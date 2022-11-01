Read full article on original website
Only Murders: Jesse Williams Joins Season 3 of Hulu Comedy
Jesse Williams is making the transition from doctor to documentarian. The Grey’s Anatomy grad has boarded Season 3 of Hulu’s Only Murders in the Building, where he’ll appear in the recurring role of a documentarian who takes an interest in Charles, Oliver and Mabel’s latest investigation, our sister site Deadline reports. Further details, such as a character name, have not yet been disclosed. Williams is the second major addition to Only Murders‘ Season 3 ensemble. The Season 2 finale, which dropped Aug. 23, featured a one-year time jump, after which the series introduced Paul Rudd in the recurring role of...
‘Dead To Me’: Jen & Judy Are Back for One Last Ride in Final Season Trailer (VIDEO)
Break out the oversized wine glasses and put out the Mexican lasagna: after an over two-year hiatus, Netflix‘s Dead To Me is finally back for its third and final season this November and we’re about to embark on a wild last ride, judging by the newly-dropped trailer!. Created...
‘The White Lotus’: How Laura Dern Made a Sneaky Cameo in the Season 2 Premiere
[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for The White Lotus Season 2, Episode 1, “Ciao.”]. The White Lotus Season 2 is a star-studded TV affair that’s even glitzier upon second glance, or rather, second listen, of its premiere episode, “Ciao.”. While most of the A-List cast...
'The Mysterious Benedict Society': Tony Hale and Kristen Schaal on Duality of Characters and Why the Show is So Special (Exclusive)
The Mysterious Benedict Society is back on Disney+ for Season 2. Reynie, Sticky, Kate, and Constance – the four gifted orphans who were recruited by the eccentric Mr. Benedict – take a ride on another adventure to save the world from the nefarious plans of his twin brother Dr. L.D. Curtain. Upon learning that Mr. Benedict and Number Two have been kidnapped, they must piece together the riddles and clues within a perilous scavenger hunt set by Mr. Benedict to foil Curtain's latest scheme. Relying on only their wits, intellect, and empathy, the charming group of misfits embarks on worldwide adventures by air, land, sea, and pie truck, calling upon their special skills to solve the mysteries and rescue their lost comrades. Along the way, the kids experience the growing pains that come along with being part of their new "found family," while remaining true to their unique selves. In the process, they discover what true happiness really means.
Look: Justin Hartley finds love, family in 'The Noel Diary' trailer
"The Noel Diary," a holiday romantic film starring "This is Us" actor Justin Hartley and Barrett Doss, is coming to Netflix.
Son of Famed Actor Dies at 25
The son of famed actor Tim Roth, has died at 25, according to Variety. The younger Roth’s cause of death was cancer. Cormac was a musician, and Variety notes that he was “talented guitarist, composer and producer.”
The Complete List of Hallmark Channel Stars Who've Moved to Great American Family, Including Candace Cameron Bure!
Newly rebranded network, Great American Family, has been making waves among fans of the family rom-com and specifically those associated with Hallmark Channel. Previously known as Great American Country, the network was bought by a group of investors that includes former Hallmark Media CEO Bill Abbott. The network was rebranded...
‘Cheers’ Star Shelley Long Is Nearly Unrecognizable in Rare Photo
Fans of actress Shelley Long were treated to some rare photos of her and, well, she does not look like her character from Cheers. On that show, Long played Diane Chambers opposite Ted Danson. Long even had a solid turn on the Ed O’Neill-Sofia Vergara sitcom Modern Family. Yet those roles offered up one view of Long. These latest photos offer quite a different look at the actress.
'Julie & Julia' Food Writer Julie Powell Dead at 49
The writer helped pioneer food blogging as we know it today with her unfiltered missives from a real-life kitchen. Julie Powell, the food blogger who set out to make every recipe in Julia Child's legendary cookbook "Mastering the Art of French Cooking," has died at age 49. In an interview...
The Conners Sounds Like It Might Be Following The Goldbergs By Killing A Character Off
The Conners could be the second Wednesday night ABC comedy to kill off a character in this Fall TV season.
‘Law & Order: SVU’ Sets Kelli Giddish’s Final Episode — and Appearance on ‘Organized Crime’
Kelli Giddish’s “Law & Order: SVU” exit is coming soon. The actor’s last appearance will be on Dec. 8, Variety confirms. Additionally, she will make a guest appearance on spinoff “Law & Order: Organized Crime” later this season. Giddish joined the Dick Wolf series in 2011, starring alongside Mariska Hargitay, Ice-T and Peter Scanavino. Her character, Amanda Rollins, entered a romantic relationship with Scanavino’s Carisi at the end of last season. In the Season 24 premiere, Rollins was shot saving a young girl. She ultimately survived and was forced to attend therapy. As for how the character will leave the show, showrunner...
