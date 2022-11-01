Read full article on original website
Elle
Taylor Swift's ‘Snow on the Beach’ Lyrics Confront the Contradictions of Falling In Love
How Taylor Swift Went from Country Sweetheart to Icon How Taylor Swift Went from Country Sweetheart to Icon. There’s a surreal rhythm thrumming throughout the soft, plucky track “Snow on the Beach,” the fourth song on Taylor Swift’s new album Midnights. The dreamy, almost haunting nature of the song is purposeful, given it represents a once-in-a-lifetime feeling: that “cataclysmic, fated moment where you realize someone feels exactly the same way that you feel at the same moment,” as Swift revealed in an Instagram video ahead of the album drop on Oct. 21.
Taylor Swift's Net Worth Is More Than Your Wildest Dreams & Her New Album Will Add To It
Taylor Swift is one of the most successful musicians in the world with no plans to slow down, and that's good news for her net worth. Having released not one, but two albums in 2020, the All Too Well singer will surely add to her already impressive financial empire with her 10th studio album, Midnights.
TODAY.com
Janet Jackson reacts to Taylor Swift's mention of her on new album 'Midnights'
Taylor Swift got Janet Jackson’s stamp of approval on one of her newest tracks from her album “Midnights." Swift collaborated with Lana Del Rey on the song “Snow On The Beach," the fourth track from her tenth original studio album, which debuted on Friday, Oct. 21. During...
Taylor Swift becomes first musician to claim entire Top 10 on Billboard Hot 100
Taylor Swift scored a 10 out of 10 to become the first artist in history to claim the Top 10 slots on the Billboard Hot 100 chart in the US, with tracks from her latest album, Midnights. Billboard reported on Monday that Swift has surpassed Drake, who had held the...
Taylor Swift Announces 2023 ‘Eras’ Tour: See Full List Of Dates
Swifties have certainly found some “Peace” knowing that Taylor Swift is finally going on tour! The 32-year-old music icon announced her tour on Good Morning America on Nov. 1. “I wanted to tell you something that I’ve been so excited about for a really long time,” she said. “I’ve been planning it for ages. I finally get to tell you..I’m going back on tour. The tour is called the Eras tour and it’s a journey through all my musical eras throughout my career. It starts in the U.S. in stadiums and we’ll be releasing international dates as soon as we can. I have some brilliant opening acts coming along with me. I’m really excited to get to look you guys in the eyes and say thank you for everything. Thank for this incredible leap with Midnights and everything you’v done for me.”
Taylor Swift Sends Fans Into a Frenzy After Surprise Performance: 'Heaven'
Taylor Swift shocked fans when she made a surprise appearance at the Bon Iver concert in London on Wednesday. They performed their track "exile" from Swift's 2020 Folklore album for the first time live, sending fans into a frenzy. The band, led by Justin Vernon, was playing a series of...
Taylor Swift: Midnights becomes biggest album of 2022 after one week
Taylor Swift has set a number of new records with her 10th studio album, Midnights, which was released on 21st October. With UK sales of 204,000, it had the biggest first week of any album this year, almost doubling the numbers of the previous title-holder, Harry’s House, the third solo album by Harry Styles. Midnights also had the highest first-week streams of the year: 72.5m, again beating Styles’ figures of 53.9m. On the day of its release, it broke global Spotify records for the most streams of a single album in one day.
Bustle
Taylor Swift Makes Billboard Hot 100 Chart History With 10 Songs In Top 10
A little over a week after her highly anticipated 10th studio album Midnights was released, Taylor Swift has hit a new milestone: she has secured every Top 10 spot in the Billboard Hot 100 list, and is the first artist to ever do it. The lead single from the album, “Anti-Hero,” took the No. 1 spot, followed by “Lavender Haze,” “Maroon,” “Snow on the Beach,” “Midnight Rain,” “Bejeweled,” “Question...?,” “You’re On Your Own Kid,” “Karma,” and “Vigilante Shit.” All ten spots came from the original track listing (meaning none of the 3am tracks made the cut).
See Which ‘Midnights’ Song Joe Alwyn Is Listed as a Co-Writer on With Taylor Swift
William Bowery is back. The pen name for Taylor Swift’s boyfriend Joe Alwyn is making another appearance in Swift’s music credits — this time on “Sweet Nothing” from her album Midnights, out Friday. On Tuesday, fans got their first look at the songwriting credits for the album, and as expected, most of the songs include Swift co-writing as a duo with her longtime collaborator Jack Antonoff. Among the tracks written by just the two are “Question…?,” “Bejeweled,” and “Mastermind.” But the songs with more than two lyricists are “Lavender Haze” and “Karma,” both of which were co-written with Antonoff, Zoë Kravitz, Mark...
wegotthiscovered.com
Taylor Swift just took over the entire Top 10 of the Billboard Hot 100 with ‘Midnights’
Not only was Taylor Swift’s 10th studio album Midnights, released on Oct. 21, 2022, the most successful album of the last seven years and her personal biggest release, it was also so big it took over the entire Top 10 of Billboard’s Hot 100 chart. As expected, “Anti-Hero,”...
Taylor Swift's 'Midnights' Breaks Spotify Record
Taylor Swift’s 10th studio album, “Midnights” broke the Spotify record for most streams in a single day after its release on Friday.
Attention 'Swifties': Taylor Swift announces US tour; lineup includes 2 shows in Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Taylor Swift is going back on tour! And attention Philadelphia-area "Swifties," there will be not one, but two performances at Lincoln Financial Field. In a special announcement first shared on "Good Morning America," the "Midnights" singer said she will be embarking on tour again with music from all her "musical eras of my career."
Taylor Swift announces The Eras Tour: See where she'll play her first live concerts since 2018
Taylor Swift hasn't toured since 2018, but that will change in March when she kicks off The Eras Tour in Arizona. She'll play 27 dates through August.
NME
Bruce Springsteen praises Taylor Swift’s new album ‘Midnights’: “She’s a tremendous writer”
Bruce Springsteen has hailed Taylor Swift as “super talented” while speaking about her new album ‘Midnights’. During a recent appearance on The Howard Stern Show, Springsteen explained that he was glad to not be coming up as a new artist in 2022. “We came up in a golden age for what we did,” the singer-songwriter explained.
Taylor Swift’s ‘Eras Tour’ Features a Rotation of Unique Opening Acts
Taylor Swift's 'The Eras Tour' kicks off in 2023. The artist shared who will be opening for her during the tour, and it's quite a mix of up-and-comers and established musicians.
