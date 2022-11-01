ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

Ex-Georgia star LB Roquan Smith 'shocked' that the Chicago Bears traded him to the Baltimore Ravens

The Chicago Bears traded linebacker Roquan Smith to the Baltimore Ravens on Monday for a 2023 second- and a fifth-round pick in a deal that also sent linebacker A.J. Klein to Chicago. The former Georgia Bulldogs standout and two-time second-team All-Pro selection says he was a little surprised by the move but is excited to bolster a Ravens defense that ranks 28th in the league in total yards allowed (2,914).
BALTIMORE, MD
247Sports

FSU in the National Stats, Week 10: Top 10 good?

Florida State dominated rival Miami 45-3. As a result, the Seminoles moved up nationally in various statistics as FSU now ranks inside the Top 10 in yards-per-play and are just outside the Top 10 in yards-per-play allowed. Here's a look at where the Seminoles stand nationally. Offense. Week 10 Week...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
247Sports

Everything Mario Cristobal said following Miami’s 45-3

The Miami Hurricanes suffered an embarrassing 45-3 loss to Florida State on Saturday night at Hard Rock Stadium. Miami was soundly thumped in every phase of the game as the offense did not score a touchdown for the second consecutive game as the defense failed to contain explosive plays once again and allowed 45 points for the third team this season.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
247Sports

Dabo Swinney discusses Clemson's 35-14 loss to Notre Dame

Following Clemson's 35-14 loss to Notre Dame on Saturday night, head coach Dabo Swinney met the media. The primary takeaways are below. "First of all, congratulations to Notre Dame. They were outstanding. Just absolutely dominated us in every facet of football. Starting with coaching... blocking, tackling, you name it— dominated. Congratulations to coach (Marcus) Freeman and his staff. Always tell our team you get what you earn, and we earned this tonight for sure. Momentum is tough in a game like this and we lost momentum right out of the gate with the blocked punt touchdown. Very simple, flat-out just didn't do our job. Never got the momentum back. Pick-6 and another bad interception that led to another touchdown. Huge momentum plays.
CLEMSON, SC
247Sports

LSU stuns Alabama: Brian Kelly's gusty overtime decision to defeat Nick Saban praised by media

Brian Kelly came to LSU to win big games in huge moments. Saturday will go down as a night Kelly and LSU won't ever forget. LSU knocked off Alabama, 32-31, in overtime thanks to a game-winning, two-point conversion pass from Jayden Daniels to freshman Mason Taylor that stunned Nick Saban and potentially knocked Alabama out of the College Football Playoff picture. It is LSU's first win over Alabama at Death Valley since 2010, and it may not have come to fruition without Kelly going for the win in overtime.
BATON ROUGE, LA
247Sports

Miami's on-field product vs. recruiting efforts is reaching uncharted waters

Miami is treading uncharted waters from a recruiting standpoint. Sure, some programs that have struggled, especially early in coaching tenures, have signed strong recruiting classes. After going 7-6 in his first year at Alabama, Nick Saban inked a top recruiting class that featured future NFL in Julio Jones, Mark Ingram, Mark Barron, D’onta Hightower, and Mark Barron amongst others.
GEORGIA STATE
247Sports

Best quotes from players following the win

South Carolina secured bowl eligibility on Saturday night when it made its way to Nashville and defeated Vanderbilt by a score of 38-27. The Gamecocks (6-3, 3-3) turned in a solid offensive performance as it totaled 492 yards which included 284 passing yards and 208 rushing yards. In a press...
NASHVILLE, TN
247Sports

PFF Grades: Miami's ten best players in a 45-3 FSU

The Miami Hurricanes took a sound beating from in-state rival Florida State on Saturday night in a 45-3 loss. Miami (4-5, 2-3) did not score a touchdown for the second consecutive game as the Hurricanes played three quarterbacks and finished with only 62 passing yards while tossing two interceptions. The...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
Outsider.com

Chiefs’ Travis Kelce Thinks Russell Wilson Is ‘Trolling’ Everyone With His ‘Nonsense’

Travis Kelce might’ve just hit the nail on the head when it comes to what Russell Wilson has been up to this season. The NFL QB has been the center of attention for much of the season, and not necessarily for good reason. But while his behavior might be a little peculiar to some, Chiefs star Kelce thinks it’s all part of a game that Wilson is playing.
KANSAS CITY, MO
247Sports

Notre Dame Report Card (Clemson)

Notre Dame has become the dominant punt-blocking unit in the country. This one set a tone within the first six minutes of the game and the Irish never looked back, particularly after taking a two-score led with 38 seconds left in the first half.
SOUTH BEND, IN
247Sports

Ohio State remains at No. 2 in Week 11 Coaches, AP Polls

Throughout the college football season, there are certain weeks that play a bigger part in how things end up in retrospect. Week 10 of this year was one of those seasons with a number of top teams facing each other, some others unexpectedly tested and even some upsets. While wins...
COLUMBUS, OH
247Sports

247Sports

58K+
Followers
391K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy