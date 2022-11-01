ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Marilyn Williams
4d ago

No minister of God would speak about another human like this! I would say you have been bought & paid for by the church of government! I'll never be a member!

Bill ODonnell
4d ago

Pastors may not preach politics from the pulpit without losing some tax exempt status. Yet this is posted for all to see and will not be investigated by IRS

Ann Brown
4d ago

It is a shame before GOD how this man that calls himself a preacher! Is spreading HATE! WHY DON'T YOU USE YOUR PLATFORM TO ENCOURAGE SOME LOST SOUL TO COME TO JESUS BEFORE IT IS TO LATE!!!INSTEAD OF BASHING ANYONE!

wfxl.com

Who is Donating and How Much in Georgia's U.S. Senate Race

MACON — With the midterm election days away, the candidates running for Georgia’s U.S. Senate seat are ramping up their campaign outreach. According to the Federal Election Commission, Warnock has raised the most money of any U.S. senate candidate in the country this election cycle. He has also spent the most. As an incumbent, Warnock has the advantage of an established network of campaign contributors. His Republican challenger, Herschel Walker, has widespread popularity candidate because of his time as a running back at the University of Georgia and playing in the National Football League.
GEORGIA STATE
Axios

Exclusive emails: Inside Trump's botched Georgia fight

Late on the night of Jan. 6, 2021, as the world reeled from the shocking images of a pro-Trump mob ransacking the U.S. Capitol, conservative activist and Trump legal adviser Cleta Mitchell focused her attention elsewhere — on a crumbling voter fraud lawsuit in Georgia that could open the door to criminal exposure.
GEORGIA STATE
Clayton News Daily

Democrat Kwanza Hall endorses Republicans Brian Kemp, Burt Jones

ATLANTA – Democrat Kwanza Hall, who served on the Atlanta City Council and briefly as a congressman, has endorsed two Republicans – Gov. Brian Kemp and state Sen. Burt Jones, the Republican nominee for lieutenant governor. “Over the last four years, I’ve witnessed Governor Kemp make tough decisions...
ATLANTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Down to the wire, Walker and Warnock remain tied for Ga. Senate seat

ATLANTA (Atlanta News First) - Just days before Georgia’s nationally watched 2022 midterm elections, a new Marist poll shows the state’s U.S. Senate races remains tied. Meanwhile, Gov. Brian Kemp continues maintaining a healthy lead over Democrat Stacey Abrams. Republican Herschel Walker and Democratic incumbent Raphael Warnock are...
GEORGIA STATE
wgxa.tv

Over 1K absentee ballots never mailed to some Georgia voters

MARIETTA, Ga. (AP) — A Georgia county's election official has admitted failing to mail more than 1,000 absentee ballots to voters who asked for them. Most of the Cobb County voters who weren’t sent their ballots will now have to vote in person on Election Day if they want to vote. The county is mailing ballots by overnight delivery to out-of-state voters, but ballots will only be counted if the county election's office receives them before polls close at 7 p.m., according to state law.
COBB COUNTY, GA
41nbc.com

Georgia Democrats say ‘No Way Walker’

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Georgia Democrats met Thursday morning in Macon to voice their opposition to Herschel Walker being elected senator. Georgia House Minority Leader James Beverly, former Georgia State Senator and Milledgeville Mayor Floyd Griffin and Houston County resident Caly Hess all accused Walker of having a pattern of lying and disturbing behavior.
GEORGIA STATE
The Associated Press

Kemp again suspends Georgia gas taxes into mid-December

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp has extended the suspension of the state’s motor fuel tax through Dec. 11, as its total cost in foregone state tax revenue nears an estimated $1 billion. Kemp on Friday signed an executive order extending the suspension for a sixth time. Kemp, a Republican, is seeking another term against Democrat Stacey Abrams in Tuesday’s election. According to motorist group AAA, Georgia currently has the lowest average price for a gallon of regular gas among the 50 states, at $3.13 on Friday. That’s down about 3 cents in a month. The national average is $3.79. In March, with broad bipartisan support, Kemp signed a law suspending the state’s gas tax through May 31. Since then, he has now signed six separate extensions. Under state law, Kemp can keep suspending taxes as long as state lawmakers ratify the action the next time they meet.
GEORGIA STATE
Monroe Local News

Warnock, Kemp to Campaign in Monroe

MONROE, GA (Nov. 2, 2022) With the 2022 General Election now less than a week away, two big-time candidates will be in Monroe this week. Democratic U.S. Senator Raphael Warnock and Republican Governor Brian Kemp will both roll into Walton County in an effort to pick up some final votes before Tuesday’s election.
MONROE, GA
wfxg.com

Georgia leaders announce indictment of 17 alleged gang members

ATLANTA (WFXG) - Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr and Governor Brian Kemp announced indictments of more than a dozen alleged gang members Thursday. The indictment says a grand jury out of Barrow County returned indictments on 31 different counts on Oct. 25. The counts allege a violation of the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act (RICO), violation of the Georgia Street Terrorism and Prevention Act, aggravated assault and felony murder.
GEORGIA STATE

