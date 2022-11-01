ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newsweek

Comments / 0

Related
KYW News Radio

Fishermen land largest fish ever discovered

Researchers have determined that a huge sunfish discovered last year by fishermen near Portugal’s Azores region in the Atlantic Ocean is the largest bony fish ever recorded, weighing more than 6,000 pounds.
Flying Magazine

World’s Largest Airplane Makes Talon-A Test Vehicle Flight

The world’s largest airplane made its eighth flight Friday, its first ever with the Talon-A Test Vehicle. [File Photo Courtesy: Stratolaunch]. Stratolaunch, the airplane with the world’s largest wingspan, conducted a first-ever captive carry test flight with a separation vehicle Friday over the Mojave Desert. The Talon-A is...
CALIFORNIA STATE
natureworldnews.com

World's Largest Bony Fish Found After Giant Sunfish Washed Ashore in the Azores

A giant sunfish, which was found dead and washed ashore near an island in Portugal, is now being considered to be the world's largest bony fish and the heaviest bony fish ever recorded. The gargantuan fish was discovered in the Azores, a Portuguese group of islands, in the North Atlantic...
Vice

Scientists Discover Huge ‘Extragalactic Structure’ in Hidden Region of Space

ABSTRACT breaks down mind-bending scientific research, future tech, new discoveries, and major breakthroughs. Scientists have discovered a huge “extragalactic structure” hidden behind the Milky Way in a mysterious area of the sky known as the “zone of avoidance” because it is obscured by our own galaxy’s opaque bulge, according to a new preprint study.
ScienceAlert

Scientists Just Discovered a Huge River Hidden Under Antarctica

Scientists have to factor in all kinds of variables when it comes to predicting ice loss in Antarctica as the world warms up. Now researchers need to take into account a huge river that runs for some 460 kilometers (286 miles) deep beneath the ice; a distance longer than the river Thames that runs through London in the UK.
The Independent

Scientists create entirely new material that ‘can’t be explained’

Scientists have created an entirely new material that can’t be explained, they say.The material can be made like plastic, but conducts electricity like a metal. The discovery goes against what scientists would expect to see, and could lead to new kinds of breakthroughs, researchers say.“In principle, this opens up the design of a whole new class of materials that conduct electricity, are easy to shape, and are very robust in everyday conditions,” said John Anderson, an associate professor of chemistry at the University of Chicago and the senior author on the study, in a statement.Scientists have created conductive materials...
Salon

What killed off billions of Alaska’s snow crabs?

For the first time in recorded history, snow crab season was canceled in the Bering Sea off the coast of Alaska. On October 10, the Alaska Department of Fish and Game and the National Marine Fisheries Service cited concerns about the reduction in the snow crab population, which numbered in the billions before their recent mysterious decimation. As the population fell by over 90 percent, the Alaska Department of Fish and Game (ADF&G) canceled the season to allow the population to rebound in hopes that it would return to replacement levels by next year.
ALASKA STATE
saltwatersportsman.com

World Record Catches Likely to Stand Forever

World records come and world records go. That may sound a bit cavalier describing something as priceless and prestigious as an all-tackle world record, particularly for major game fish. But the fact is that such records are often surprisingly fleeting, broken by a larger fish caught years, months or even weeks later. In fact, there are many instances of world records being broken the same day they were set — even more than once! With that in mind, here are the 19 most impressive records to have stood the test of time — and are, like boxers who refused to go down, still standing.
BGR.com

Something terrifying is happening at the border of our solar system

Our solar system is just a small slice of the universe. From the depth that James Webb’s first images have provided, to the journeys that Voyager 1 and Voyager 2 have taken into interstellar space, our universe is much bigger beyond our solar system’s edge. Now, though, scientists have noticed a series of terrifying changes in the heliopause, the border between our solar system and interstellar space.
sciencealert.com

Destroyed Observatory Issues Final Asteroid Warning After Fatal Collapse

After collapsing into pieces in December 2020, the mighty Arecibo Observatory has a final parting gift for humanity – and it's a doozy. Using data collected by Arecibo between December 2017 and December 2019, scientists have released the largest radar-based report on near-Earth asteroids ever published. The report, published...
BGR.com

Brightest space explosion ever produced a mysterious particle that shouldn’t exist

A massive gamma-ray burst may have finally given scientists a glimpse of proof that dark matter actually exists. Proving the existence of dark matter has been a goal of the scientific community for decades. While we’re pretty sure the compound exists, we have yet to find a definitive explanation for what it is, or how it reacts with our universe. Now, though, that could be changing.
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
1M+
Followers
116K+
Post
1018M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy