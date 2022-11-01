MIAMI - The Miami-Dade commission's vote in favor of expanding the Urban Development Boundary by adding acres of sprawling development in the heart of South Dade's agricultural community is not sitting well with Mayor Daniella Levine Cava. On Tuesday the commission voted 8-4 to expand the boundary just north of the Homestead Air Reserve Base. The vote came after Commissioner Raquel Regalado dropped her opposition to the South Dade Logistics and Technology District. It's a proposed 380 acre mix of warehouses and other commercial businesses south of the Turnpike and north of SW 268th Street," according to CBS4 news...

MIAMI, FL ・ 3 DAYS AGO