13 Excellent Restaurants For Celebrating Thanksgiving In Miami
Thanksgiving is around the corner and while some may enjoy spending the day cooking enough food to feed a small battalion, we totally understand those who would rather have someone else do all the cooking and clean up! That’s why we’ve put together a list of some of the best Miami restaurants offering tasty Thanksgiving feasts this year, and luckily for us, there are plenty of options to choose from!
luxury-houses.net
A Two Story Mediterranean Masterpiece with Top of The Line Finishes Asks $4.6 Million in Miami Florida
6701 SW 72nd Court Home in Miami, Florida for Sale. 6701 SW 72nd Court, Miami, Florida is a Mediterranean Masterpiece with private electronic gates boasts top-of-the-line finishes and professionally designed landscaping perfect for entertaining. This Home in Miami offers 5 bedrooms and 9 bathrooms with over 6,300 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 6701 SW 72nd Court, please contact Julio Torrente (Phone: 305-785-0151) at Fortune International Realty for full support and perfect service.
