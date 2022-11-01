ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

hotnewhiphop.com

Dwight Howard Has A Message For The Warriors

Dwight Howard wants to play another year. Dwight Howard was a force to be reckoned with during the early stages of his career. Of course, everyone is familiar with how he was able to carry the Orlando Magic to the NBA Finals back in 2009. Unfortunately, from there on out, Howard struggled to really find a permanent home in the NBA.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Chicago Tribune

Column: Kyrie Irving’s latest controversy is no laughing matter — and the NBA needs to put an end to his promotion of hate

Kyrie Irving was once just another famous goofball whose belief that Earth is flat was laughed at by most observers. How could you take someone like that seriously? Even NBA Commissioner Adam Silver, a fellow product of Duke, seemed to blow it off. “Kyrie and I went to the same college,” Silver said of Irving’s flat Earth theory. “He may have taken some different courses.” Irving eventually ...
Yardbarker

Nets expected to inquire about suspended Celtics coach

Udoka is currently serving a season-long suspension that was handed down by the Celtics for violations of team policies, related to an improper relationship with a female staff member. Boston is being led this season by interim head coach Joe Mazzulla, who served as an assistant on Udoka's staff. Prior...
BROOKLYN, NY
HollywoodLife

Kyrie Iriving Suspended By The Nets Indefinitely After He Fails To Apologize For Antisemtitic Doc

(UPDATE: 11/3/22 AT 8:45 P.M. ET): The Brooklyn Nets have reportedly suspended Kyrie after her refused to apologize for tweeting out a link to a film that featured antisemitic content. The organization released an official statement indicating that he would be suspended without pay for at least five games. Per Fox Sports, The team expressed their “dismay” at the NBA star’s refusal to “unequivocally say he has no antisemitic beliefs, nor acknowledge specific hateful material in the film. This was not the first time he had the opportunity — but failed — to clarify.”
BROOKLYN, NY
BBC

NBA: Kyrie Irving and Brooklyn Nets pledge $1m after criticism over anti-Semitism

The Brooklyn Nets and Kyrie Irving have pledged to donate $1m (£880,000) to combat "hate and intolerance" after he was criticised for sharing a link about a film featuring anti-Semitic tropes. In a joint statement, Irving, 30, said he "meant no harm" but stopped short of apologising for the...

