WATCH: Multiple fights break out after massive hit in Bruins vs. Rangers
The rivalry between the Boston Bruins and New York Rangers is alive and well, and there was plenty of physicality in the second period of Thursday night's game at Madison Square Garden. Rangers defenseman Braden Schneider absolutely leveled Bruins center Trent Frederic with a huge, but clean hit. The Bruins...
SkyCam breaking forces delay in Bills vs Jets
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (WIVB) — Put this under strange delays. The game between the Bills and the New York Jets on Sunday was delayed for several minutes by the CBS SkyCam, attached to a wire that goes across the width of the stadium, being too low and forcing a delay in the game for player […]
Cole Beasley Says He’s Glad He’s Not in Buffalo Anymore
There are few former pro athletes in Buffalo who are more polarizing than wide receiver Cole Beasley. Beasley was signed by the Bills in the 2019 off-season after spending his entire career to that point with the Dallas Cowboys. Beasley enjoyed his most success in 2019 and 2020 with the...
Who Is Erin Andrews' Husband? All About Jarret Stoll
Erin Andrews and former pro hockey player Jarret Stoll met in 2012 and married in 2017 Sportscaster Erin Andrews found love on the job. She first met her future husband, retired professional hockey player Jarett Stoll, during the 2012 World Series. Intent on meeting her, Stoll snuck his way into the dugout where Andrews was reporting from and introduced himself. The pair eventually met for dinner and started dating. Five years later, Andrews and Stoll tied the knot in Big Sky Montana. The TV personality even calls their anniversary,...
Bills vs. Jets injury update: Buffalo gets some good news ahead of road game vs. AFC East rival
Orchard Park, N.Y. — Buffalo Bills safety Jordan Poyer re-injured his elbow in last week’s game against the Green Bay Packers and the team is already ruling him out for Sunday’s AFC East showdown with the New York Jets. But there is some good news. Linebacker Von...
Soderblom has the tools to be Blackhawks' goalie of future
Arvid Soderblom's numbers in the NHL last season weren't great, albeit in an incredibly small sample size. He had a 5.02 goals-against average and .863 save percentage in three appearances with the Blackhawks. But those stats don't tell the full picture of just how good he actually was during his...
