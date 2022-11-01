Read full article on original website
Rep. Bennie Thompson deals with ‘suspicious’ mail as he prepares for another high-profile Jan. 6 hearing
A suspicious package was delivered to the Washington office of Mississippi Congressman Bennie Thompson as he prepares to lead another hearing investigating efforts of former President Donald Trump and his supporters to reverse the results of the 2020 presidential election. What is being called the last Jan. 6 Committee hearing...
US forces now on the ground in Ukraine
U.S. military personnel are now on the ground in Ukraine, keeping track of and inspecting weapons the U.S. has shipped to Ukrainian forces, a senior defense official announced during a Pentagon background briefing on Monday. These U.S. personnel are some of the first the Pentagon has acknowledged have entered Ukraine since Russia launched its large scale invasion of the country in February.
Trial begins for Capitol Police officer accused of warning rioter to take down incriminating info
WASHINGTON — The trial of a former U.S. Capitol Police officer charged in the Jan. 6 riot began Tuesday with jurors set to decide whether his Facebook message warning a rioter to remove information from a public post amount to obstruction of a federal grand jury. On Jan. 7,...
Only 27 people showed up to pro-Trump rally in Washington DC
Merely 27 people attended a pro-Trump rally in Washington DC this week.Event organisers toldThe Daily Beast that the extremely low turnout at the rally on Capitol grounds was the result of several factors, but it was still a “success.” “We put the word out, literally, about a week ago. We would have liked to have more people, but I would consider it a success,” John Paul Moran, founder of GOUSA, told the outlet. Liberal activists using whistles who approached the gathering to protest were branded “paid agitators” and members of Antifa by Mr Moran. Trump was not an organiser...
Herschel Walker slams Stacey Abrams: 'Only in America' would people vote for someone who bashes the country
Georgia Republican Senate hopeful Herschel Walker slammed Stacey Abrams, Tuesday, telling "The Brian Kilmeade Show" that "only in America" would people vote for someone who bashes the country. Herschel reacted to the Democratic gubernatorial candidate claiming that 107 sheriffs want to be able to "take Black people off the streets"...
Trump writes angry letter to Rep. Bennie Thompson after being subpoenaed
Just hours after Mississippi Rep. Bennie Thompson’s Jan. 6 Committee voted to subpoena former President Donald Trump, Trump wrote a ranting letter addressed to Thompson that questioned the work and claims of the House select committee. The committee, empaneled in 2021 and chaired by Thompson, has been investigating the...
A federal judge said he wasn't convinced the parents who brought their kids to the Capitol riot wouldn't break the law again
Thomas and Dawn Munn were each sentenced to 14 days in jail, three years probation, and 90 days of home confinement.
Former Oath Keeper testifies Jan. 6 was a "Bastille-type moment," says there was no explicit prior plan to enter Capitol
Washington — A former Oath Keeper testified in court on Monday that he came to Washington, D.C. with other members of the far-right militia ahead of Jan. 6, 2021, in an attempt to impede the peaceful transfer of power. Graydon Young, a Florida man who pleaded guilty to conspiracy...
Reeves silent on U.S. Senate letter asking about changing Mississippi’s statues in Washington
JACKSON — While state lawmakers were passionately debating if Mississippi should scrap its official flag that displayed a Confederate emblem, a U.S. senator asked state leaders if they were also interested in changing its other symbols connected to the Confederacy. U.S. Sen. Roy Blunt, then-chairman of the Senate Rules...
Secret Service Inspector Who Protected Mike Pence and Other U.S. Government Witnesses Cap off Another Week in Oath Keepers Trial
A Secret Service inspector who whisked former Vice President Mike Pence from the Senate floor narrated the scramble to safeguard her protectee as one of the final witnesses in another week of the Oath Keepers seditious conspiracy trial. “The concern obviously was that we would get trapped inside the Senate...
U.S. military to stop honoring Confederate history — finally
The Confederate States of America, the short-lived rogue collection of states addicted to slavery and its profits, will finally be put in its place, if the U.S. Department of Defense has anything to say about it. And a commission that has identified 1,111 items under military control — bases, buildings, streets, signs, and even a floor mat — most certainly does.
