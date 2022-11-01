Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Clay County curbside recycling collection to resume Dec. 5 after year-long suspensionZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Holiday Favorites Return to Gainesville.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
Satire: Dr. Sasse Comes to UFMatthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
4-star Orange Park offensive lineman flips commitment to GatorsAnthony SalazarGainesville, FL
Former librarian sentenced for distributing sex abuse images of Clay County childDon JohnsonClay County, FL
Breaking: Kamar Wilcoxson leaves UF, intends to transfer
Florida defensive back Kamar Wilcoxson is no longer a part of the UF football program, multiple sources confirmed to Swamp247. Wilcoxson was absent at Tuesday's practice due to an undisclosed disciplinary issue before the two parties decided to go separate ways. Wilcoxson wasn't included on Florida's updated depth chart, released Wednesday following the conclusion of practice.
Behind enemy lines: Six questions with Gigem247
Florida (4-4, 1-4 SEC) is set to play the ninth game of its season at Texas A&M (3-5, 1-4) on Saturday at noon ET in College Station. The Aggies did not win a game in the month of October, dropping contests to Mississippi State, Alabama, South Carolina and Ole Miss. Florida is 1-2 against the Aggies since they joined the SEC in 2012, though the Gators' lone win came a decade ago.
Swamp247 Podcast: Previewing Florida versus Texas A&M, SEC betting picks
On this episode of the Swamp247 Podcast, Graham Hall and I take a look at Florida's upcoming opponent, Texas A&M. The Aggies are 3-5 on the season and lost all four of their games played in October, leaving them with a 1-4 record in SEC play. Their offense has sputtered throughout the season and ranks among the worst in the country in several statistical categories while their defense has allowed the sixth-fewest points per game in the country despite possessing one of the worst run-stopping units in the nation.
Zipperer out, Shorter and Williams questionable against Texas A&M
Florida junior wideout Justin Shorter is listed as questionable due to a hamstring injury and junior tight end Keon Zipperer listed as out on the team's injury report released Wednesday evening. Linebacker Scooby Williams was also listed as questionable. Shorter has been Florida's most productive receiver this season, catching 21...
Gators Land in Top 8 for 2024 TE Target Michael Smith
Calvary Day School 2024 tight end prospect Michael Smith names the Florida Gators to his top eight.
Swamp247 Podcast: Discussing Brenton Cox situation, Georgia review
On this episode of the Swamp247 Podcast, Graham Hall and I take a closer look at head coach Billy Napier's decision to dismiss junior starting JACK linebacker Brenton Cox with just four games left on the team's schedule. Cox was extremely effective against then-No. 7 Utah in Florida's season-opening contest,...
WCJB
Former Florida head coach Urban Meyer attended a Gator football booster club event
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Gainesville Quarterback Club hosted a Gator football booster club event Tuesday night that featured a prodigal son. Former Florida head coach and two-time national champion with the Gators, Urban Meyer, attended the event with his wife Shelley. We had a chance to catch up with...
Reporter Heard Dissing Florida Football Coach Billy Napier on ‘Hot Mic’ [AUDIO]
An AP reporter was overheard on a "hot mic" dissing the new football coach of the Florida Gators, Billy Napier. Mark Long, who is a reporter for the Associated Press, was heard telling another reporter, "I don’t give a f#@k, I’ll be here longer than Billy Napier. I can guarantee that.”
Citrus County Chronicle
Williston rallies to advance to state semifinals for first time in five years
WILLISTON — It felt a little like deja vu Tuesday night inside the Devils' Den. The top-seeded Williston Red Devils fell behind (2-0) early on in the Region 4-1A girls' volleyball Final to the No. 3 Glades Day Gators. It was a repeat of what had occurred Friday night...
WCJB
1.2 Billion’ dollar Powerball numbers
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - North Central Florida has got a fever... and the only prescription... is more Powerball. Tonight’s jackpot jumped to a massive ‘1.2 billion’ dollars. People flocked to gas stations, groceries stores, and other venues to get their tickets. The huge jackpot would be the...
WCJB
Florida Gateway Fair celebrates its 68th year
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) -The Florida Gateway Fair is back from October 28th to November 5th. Organizers hosted ‘Family Day’ today, where people of all ages could enjoy the fair at a reduced price. Residents enjoyed livestock exhibits, camel rides, petting zoos, amusement rides, and family-friendly activities. The...
WCJB
Four Drummond Bank locations to close following merger
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - At least four Drummond Community Bank locations in North Central Florida will be closed after the company merged with a bank headquartered in Stuart. Documents filed a week ago with the Federal Office of the Comptroller of the Currency Indicate Seacoast Bank filed closing notices for...
wuft.org
43-year-old High Springs cold case reopened after body is identified
Although investigators finally have a name to go with the remains of a man found more than 40 years ago, they have plenty of questions about how Ralph Tufano’s body ended up in the woods near High Springs. In the winter of 1979, James Prince, a Florida Division of...
UF Students Blast GOP Senator Who Is On Track To Be Their Next President
Students who oppose making Republican Nebraska Sen. Ben Sasse the next University of Florida President made their voices heard before his official interview with the Board of Trustees.
alachuachronicle.com
District voter breakdown shows that independent voters and Republicans could swing elections in western districts if single-member district referendum passes
ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. – On November 8, Alachua County residents will have an opportunity to vote on several local issues in addition to the governor, senate, and congressional races. Two significant ballot items are the Single-Member District Charter Amendment and the vote on whether to implement a one percent sales surtax for the next 10 years, starting January of 2023.
WCJB
Gainesville Black Professionals will hold a three-day event next year
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville Black Professionals have a three-day event next year meant to expand your network. TV20′s Lisa Sacaccio spoke with GBP’s director about what this new expo has to offer.
Police find missing Lake City woman safe
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Lake City Police were searching for Rebecca Leann Woods, 39, who was last heard from on October 31 on Wednesday. She was considered missing and endangered.
mainstreetdailynews.com
Mud flies over single-member districts
With Election Day approaching next week, a ballot initiative that could change the way Alachua County residents vote for county commissioners is at the center of multiple controversies and accusations between elected officials. The issue dates back to last year, when state Rep. Chuck Clemons, R-Newberry, first proposed that Alachua...
WCJB
Ocala duo convicted of killing the wrong man in Alachua County
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Two sides of a “love triangle” are convicted of killing an uninvolved man while trying to shoot another person involved in the relationship. On Monday, an Alachua County jury returned a guilty verdict for both Doug Heath, 38, and Martesha Johnson, 32, on charges of first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder. Johnson was also convicted of accessory after the fact.
WCJB
Man is arrested for theft and biting a woman
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A man is behind bars after biting a woman in Alachua County. Gainesville police officers arrested 23-year-old Keon Peebles yesterday. More than 2 weeks ago, he got into an argument with a woman who was pregnant with his child at their home on NE 15th street.
