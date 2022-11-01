Read full article on original website
One Patriots position group reportedly has been drawing significant attention around the NFL as the trade deadline nears. New England has seen all of its active wide receivers — save for rookie Tyquan Thornton — mentioned in trade rumors in the lead-up to Nov. 1. The most consistent names have been Nelson Agholor and Kendrick Bourne, who both have failed to make a consistently positive impact in New England in their second season with the organization.
The NFL trade deadline has come and gone, and the New England Patriots were one of the few teams to not make any moves prior to Tuesday’s deadline. Despite this, Patriots head coach Bill Belichick was still asked questions on Wednesday about the team’s decision to not make any moves, which led to a contentious exchange with one reporter.
Ahead of a looming deadline, the San Francisco 49ers traded running back Jeff Wilson to the Miami Dolphins in exchange for a 2023 fifth-round pick Tuesday afternoon. Wilson, who generated 486 yards and two touchdowns in eight games this season, will reunite with Mike McDaniel, the 49ers' offensive coordinate in 2021. His role was reduced following the 49ers' trade for Christian McCaffrey, who boosted the team to a Week 8 win against the in-state rival Los Angeles Rams for the eighth straight time. The 49ers are expected to have Elijah Mitchell back in their rotation following his return from a knee injury after the club's Week 9 bye. In his career, Wilson has rushed for 1,733 yards in 45 regular-season games and has 387 receiving yards. His trade to the Dolphins will be finalized pending a physical.
The New England Patriots will host the Indianapolis Colts in a pivotal Week 9 matchup for both teams. The losing side will face a tough, uphill climb toward the AFC playoffs. Injuries could play a key role in the outcome of Sunday's game. The Patriots had four players -- center...
The history of the New England Patriots is made up of all-time talent. Tom Brady is the greatest quarterback who ever lived. Rob Gronkowski had the most dominant stretch the NFL has ever seen out of a tight end. Sports Illustrated proclaimed John Hannah the “Greatest Offensive Lineman of All Time” halfway through his playing career. But one position in which the Patriots have been truly unique is wide receiver.
It seems retired quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick began having concerns about New York Jets starter Zach Wilson as far back as 2021. "One of the biggest question marks I’ve had about him, and the thing that scared me last year, is when they called John Beck, his personal quarterback coach, to come out and help get his mind right during the season, and put him on staff," Fitzpatrick explained during a conversation with Ryan Glasspiegel of the New York Post. "To me, that was a giant red flag. I don’t know Zach Wilson, but that scares me a little bit.
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jaguars may have found their number one receiver Calvin Ridley, the team announced Tuesday. This past March, Ridley was suspended for the current season after it was found that he bet on NFL games during the 2021 season. “We are excited to welcome Calvin Ridley...
The New England Patriots pulled away with a 22-17 win over the New York Jets on Sunday to get back to .500 and improve to 4-4 on the season. With that, we take a look at the five players most responsible for the win. 5. Rhamondre Stevenson. The second-year running...
It's been two months since Denzel Mimsrequested a tradefrom the Jets. Either the wide receiver is moved on Tuesday before the deadline passes at 4:00 p.m. ET or he sticks around for the rest of this season, trying to make the most of limited playing time in his third year with New York.
Seattle looks to remain atop NFC West by sweeping division rivals for first time since 2018.
The Dallas Cowboys have ridden a defense-first mentality into contention in the NFC playoff race
