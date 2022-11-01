ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
americanmilitarynews.com

US forces now on the ground in Ukraine

U.S. military personnel are now on the ground in Ukraine, keeping track of and inspecting weapons the U.S. has shipped to Ukrainian forces, a senior defense official announced during a Pentagon background briefing on Monday. These U.S. personnel are some of the first the Pentagon has acknowledged have entered Ukraine since Russia launched its large scale invasion of the country in February.
The Independent

Only 27 people showed up to pro-Trump rally in Washington DC

Merely 27 people attended a pro-Trump rally in Washington DC this week.Event organisers toldThe Daily Beast that the extremely low turnout at the rally on Capitol grounds was the result of several factors, but it was still a “success.” “We put the word out, literally, about a week ago. We would have liked to have more people, but I would consider it a success,” John Paul Moran, founder of GOUSA, told the outlet. Liberal activists using whistles who approached the gathering to protest were branded “paid agitators” and members of Antifa by Mr Moran. Trump was not an organiser...
msn.com

U.S. military to stop honoring Confederate history — finally

The Confederate States of America, the short-lived rogue collection of states addicted to slavery and its profits, will finally be put in its place, if the U.S. Department of Defense has anything to say about it. And a commission that has identified 1,111 items under military control — bases, buildings, streets, signs, and even a floor mat — most certainly does.
GEORGIA STATE
TheDailyBeast

Trump’s Architect of the Capitol Abused Power by Offering Private Tours to ‘Patriots,’ Watchdog Says

A federal watchdog accused the Architect of the Capitol of abusing his authority, wasting taxpayer money, and misusing government property in a scathing report. The Office of the Inspector General said J. Brett Blanton—Donald Trump’s appointee to the role tasked with the maintenance and operation of the U.S. Capitol complex—offered a “private tour” to “patriots” in the run-up to the 2020 presidential election while the Capitol was closed to the public due to COVID. Blanton’s wife, Michelle Blanton, is said to have posted a photo of herself and her husband in the Capitol dome in September 2020 along with the caption: “All PATRIOTS welcome…PM me.” A later post read: “Contact me for a private tour. All PATRIOTS accepted!” The report also accused Blanton of allowing his family members to drive cars assigned to him solely for official use. On one occasion, Blanton himself allegedly used a black Jeep Cherokee fitted with police lights and a siren to pursue a hit-and-run driver who crashed into a vehicle belonging to his daughter’s boyfriend. The report said witnesses suggested Blanton had “activated the emergency equipment” on the Jeep during the pursuit.
CBS San Francisco

After Jan. 6, Oath Keeper talked about hanging Pelosi "from the lamppost"

Federal prosecutors played a recording of Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes meeting with members of his far-right militia on Jan. 10, 2021, days after he and other Oath Keepers allegedly participated in an attack on the U.S. Capitol building."My only regret is they should have brought rifles," Rhodes says in the recording, which was obtained by the FBI. "We should have brought rifles. We could have fixed it right then and there. I'd hang [f******] Pelosi from the lamppost."The trial revelation came five days after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband was assaulted in their San Francisco home in an unrelated...
TEXAS STATE

