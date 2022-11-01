Read full article on original website
Related
Hugh Jackman Says Losing Role After Sandra Bullock Audition Was 'Humiliating'
Besides a few notes in “Les Misérables,” Hugh Jackman rarely misses as one of the most beloved movie stars, stage actors and Ryan Reynolds feuding partners of our time. But before he ever bared his adamantium claws on the big screen, Jackman made an early career misstep while auditioning for a role in the 2000 action comedy “Miss Congeniality” starring Sandra Bullock.
'Deadpool' star T.J. Miller says he won't work with Ryan Reynolds again because he was 'horrifically' mean to him on set
T.J. Miller discussed his "Deadpool" costar Ryan Reynolds on "The Adam Carolla Show" Wednesday. Miller alleged that Reynolds treated him like his character, Weasel, and was "horrifically mean." Miller's "Silicon Valley" costar Alice Wetterlund accused him of being a bully on set in a 2018 tweet. Comedian T.J. Miller appeared...
ComicBook
Hugh Jackman Keeps Splitting His Pants Because His Muscles for Wolverine Return Are So Big
Last month, Marvel fans received the exciting news that Hugh Jackman was returning as Wolverine in Deadpool 3. After Logan, fans thought Jackman's 17-year-run as the X-Men hero was over, but both Jackman and Ryan Reynolds have promised that the threequel won't mess with the powerful ending of the 2017 film. Jackman is already back to training for the role, and it sounds like it's going pretty well. In fact, the actor just told Variety that his muscles are getting too big for his clothes. Jackman revealed he's losing 1,500 calories a night, which is impacting his role in The Music Man on Broadway.
netflixjunkie.com
Will Henry Cavill Reject the Role of James Bond for the Same Reason As Hugh Jackman?
Henry Cavill has become Hollywood’s IT boy ever since he stepped into the role of Superman in Man of Steel. The DC movie was a blockbuster after a series of flops and producers and studios alike were hoping to snatch the British to star in their movies. Since Daniel...
wegotthiscovered.com
Latest Marvel News: Henry Cavill says Superman won’t stop him from joining the MCU as Doctor Doom’s debut looms
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has officially had its red carpet premiere, meaning our first reactions to the highly anticipated sequel are out there — and thankfully they promise it will be a worthy follow-up that’ll honor the memory of Chadwick Boseman. But there’s plenty else going on in the Marvel universe at the moment besides just that, ranging from Henry Cavill teasing that an MCU role isn’t an impossibility to a long-awaited villain finally being confirmed to be crawling their way out of hell.
Keanu Reeves Knows Exactly Which Marvel Superhero He Would Love To Play
The actor's pick perfectly aligns with one of his passions in life.
wegotthiscovered.com
Millie Bobby Brown hits the beach in set photos from the Russo brothers’ Netflix sci-fi ‘The Electric State’
The Gray Man may have become one of Netflix’s most-watched original films ever, but it was hardly rapturously received by critics, with many questioning why it needed to cost upwards of $200 million. The mighty algorithm will point in the direction of those viewing numbers, though, but that doesn’t mean eyebrows weren’t raised when the siblings were handed another $200 million for blockbuster sci-fi adaptation The Electric State.
wegotthiscovered.com
Pierce Brosnan and Marvel fans could be to blame for ‘Black Adam’ getting banned in China
Much like he is everywhere else on the planet, Dwayne Johnson is a massively popular presence in China, so you’d imagine the star and producer would have been pushing hard for Black Adam to land a potentially lucrative theatrical release in the country. One major problem is that the...
netflixjunkie.com
Millie Bobby Brown and Chriss Pratt Looks Unrecognizable in 90S Style Outfits for Their Movie the Electric State
Well, the Enola Holmes 2 dialogues are pretty suitable for Millie Bobby Brown if we look closely. This young megastar is truly a force of nature unstoppable and undoubtedly magnificent in every way. Since we have not seen her resting for a moment this year and it seemed kind of a whirlwind seeing how she is doing all these things without feeling exhausted. At the beginning of the year, she was shooting and promoting the extremely horrifying season of Stranger Things.
wegotthiscovered.com
The spiteful Marvel movie made with the sole intention of never being released won’t stop ruffling feathers
WandaVision director Matt Shakman has a fairly easy task in front of him when it comes to making the best Fantastic Four movie yet, but only because the bar has been set very low. Tim Story’s 2005 blockbuster and its sequel Rise of the Silver Surfer were about as bland...
Quentin Tarantino Quit His ‘Luke Cage’ Film When Wesley Snipes Was Suggested as the Marvel Superhero
Quentin Tarantino once considered doing a Luke Cage film, but he was later talked out of it by his friends who wanted Wesley Snipes in the role.
