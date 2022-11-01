Mayor’s Week of Valor, including Veterans Day Parade, honors Louisville veterans and active-duty service members

Mayor Fischer restarted the parade in 2011; later helped create Week of Valor

Mayor Greg Fischer and the Veterans Community Alliance of Louisville (VCAL) today announced the ninth annual Mayor’s Week of Valor – a series of events to honor and celebrate the contributions and sacrifices of active-duty military, veterans and their families.

The 2022 Mayor’s Week of Valor will run today (Nov. 1) through Nov. 12 and feature more than 20 educational, patriotic, community or civic events, including the Kentucky Veterans Day Parade on Saturday, Nov. 5. Veterans Day is observed across the country every year on Nov. 11.

“Our Week of Valor is a time to celebrate and to thank the brave men and women who have stepped forward to join our military and defend the United States of America – to keep us safe and to keep us free,” the Mayor said. “We’re asking everyone across the community to participate in the Week of Valor and to find some way to recognize, support, and honor all of our veterans, military families and active-duty service members for their service and sacrifice on behalf of our country.”

During today’s announcement, Mayor Fischer led a moment of silence in honor of all local veterans who died this year, including his own father, George Fischer, a U.S. Air Force who died just one week ago.

Mayor Fischer created the Louisville Metro Office for Veterans as an outreach and advocacy office for veterans and their families in the city, and in his first year in office, he restarted a city Veterans Day Parade, later working with VCAL to establish the Week of Valor, a full week of events to celebrate those who put their lives on the line.

One special feature of the week is the Kentucky Veterans Day Parade and Celebration taking place on Saturday, Nov. 5, between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. at the Southeast Christian Church campus, 920 Blankenbaker Pkwy. This year, the military and veterans’ organizations will be on static display, and attendees will be allowed to walk through the venue to visit with each participating unit. For more information on the parade, contact Treva Brockman at (502) 552-1131 or [email protected].

See the full of Week of Valor calendar online at www.louisvilleky.gov/valor.

VCAL, the city’s partner in the Week of Valor, was launched in 2014 by a group of young professionals participating in Leadership Louisville’s Ignite program, in conjunction with Volunteers of America of Kentucky and Seven Counties Services. Its mission is to create an integrated network of support for veterans and their families by coordinating services, resources and initiatives to increase communication across organizational lines, enhance quality and delivery of services and promote veteran-friendly community relations in Louisville.

The Mayor noted today that VCAL is one of several agencies that partner with the city’s Office for Veterans on initiatives in support of veterans, and he thanked alliance members for their dedication and partnership.

“Dedication and partnerships – that’s also what led to Louisville being one of the first cities in the country to sign onto the Mayors Challenge to End Veteran Homelessness in 2014 – a challenge from the Obama White House,” the Mayor said. “Thanks to our partnerships with the Louisville Metro Housing Authority, Family Health Centers, Volunteers of America and the Robley Rex VA Homeless Program, I’m proud to say we met that challenge. And we now have a process in place to house homeless veterans as soon as they’re identified.”

John Miles, who leads the city’s Office for Veterans and is serving as the Week of Valor chair for the fifth consecutive year, announced today that the office is releasing a free Veterans Resource Guide containing information on veterans benefits, employment and education, as well as crisis resources for veterans facing homelessness and financial challenges. For a copy, contact [email protected] or at 502/574-5748 or download here.

For additional information about the city’s Office for Veterans, visit https://louisvilleky.gov/government/resilience-and-community-services/office-veterans.

To learn more about Mayor’s Week of Valor events and the Veterans Community Alliance of Louisville, visit Facebook at @VCALouisville.