Tony Hale Finished ‘Sopranos’ Role ‘by the Grace of God’ Amid Crippling Anxiety on Set
Tony Hale’s character development was certainly arrested while filming “The Sopranos.” During a small role as Uncle Junior’s (Dominic Chianese) nurse oncologist in the 2001 episode “Second Opinion,” Hale recalled his hands “violently shaking” on set. “I’ll never forget on ‘The Sopranos’ — because of my anxiety, my nerves will manifest itself in my hands; my hands will start shaking,” Hale said on SiriusXM’s “Pop Culture Spotlight With Jessica Shaw” talk show. “And I was a nurse oncologist to Uncle Junior, and I’ll never forget my hands were violently shaking about to put a tube into his arm.” The “Mysterious Benedict Society” actor...
Comic actor Leslie Jordan, 67, killed in Hollywood car accident
LOS ANGELES, Oct 24 (Reuters) - Comic actor Leslie Jordan, a prime-time Emmy winner for his role on the hit sitcom "Will & Grace" and a social media sensation during the COVID-19 pandemic, died on Monday in a car crash while driving to work in Hollywood, a spokesperson said. He was 67.
Irreverent Trailer: Colin Donnell Poses as a Reverend in Peacock Drama
Colin Donnell is about to take on a very different role than before. The Chicago Med and Arrow alum will headline Peacock dramedy Irreverent, which is set to premiere November 30. All 10 episodes will be available on the premiere date. "A criminal mediator from Chicago is forced to flee...
Beloved Movie Getting Made Into TV Series
The Bad News Bears are making a comeback. CBS is developing a TV series based on the beloved Paramount comedy. The Bad News Bears hit theaters in 1976 and starred Walter Matthau as the vulgar, alcoholic coach of a misfit little league baseball team. Tatum O'Neal played the team's star pitcher.
Everything We Know About ‘Dead to Me’ Season 3: Filming, Premiere, More
Not dead for much longer. Filming has wrapped on the third and final season of Netflix's hit show Dead to Me, with new episodes slated to premiere in late 2022. "And… that’s a wrap on @deadtome Season 3!" creator and showrunner Liz Feldman wrote via Twitter in April 2022, along with a photo of a […]
Jeremy Renner Returns to the ‘Chaos’ in ‘Mayor of Kingstown’ in Season 2 Teaser
Taylor Sheridan is about to have four shows premiering in the span of three months. The insanely-prolific “Yellowstone” creator’s Paramount+ series “Mayor of Kingstown,” starring Jeremy Renner, will return for Season 2 on January 15, the streamer revealed on Tuesday. Co-created by Sheridan and Hugh Dillon, “Mayor of Kingstown” is a crime drama focusing on the McLusky family, who act as power brokers between law enforcement and the crime world in the titular Michigan town, which houses seven large prisons. Renner leads the series’ cast as Mike, the middle McLusky brother and a former inmate who is forced to take over...
‘Call Me Kat’ Star Mayim Bialik and the Cast Posted Heartbreaking Leslie Jordan Tributes
The Call Me Kat cast is mourning the unexpected loss of co-star Leslie Jordan. On October 24, news broke that the 67-year-old actor died in a car crash in Hollywood. The Los Angeles Police Department believe the incident was caused by a medical emergency. According to authorities, Leslie's car crashed into a wall and he was pronounced dead at the scene. An official cause of death has yet to be announced.
‘A Man In Full’: Jerrika Hinton Joins Cast Of Netflix Limited Series
EXCLUSIVE: Jerrika Hinton (Hunters) is set for a major recurring role in A Man in Full, Netflix’s six-episode limited series starring Jeff Daniels and Diane Lane, from David E. Kelley and Regina King based on Tom Wolfe’s 1998 novel. In A Man in Full, when Atlanta real estate mogul Charlie Croker (Daniels) faces sudden bankruptcy, political and business interests collide as he defends his empire from those attempting to capitalize on his fall from grace. Hinton will play Henrietta White. Henrietta guides her husband, Roger (Aml Ameen), though a moment of soul-searching to protect what’s best for their family. Kelley serves as writer, executive producer and...
‘Alert’: Scott Caan & Dania Ramirez Are On A Desperate Search For A Missing Child — Watch The Fox Series Promo
We’re getting a sneak peek at the first footage of new Fox series Alert. The network just released the first on-air promo for the upcoming character-driven police procedural from The Blacklist showrunner John Eisendrath and Jamie Foxx, which will air tonight on Fox during Game 3 of the World Series. Written by Eisendrath, Alert, starring Scott Caan and Dania Ramirez, is a procedural drama about the Philadelphia Police Department’s Missing Person’s Unit (MPU). Each episode features a heart-pounding, life-or-death search for a missing person that runs alongside police officers Jason Grant (Scott Caan, Hawaii 5-0) and his ex-wife Nikki Batista’s (Dania Ramirez, Devious Maids) series-long quest to find out the...