ComicBook
Superman Actor Henry Cavill Gets Transformed Into the X-Men’s Cyclops for the MCU
With the Dwayne Johnson-led Black Adam so close to hitting theaters rumors of Henry Cavill's return as Superman have been swirling around the web. Cavill hasn't appeared as the character since Zack Snyder's Justice League and Warner Bros. has been adding faceless Superman cameos to their projects. There have been rumors that the actor has switched sides and joined an upcoming Marvel Studios project, but those rumors have yet to come to fruition. Fans have been wondering what role Cavill could play in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, with some fans thinking he should join the X-Men. One artist recently revealed a new work of fan art that shows the Superman star as Scott Summers / Cyclops.
Hugh Jackman Has Already Started The Deadpool 3 Smack Talk, Continuing ‘Feud’ With Ryan Reynolds
For years, there was no shortage of superhero movie fans clamoring for Wolverine and Deadpool to team up on the big screen (sorry, X-Men Origins: Wolverine doesn’t count), and in late September their wish was granted. In late September, Reynolds revealed that Jackman would don the adamantium claws again for Deadpool 3, which will kick off the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Phase 6. But just because Jackman and Reynolds will be teaming up in a Marvel movie doesn’t mean their “feud” that’s lasted many years is over. Far from it, as Jackman has already started the Deadpool 3 smack talk.
wegotthiscovered.com
Millie Bobby Brown teases her ‘unheard of’ leading role in $200 million Netflix sci-fi ‘The Electric State’
Netflix might be canceling fan favorite shows left, right, and center (with Fate: The Winx Saga becoming the latest casualty), while also infuriating fans of established shows by replacing Henry Cavill’s Geralt of Rivia with Liam Hemsworth beginning with season 4 of The Witcher, but the platform isn’t going to give up on mega budget blockbusters packed with star power – and they don’t come much more epic than Joe and Anthony Russo’s The Electric State.
wegotthiscovered.com
Wolverine has done a number on Deadpool’s car and MCU fans will love Ryan Reynolds’ reaction
Following the announcement that Hugh Jackman will be reprising his role as Wolverine in the forthcoming Ryan Reynolds-starring Deadpool 3 — the first entry in the series to be couched in the Marvel Cinematic Universe — both Jackman and Reynolds are having a bit of fun on Twitter teasing the rivalry.
A.V. Club
Green Lantern survived Warner Bros. Discovery cuts, but Guy Gardner and Alan Scott weren't so lucky
Now that there’s a little separation from Warner Bros. Discovery’s great cancel culture summer, The Hollywood Reporter reminds us there was a Green Lantern show in the works. While many probably just assumed that would go out with a whimper, it is, in fact, still happening without some of the key names attached. Greg Berlanti, the architect of the Arrow-verse and seemingly someone WBD would want to stay on good terms with, is still moving forward with the series. However, showrunner Seth Grahame-Smith, who completed “a full season of eight episodes,” is exiting the production, which is currently undergoing a total rework.
A.V. Club
Mr. Popular, Henry Cavill, now also starring in Guy Ritchie's next movie
[This article contains spoilers for a recent superhero movie that will remain nameless, because its very presence in the spoiler warning for this article would constitute a spoiler. Alas, the complicated world in which we live!]. Henry Cavill is once again a hot property in Hollywood at the moment, having...
Millie Bobby Brown Details ‘Terms and Conditions’ of Her ‘Adult Relationship’ With Henry Cavill
A mystery she can’t solve! Millie Bobby Brown opened up about working with costar Henry Cavill – and how the two have managed to maintain a mature friendship. "With Henry, it feels like a real adult relationship,” Brown, 19, told Deadline in an interview published on Wednesday, November 2. “Like a really healthy one. One […]
‘Green Lantern’ TV Series Loses Stars and Writer
This might not be the blackest night for Green Lantern fans — remember that movie? — but it sure ain’t the brightest day either. After several years of development, it looks like the Green Lantern TV series that was supposed to be headed to HBO Max is instead going back to the drawing board. The Hollywood Reporter says the series has just lost its original showrunner, Seth Grahame-Smith, after he had already written scripts for eight episodes of the show. In addition the two actors previously cast in the series, Finn Wittrock as Guy Gardner and Jeremy Irvine as Alan Scott, are no longer with the series. While the show isn’t totally dead, that means it’s lost one of its main creators and both of its lead stars.
Daniel Radcliffe Opens Up About Whether He'll Play Wolverine In 'X-Men' Movies
The "Harry Potter" actor has given different answers in response to rumors he'll star as the "X-Men" hero.
Comments / 0