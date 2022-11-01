Read full article on original website
247Sports
Ex-Georgia star LB Roquan Smith 'shocked' that the Chicago Bears traded him to the Baltimore Ravens
The Chicago Bears traded linebacker Roquan Smith to the Baltimore Ravens on Monday for a 2023 second- and a fifth-round pick in a deal that also sent linebacker A.J. Klein to Chicago. The former Georgia Bulldogs standout and two-time second-team All-Pro selection says he was a little surprised by the move but is excited to bolster a Ravens defense that ranks 28th in the league in total yards allowed (2,914).
Brown "disappointed and frustrated" with offense in loss
West Virginia Head Coach Neal Brown spoke with the media after the team's 31-14 loss on the road at Iowa State on Saturday afternoon. The full video can be seen above, but quotes with a few highlights from the postgame presser are below. Opening statement: The story of our game...
247Sports
Oklahoma's Brent Venables annoyed with Sooners' lack of physicality, discipline in Baylor setback
Oklahoma had its chances to knock off Baylor, but the Sooners just could not get over the hump. Baylor converted three huge fourth downs on its way to a big 38-35 win over Oklahoma. Oklahoma QB Dillon Gabriel completed 22 of 34 passes for 261 yards with two touchdowns and...
FSU in the National Stats, Week 10: Top 10 good?
Florida State dominated rival Miami 45-3. As a result, the Seminoles moved up nationally in various statistics as FSU now ranks inside the Top 10 in yards-per-play and are just outside the Top 10 in yards-per-play allowed. Here's a look at where the Seminoles stand nationally. Offense. Week 10 Week...
Poor tackling, blocking, and turnovers continues to plague Miami in 2022
Football is a game centered around blocking and tackling. Those are the two phases the Miami Hurricanes struggled with most in 2021 and it was a big reason why Mario Cristobal was hired in the offseason to fix immediately. As the 2022 season has progressed, however, UM’s blocking and tackling...
247Sports
Nick Saban shares message to Alabama after LSU loss torches playoff hopes
Nick Saban shared a message with his Alabama players following Saturday night's 32-31 loss to LSU. The loss likely decided the SEC West, and took the defending league champions out of the College Football Playoff picture. It was a disheartening setback for an Alabama team that already loss at Tennessee.
Everything Mario Cristobal said following Miami’s 45-3
The Miami Hurricanes suffered an embarrassing 45-3 loss to Florida State on Saturday night at Hard Rock Stadium. Miami was soundly thumped in every phase of the game as the offense did not score a touchdown for the second consecutive game as the defense failed to contain explosive plays once again and allowed 45 points for the third team this season.
Dabo Swinney discusses Clemson's 35-14 loss to Notre Dame
Following Clemson's 35-14 loss to Notre Dame on Saturday night, head coach Dabo Swinney met the media. The primary takeaways are below. "First of all, congratulations to Notre Dame. They were outstanding. Just absolutely dominated us in every facet of football. Starting with coaching... blocking, tackling, you name it— dominated. Congratulations to coach (Marcus) Freeman and his staff. Always tell our team you get what you earn, and we earned this tonight for sure. Momentum is tough in a game like this and we lost momentum right out of the gate with the blocked punt touchdown. Very simple, flat-out just didn't do our job. Never got the momentum back. Pick-6 and another bad interception that led to another touchdown. Huge momentum plays.
Everything Nick Saban said after Alabama's overtime loss at LSU
BATON ROUGE, La. – Sixth-ranked Alabama lost to No. 10 LSU, 32-21, Saturday at Tiger Stadium. Shortly after the loss to the Tigers, Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban spoke to reporters. Below is everything Saban said after Alabama dropped to 7-2 on the season. “It’s a bit of...
247Sports
Ohio State vs. Northwestern: Ryan Day, C.J. Stroud face criticism after Buckeyes' ugly upset survival
Ohio State’s defense adopted a bend-don’t-break philosophy in the second half. The Buckeyes allowed Northwestern to rush for a season-high 200 yards. However, the Wildcats’ seven points scored were the fewest Ohio State has given up all season. The Buckeyes’ ground attack came alive in the second...
LSU stuns Alabama: Brian Kelly's gusty overtime decision to defeat Nick Saban praised by media
Brian Kelly came to LSU to win big games in huge moments. Saturday will go down as a night Kelly and LSU won't ever forget. LSU knocked off Alabama, 32-31, in overtime thanks to a game-winning, two-point conversion pass from Jayden Daniels to freshman Mason Taylor that stunned Nick Saban and potentially knocked Alabama out of the College Football Playoff picture. It is LSU's first win over Alabama at Death Valley since 2010, and it may not have come to fruition without Kelly going for the win in overtime.
Miami's on-field product vs. recruiting efforts is reaching uncharted waters
Miami is treading uncharted waters from a recruiting standpoint. Sure, some programs that have struggled, especially early in coaching tenures, have signed strong recruiting classes. After going 7-6 in his first year at Alabama, Nick Saban inked a top recruiting class that featured future NFL in Julio Jones, Mark Ingram, Mark Barron, D’onta Hightower, and Mark Barron amongst others.
Best quotes from players following the win
South Carolina secured bowl eligibility on Saturday night when it made its way to Nashville and defeated Vanderbilt by a score of 38-27. The Gamecocks (6-3, 3-3) turned in a solid offensive performance as it totaled 492 yards which included 284 passing yards and 208 rushing yards. In a press...
PFF Grades: Miami's ten best players in a 45-3 FSU
The Miami Hurricanes took a sound beating from in-state rival Florida State on Saturday night in a 45-3 loss. Miami (4-5, 2-3) did not score a touchdown for the second consecutive game as the Hurricanes played three quarterbacks and finished with only 62 passing yards while tossing two interceptions. The...
Follow beat writer Gregg Bell for live updates from Seahawks at Arizona Cardinals
James Connor, Budda Baker active for Cardinals. Seahawks leave injured Marquise Goodwin, Darrell Taylor inactive.
True freshman set to make first start for WVU Football on Saturday
True freshman safety Raleigh Collins will make his first career start on Saturday, West Virginia Head Coach Neal Brown said on his Thursday night radio show. "He's deserved that right," said Brown, shortly after stating that Collins would get the start on Saturday against Iowa State. Collins made his debut...
Chiefs’ Travis Kelce Thinks Russell Wilson Is ‘Trolling’ Everyone With His ‘Nonsense’
Travis Kelce might’ve just hit the nail on the head when it comes to what Russell Wilson has been up to this season. The NFL QB has been the center of attention for much of the season, and not necessarily for good reason. But while his behavior might be a little peculiar to some, Chiefs star Kelce thinks it’s all part of a game that Wilson is playing.
247Sports
FSU throttles Miami football, Mario Cristobal grilled by media in aftermath of 45-3 blowout
The Seminoles showed balanced offensively throughout while Miami never got anything going, registering 62 passing yards with two interceptions. The run game totaled 126 yards on 33 carries for the Hurricanes, who played behind the chains and faced an insurmountable hole by halftime. "It was obviously a poor performance by...
Notre Dame Report Card (Clemson)
Notre Dame has become the dominant punt-blocking unit in the country. This one set a tone within the first six minutes of the game and the Irish never looked back, particularly after taking a two-score led with 38 seconds left in the first half.
Ohio State remains at No. 2 in Week 11 Coaches, AP Polls
Throughout the college football season, there are certain weeks that play a bigger part in how things end up in retrospect. Week 10 of this year was one of those seasons with a number of top teams facing each other, some others unexpectedly tested and even some upsets. While wins...