Man who stormed Capitol with father sentenced to 2 years
A Delaware man who, along with his father, was among the first people in the U.S. Capitol when a pro-Trump mob attacked it last year was sentenced to two years in prison Monday, prosecutors said. Hunter Seefried, 24, in June was convicted by a Washington, D.C., judge on a felony...
Trump’s Architect of the Capitol Abused Power by Offering Private Tours to ‘Patriots,’ Watchdog Says
A federal watchdog accused the Architect of the Capitol of abusing his authority, wasting taxpayer money, and misusing government property in a scathing report. The Office of the Inspector General said J. Brett Blanton—Donald Trump’s appointee to the role tasked with the maintenance and operation of the U.S. Capitol complex—offered a “private tour” to “patriots” in the run-up to the 2020 presidential election while the Capitol was closed to the public due to COVID. Blanton’s wife, Michelle Blanton, is said to have posted a photo of herself and her husband in the Capitol dome in September 2020 along with the caption: “All PATRIOTS welcome…PM me.” A later post read: “Contact me for a private tour. All PATRIOTS accepted!” The report also accused Blanton of allowing his family members to drive cars assigned to him solely for official use. On one occasion, Blanton himself allegedly used a black Jeep Cherokee fitted with police lights and a siren to pursue a hit-and-run driver who crashed into a vehicle belonging to his daughter’s boyfriend. The report said witnesses suggested Blanton had “activated the emergency equipment” on the Jeep during the pursuit.
Oath Keepers leader never directly instructed followers to enter Capitol on January 6, former agent testifies
An attorney for Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes argued Friday that despite his client's "rhetoric and bombast," he never instructed his followers to enter the US Capitol on January 6, 2021, and never activated the so-called quick reaction force the far-right group had amassed in the Washington, DC, area.
Mississippi man receives 4 years in prison for breach of US Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021
A Mississippi man who scaled a wall outside the U.S. Capitol was sentenced Friday to four years in prison after he was convicted of five charges connected to the raid on Jan. 6, 2021, federal prosecutors said. Matthew Bledsoe, 38, of Olive Branch, Mississippi, was found guilty in July of...
Aide to Democrat Congressman Don Beyer Fired After Allegedly Working with Chinese Embassy
Virginia Democrat Rep. Don Beyer fired an aide who allegedly worked with the Chinese Embassy to schedule meetings with staffers on Capitol Hill.
Capitol Officer Harry Dunn testifies Oath Keepers weren't helping him on Jan. 6
WASHINGTON — U.S. Capitol Police Officer Harry Dunn testified at the Oath Keepers seditious conspiracy trial Monday that members of the far-right organization did not assist him during the Jan. 6 attack. Dunn, armed with a rifle, stood near House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's office on Jan. 6, 2021, and...
Capitol Police weren’t monitoring cameras at Pelosi’s home as they captured break-in
The U.S. Capitol Police on Wednesday said they were not actively monitoring cameras at Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s (D-Calif.) San Francisco home when they captured a break-in that led to a violent attack on her husband, because the Speaker was in Washington, D.C., at the time. In a statement, the...
After Jan. 6, Oath Keeper talked about hanging Pelosi "from the lamppost"
Federal prosecutors played a recording of Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes meeting with members of his far-right militia on Jan. 10, 2021, days after he and other Oath Keepers allegedly participated in an attack on the U.S. Capitol building."My only regret is they should have brought rifles," Rhodes says in the recording, which was obtained by the FBI. "We should have brought rifles. We could have fixed it right then and there. I'd hang [f******] Pelosi from the lamppost."The trial revelation came five days after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband was assaulted in their San Francisco home in an unrelated...
Chair of House committee that has oversight of Capitol Police demands answers about protection for members of Congress
Rep. Zoe Lofgren, chairwoman of the House Administration Committee, is requesting additional information from US Capitol Police Chief Tom Manger about the protection for congressional lawmakers following the break-in at House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's San Francisco home, according to a new letter obtained by CNN.
