247Sports

Breaking: Kamar Wilcoxson leaves UF, intends to transfer

Florida defensive back Kamar Wilcoxson is no longer a part of the UF football program, multiple sources confirmed to Swamp247. Wilcoxson was absent at Tuesday's practice due to an undisclosed disciplinary issue before the two parties decided to go separate ways. Wilcoxson wasn't included on Florida's updated depth chart, released Wednesday following the conclusion of practice.
GAINESVILLE, FL
247Sports

Behind enemy lines: Six questions with Gigem247

Florida (4-4, 1-4 SEC) is set to play the ninth game of its season at Texas A&M (3-5, 1-4) on Saturday at noon ET in College Station. The Aggies did not win a game in the month of October, dropping contests to Mississippi State, Alabama, South Carolina and Ole Miss. Florida is 1-2 against the Aggies since they joined the SEC in 2012, though the Gators' lone win came a decade ago.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
247Sports

Swamp247 Podcast: Previewing Florida versus Texas A&M, SEC betting picks

On this episode of the Swamp247 Podcast, Graham Hall and I take a look at Florida's upcoming opponent, Texas A&M. The Aggies are 3-5 on the season and lost all four of their games played in October, leaving them with a 1-4 record in SEC play. Their offense has sputtered throughout the season and ranks among the worst in the country in several statistical categories while their defense has allowed the sixth-fewest points per game in the country despite possessing one of the worst run-stopping units in the nation.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
247Sports

Zipperer out, Shorter and Williams questionable against Texas A&M

Florida junior wideout Justin Shorter is listed as questionable due to a hamstring injury and junior tight end Keon Zipperer listed as out on the team's injury report released Wednesday evening. Linebacker Scooby Williams was also listed as questionable. Shorter has been Florida's most productive receiver this season, catching 21...
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

1.2 Billion’ dollar Powerball numbers

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - North Central Florida has got a fever... and the only prescription... is more Powerball. Tonight’s jackpot jumped to a massive ‘1.2 billion’ dollars. People flocked to gas stations, groceries stores, and other venues to get their tickets. The huge jackpot would be the...
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Florida Gateway Fair celebrates its 68th year

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) -The Florida Gateway Fair is back from October 28th to November 5th. Organizers hosted ‘Family Day’ today, where people of all ages could enjoy the fair at a reduced price. Residents enjoyed livestock exhibits, camel rides, petting zoos, amusement rides, and family-friendly activities. The...
LAKE CITY, FL
WCJB

Four Drummond Bank locations to close following merger

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - At least four Drummond Community Bank locations in North Central Florida will be closed after the company merged with a bank headquartered in Stuart. Documents filed a week ago with the Federal Office of the Comptroller of the Currency Indicate Seacoast Bank filed closing notices for...
GAINESVILLE, FL
alachuachronicle.com

District voter breakdown shows that independent voters and Republicans could swing elections in western districts if single-member district referendum passes

ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. – On November 8, Alachua County residents will have an opportunity to vote on several local issues in addition to the governor, senate, and congressional races. Two significant ballot items are the Single-Member District Charter Amendment and the vote on whether to implement a one percent sales surtax for the next 10 years, starting January of 2023.
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

Mud flies over single-member districts

With Election Day approaching next week, a ballot initiative that could change the way Alachua County residents vote for county commissioners is at the center of multiple controversies and accusations between elected officials. The issue dates back to last year, when state Rep. Chuck Clemons, R-Newberry, first proposed that Alachua...
WCJB

Ocala duo convicted of killing the wrong man in Alachua County

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Two sides of a “love triangle” are convicted of killing an uninvolved man while trying to shoot another person involved in the relationship. On Monday, an Alachua County jury returned a guilty verdict for both Doug Heath, 38, and Martesha Johnson, 32, on charges of first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder. Johnson was also convicted of accessory after the fact.
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Man is arrested for theft and biting a woman

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A man is behind bars after biting a woman in Alachua County. Gainesville police officers arrested 23-year-old Keon Peebles yesterday. More than 2 weeks ago, he got into an argument with a woman who was pregnant with his child at their home on NE 15th street.
GAINESVILLE, FL
247Sports

247Sports

