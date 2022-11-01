ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ames, IA

Athlon Sports

CFP Chair Explains Why TCU Is Behind Alabama

As has become an annual tradition, the first College Football Playoff rankings of the 2022 season have generated some controversy. The most common complaint this year seems to be that 8-0 TCU is ranked one spot behind one-loss Alabama. The Horned Frogs are No. 7 while the Crimson Tide are No. 6. ...
TMGSports

Mr. CFB: Tennessee No. 1 In First CFP Rankings

Two yeas ago Tennessee’s football program was under NCAA investigation and stuck in a ditch of mediocrity. The Volunteers had not won an SEC championship since 1998, which was also the last time they won the national championship. Hall of Fame coach Phillip Fulmer, who won 152 games at Tennessee, ...
ESPN

Tennessee, Ohio State, Georgia, Clemson top first CFP rankings

GRAPEVINE, Texas -- Undefeated earned the No. 1 spot in the College Football Playoff's initial Top 25 ranking Tuesday night, marking the first time in the program's history it cracked the top four, followed by No. 2 Ohio State, No. 3 Georgia and No. 4 Clemson. The 13-member committee ranked...
Axios

First CFP poll adds hype to clash of No. 1-ranked teams

Tennessee debuted at No. 1 in the first College Football Playoff rankings, with Ohio State, Georgia and Clemson rounding out the top four. Why it matters: Tennessee has never even been ranked in the CFP top four, much less No. 1. Not bad for a team just two years removed from going 3-7.
tigerdroppings.com

Here's What The Expanded 12-Team CFP Bracket Would Look Like Right Now

If the 12-team expanded playoff were here this season, the SEC would land five teams in the initial bracket, according to Sports Illustrated's Ross Dellenger. Dellenger added that at the end of the season, there would likely be fewer inner-conference first-round matchups.
NBC Sports

Heading into CFP rankings, 14 teams with championship hopes

No. 5 Clemson (8-0) The Tigers had their streak of six straight playoff appearances snapped last year, but are well positioned to get back, with no ranked opponents left before a likely ACC title game against North Carolina. No unbeaten Power Five champion has ever missed the playoff. A glance...
