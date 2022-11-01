ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elle

Taylor Swift's ‘Snow on the Beach’ Lyrics Confront the Contradictions of Falling In Love

How Taylor Swift Went from Country Sweetheart to Icon How Taylor Swift Went from Country Sweetheart to Icon. There’s a surreal rhythm thrumming throughout the soft, plucky track “Snow on the Beach,” the fourth song on Taylor Swift’s new album Midnights. The dreamy, almost haunting nature of the song is purposeful, given it represents a once-in-a-lifetime feeling: that “cataclysmic, fated moment where you realize someone feels exactly the same way that you feel at the same moment,” as Swift revealed in an Instagram video ahead of the album drop on Oct. 21.
TODAY.com

Janet Jackson reacts to Taylor Swift's mention of her on new album 'Midnights'

Taylor Swift got Janet Jackson’s stamp of approval on one of her newest tracks from her album “Midnights." Swift collaborated with Lana Del Rey on the song “Snow On The Beach," the fourth track from her tenth original studio album, which debuted on Friday, Oct. 21. During...
HollywoodLife

Taylor Swift Announces 2023 ‘Eras’ Tour: See Full List Of Dates

Swifties have certainly found some “Peace” knowing that Taylor Swift is finally going on tour! The 32-year-old music icon announced her tour on Good Morning America on Nov. 1. “I wanted to tell you something that I’ve been so excited about for a really long time,” she said. “I’ve been planning it for ages. I finally get to tell you..I’m going back on tour. The tour is called the Eras tour and it’s a journey through all my musical eras throughout my career. It starts in the U.S. in stadiums and we’ll be releasing international dates as soon as we can. I have some brilliant opening acts coming along with me. I’m really excited to get to look you guys in the eyes and say thank you for everything. Thank for this incredible leap with Midnights and everything you’v done for me.”
The Guardian

Taylor Swift: Midnights becomes biggest album of 2022 after one week

Taylor Swift has set a number of new records with her 10th studio album, Midnights, which was released on 21st October. With UK sales of 204,000, it had the biggest first week of any album this year, almost doubling the numbers of the previous title-holder, Harry’s House, the third solo album by Harry Styles. Midnights also had the highest first-week streams of the year: 72.5m, again beating Styles’ figures of 53.9m. On the day of its release, it broke global Spotify records for the most streams of a single album in one day.
Bustle

Taylor Swift Makes Billboard Hot 100 Chart History With 10 Songs In Top 10

A little over a week after her highly anticipated 10th studio album Midnights was released, Taylor Swift has hit a new milestone: she has secured every Top 10 spot in the Billboard Hot 100 list, and is the first artist to ever do it. The lead single from the album, “Anti-Hero,” took the No. 1 spot, followed by “Lavender Haze,” “Maroon,” “Snow on the Beach,” “Midnight Rain,” “Bejeweled,” “Question...?,” “You’re On Your Own Kid,” “Karma,” and “Vigilante Shit.” All ten spots came from the original track listing (meaning none of the 3am tracks made the cut).
Rolling Stone

See Which ‘Midnights’ Song Joe Alwyn Is Listed as a Co-Writer on With Taylor Swift

William Bowery is back. The pen name for Taylor Swift’s boyfriend Joe Alwyn is making another appearance in Swift’s music credits — this time on “Sweet Nothing” from her album Midnights, out Friday. On Tuesday, fans got their first look at the songwriting credits for the album, and as expected, most of the songs include Swift co-writing as a duo with her longtime collaborator Jack Antonoff. Among the tracks written by just the two are “Question…?,” “Bejeweled,” and “Mastermind.” But the songs with more than two lyricists are “Lavender Haze” and “Karma,” both of which were co-written with Antonoff, Zoë Kravitz, Mark...
6abc Action News

Attention 'Swifties': Taylor Swift announces US tour; lineup includes 2 shows in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Taylor Swift is going back on tour! And attention Philadelphia-area "Swifties," there will be not one, but two performances at Lincoln Financial Field. In a special announcement first shared on "Good Morning America," the "Midnights" singer said she will be embarking on tour again with music from all her "musical eras of my career."
