Longhorns Make Cut for 1st College Football Playoff Rankings
The Texas Longhorns made a somewhat surprising appearance in the first installment of the College Football Playoff rankings.
CFP Chair Explains Why TCU Is Behind Alabama
As has become an annual tradition, the first College Football Playoff rankings of the 2022 season have generated some controversy. The most common complaint this year seems to be that 8-0 TCU is ranked one spot behind one-loss Alabama. The Horned Frogs are No. 7 while the Crimson Tide are No. 6. ...
College Football Fans Are Furious With Alabama Over TCU
The College Football Playoff committee is siding with history by putting Nick Saban and the Crimson Tide over TCU in the initial 2022 rankings. The undefeated Horned Frogs check in at No. 7 in the first College Football Playoff rankings. Alabama, which lost to No. 1 Tennessee and almost ...
Where Alabama Landed in First CFP Rankings of Season
The College Football Playoff committee released its initial rankings as the final month of the regular season kicks off.
CFP RankinCFP Rankings: Georgia Shockingly Comes in at No. 3
The first set of college football playoff rankings have been released and Georgia comes in at No. 2.
Mr. CFB: Tennessee No. 1 In First CFP Rankings
Two yeas ago Tennessee’s football program was under NCAA investigation and stuck in a ditch of mediocrity. The Volunteers had not won an SEC championship since 1998, which was also the last time they won the national championship. Hall of Fame coach Phillip Fulmer, who won 152 games at Tennessee, ...
Media reacts harshly to Michigan football being ranked behind Clemson in the College Football Playoff rankings
The initial College Football Playoff rankings came out on Tuesday night, and they certainly surprised. Tennessee came in ranked No. 1, which was less of a surprise than Michigan football being ranked No. 5, with Clemson coming in at No. 4. The Wolverines did, indeed, have an easy nonconference schedule,...
The biggest question Herbstreit wants answered tonight in CFP rankings
The talk continues with the first College Football Playoff rankings of the year on the horizon. ESPN's Kirk Herbstreit was asked what is the biggest question he is looking forward to hearing tonight when the CFP (...)
ESPN
Tennessee, Ohio State, Georgia, Clemson top first CFP rankings
GRAPEVINE, Texas -- Undefeated earned the No. 1 spot in the College Football Playoff's initial Top 25 ranking Tuesday night, marking the first time in the program's history it cracked the top four, followed by No. 2 Ohio State, No. 3 Georgia and No. 4 Clemson. The 13-member committee ranked...
How a 12-Team Playoff Would Look After the First CFP Rankings
Several fascinating first-round matchups would highlight the soon-to-be-expanded playoff.
Odds and Ends: Clemson's CFP Chances Following Initial Rankings
Oddsmakers list No. 4 Clemson as the third likeliest team to make the College Football Playoff.
Michigan fans were furious after the Wolverines ranked behind Clemson in first CFP standings
Well, Michigan fans are not happy with how the first College Football Playoff ranking has gone. The undefeated Wolverines clocked in at No. 5 in the CFP’s first official standings, with Tennessee, Ohio State, Georgia and Clemson ranked above them in that order. While nobody is shocked to see...
First CFP poll adds hype to clash of No. 1-ranked teams
Tennessee debuted at No. 1 in the first College Football Playoff rankings, with Ohio State, Georgia and Clemson rounding out the top four. Why it matters: Tennessee has never even been ranked in the CFP top four, much less No. 1. Not bad for a team just two years removed from going 3-7.
tigerdroppings.com
Here's What The Expanded 12-Team CFP Bracket Would Look Like Right Now
If the 12-team expanded playoff were here this season, the SEC would land five teams in the initial bracket, according to Sports Illustrated's Ross Dellenger. Dellenger added that at the end of the season, there would likely be fewer inner-conference first-round matchups.
Ohio State No. 2 In Initial College Football Playoff Rankings
The Buckeyes trail top-ranked Tennessee, which travels to No. 3 Georgia on Saturday.
NBC Sports
Heading into CFP rankings, 14 teams with championship hopes
No. 5 Clemson (8-0) The Tigers had their streak of six straight playoff appearances snapped last year, but are well positioned to get back, with no ranked opponents left before a likely ACC title game against North Carolina. No unbeaten Power Five champion has ever missed the playoff. A glance...
CFP Ranking Reaction: Tennessee Grabs Deserved No. 1 Spot
While the Volunteers got what they earned, a couple undefeated teams on the outside of the playoff looking in marked the year’s first rankings.
