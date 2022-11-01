ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Madigan skips arraignment as lawyers enter plea of not guilty on new AT&T conspiracy charges

By Jason Meisner, Ray Long, Chicago Tribune
Chicago Tribune
Chicago Tribune
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xZK3I_0iuXBJEI00
Former Illinois Speaker of the House Michael Madigan arrives to his office in Chicago on Oct. 18, 2021. Jose M. Osorio/Chicago Tribune/TNS

Former Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan didn’t say a word during his first arraignment on federal racketeering charges in March.

This time around, Madigan wasn’t even on the line.

During a perfunctory telephone hearing Tuesday, an attorney for the former Democratic powerhouse entered a plea of not guilty on his behalf to a superseding indictment adding conspiracy allegations involving AT&T Illinois.

Madigan was not required to be on the phone because his attorneys invoked a rarely used procedural rule allowing criminal defendants to waive their right to be present for their arraignment under certain circumstances.

His co-defendant, Michael McClain, also was granted a waiver and had a not guilty plea entered on his behalf by his attorney as well.

The hearing before U.S. Magistrate Judge Jeffrey Cole lasted less than three minutes, most of which was taken up by attorneys identifying themselves on the line. The next time Madigan’s case is up in court will be Jan. 9. for a status hearing previously set by the trial judge, U.S. District Judge Robert Blakey.

Since the U.S. attorney’s office first filed racketeering charges against Madigan eight months ago, the former Democratic powerhouse, who is free on bond, has not uttered a word in court, by telephone or otherwise, and has yet to even step foot in the Dirksen U.S. Courthouse.

But that could soon change. In December, longtime COVID-19 protocols at the building are set to be lifted, and many judges are expected to begin requiring parties — particularly criminal defendants — to appear in person rather than by phone.

The superseding indictment announced Oct. 14 accused Madigan and McClain, his longtime confidant, of conspiring with executives and lobbyists at AT&T Illinois to funnel payments to a Madigan associate in exchange for the speaker’s help passing controversial legislation to end landline service for the company’s 1.2 million customers.

The telephone giant has agreed to pay a $23 million fine as part of a deferred prosecution deal with prosecutors that would see the charges against the company dropped after two years.

Also charged as part of the investigation was Paul La Schiazza, former president of AT&T Illinois, who was accused of orchestrating and approving the payments. He pleaded not guilty.

Madigan, 80, and McClain, 75, were charged in March in the original 22-count indictment alleging they conspired to participate in an array of bribery and extortion schemes from 2011 to 2019 that allegedly leveraged Madigan’s elected office and political power for personal gain.

The indictment also accused Madigan of illegally soliciting business for his private property tax law firm during discussions to turn a state-owned parcel of land in Chinatown into a commercial development.

Both Madigan and McClain have denied any wrongdoing. Their attorneys have accused prosecutors of trying to criminalize legal political actions such as job recommendations in a quest to bring down the once-powerful speaker.

jmeisner@chicagotribune.com

Comments / 0

Related
AM 1490 WDBQ

Cash Bail Says Goodbye; Illinois’ SAFE-T Act, Pretrial Fairness, And Other Reforms

In Illinois news, Governor J.B. Pritzker has acknowledged that changes to the language of the SAFE-T Act might need to be made following public response across the state. So far, all but 1 of 102 state attorneys oppose the law as it stands. In addition, more than half of those prosecutors have filed lawsuits since Governor Pritzker signed the legislation into law, some calling its constitutionality into question.
ILLINOIS STATE
KFVS12

Illinois House Republicans renew calls for ethics reform following Madigan arraignment

SPRINGFIELD (WGEM) - Illinois House Republicans are renewing calls for ethics reform in Springfield after former House Speaker Michael Madigan and lobbyist Mike McClain were arraigned on superseding corruption charges Tuesday morning. Neither man appeared for the court hearing as they waived their right to appear for the arraignment and pled not guilty last week to the conspiracy charges related to a corruption scheme with AT&T Illinois.
ILLINOIS STATE
97X

Did You Know Minors Under 21 Can Legally Drink In Illinois?

You gotta love random laws and especially the weird loopholes and Illinois definitely has one. For a lot of us, turning 21 means a big boozy celebration as you're now legal to drink. I went to Margaritaville party for mine. For the first few years of the "officially legal" privilege, you're excited to be carded at the bars (then you get old and it becomes a compliment if it even happens at all).
ILLINOIS STATE
wmay.com

Illinois quick hits: Lightfoot demands weapons ban; nuclear plants request extended license; another round of EV rebates

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot is calling on the Illinois legislature to ban what she called “weapons of war” after a mass shooting Monday night that left 14 people shot, including three children. Lightfoot posted a statement on Twitter demanding lawmakers institute a statewide ban on the firearms. Police have not said what type of gun was used in the shooting.
ILLINOIS STATE
KFVS12

Former Carbondale police chief appointed to Ill. prisoner review board

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - A former southern Illinois police chief was recently appointed to the Illinois Prisoner Review Board. According to a release from Governor JB Pritzker’s Office, Jeffrey Grubbs will serve as a member on the board. Grubbs was a 29-year veteran of the Carbondale Police Department. He...
CARBONDALE, IL
wmay.com

Lawsuit Could Impact Illinois Mail-In Ballots

A pending lawsuit filed by an Illinois congressman could impact whether potentially thousands of ballots for the November election are ultimately counted. Republican congressman Mike Bost and several GOP officials filed suit against Illinois’s policy of counting mail-in ballots, and military ballots from overseas, which arrive at elections offices by November 22nd… as long as they are postmarked on or before Election Day, November 8th.
ILLINOIS STATE
NBC Chicago

Here's How Your Illinois Ballot Will Look When You Step Into the Voting Booth

The 2022 midterm elections are nearly here, and voters are likely curious about what their ballots will look like when they step into their polling places on Election Day. While there will be unique races and ballot questions in each county, or even in specific communities, the structure of ballots in Illinois will be the same, following a specific order that hits on federal, statewide, and countywide offices.
ILLINOIS STATE
fox32chicago.com

Chicago suburbs report 'really heavy' early voter turnout

CHICAGO - Candidates are making their closing arguments to voters with just days to go until Election Day, which is a week from Tuesday. Control of both chambers of Congress is on the line, with all 435 House seats and 35 of the 100 Senate seats up for grabs. Dozens...
CHICAGO, IL
Chicago Tribune

Chicago Tribune

Chicago, IL
15K+
Followers
9K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for Chicago breaking news, sports, business, entertainment, weather and traffic.

 https://www.chicagotribune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy