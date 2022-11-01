On this episode of the Swamp247 Podcast, Graham Hall and I take a look at Florida's upcoming opponent, Texas A&M. The Aggies are 3-5 on the season and lost all four of their games played in October, leaving them with a 1-4 record in SEC play. Their offense has sputtered throughout the season and ranks among the worst in the country in several statistical categories while their defense has allowed the sixth-fewest points per game in the country despite possessing one of the worst run-stopping units in the nation.

COLLEGE STATION, TX ・ 1 HOUR AGO