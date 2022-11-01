ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Yardbarker

Nets expected to inquire about suspended Celtics coach

Udoka is currently serving a season-long suspension that was handed down by the Celtics for violations of team policies, related to an improper relationship with a female staff member. Boston is being led this season by interim head coach Joe Mazzulla, who served as an assistant on Udoka's staff. Prior...
BROOKLYN, NY
Yardbarker

Bulls Injury Updates: Ayo Dousnumu Returns to Practice, Andre Drummond Sits Out

Chicago Bulls' point guard Ayo Dosunmu returned to practice on Monday. During Friday's game against the San Antonio Spurs, Dosunmu fell to the ground and struck the back of his head on a defender's knee. He received treatment afterward but returned to the game. However, the Bulls ruled Dosunmu out for Saturday's contest against the Philadelphia 76ers.
CHICAGO, IL
The Commercial Appeal

Memphis Grizzlies score vs. Portland Trail Blazers: live updates

The Memphis Grizzlies have one more stop to make before they head back home after a four-game trip. The Grizzlies (4-3)will play the Portland Trail Blazers at Moda Center. Blazers coach Chauncey Billups has made some defensive changes that have helped the Blazers (5-1) become one of the league's biggest early season surprises. A season ago, the Grizzlies were sixth in defensive rating and Portland ranked 29th. Now they've essentially swapped spots, with Memphis currently 28th and Portland ninth.
PORTLAND, OR
Yardbarker

Bulls Injury Report Grows Ahead of Game vs. Nets

The Chicago Bulls are a bit banged-up right now. Ahead of Tuesday's game against the Brooklyn Nets, the Bulls' injury report includes a few new names. Ayo Dosunmu, Coby White, and Zach LaVine are questionable while Andre Drummond has been ruled out. Ayo Dosunmu. Ayo Dosunmu is dealing with a...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Bulls' Zach LaVine Outscores Nets in Fourth Quarter of Comeback Win

10 observations: LaVine barrage fuels comeback vs. Nets originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Through two-and-a-half quarters, spotty Chicago Bulls' defense looked poised to sink them in a winnable game at the Brooklyn Nets. But Zach LaVine, with 20 fourth quarter points, and the rest of his side had other...
Yardbarker

Keys to Chicago Bulls’ road game vs. Brooklyn Nets

Coming off back-to-back losses against the Spurs and 76ers, the Chicago Bulls (3-4) visit the Brooklyn Nets (2-5) at 7:30 PM ET. Hoping to get back on track after Saturday’s tough home setback against the 76ers, the Bulls will look to overcome a Nets team desperate for wins. Don’t...
CHICAGO, IL
thecomeback.com

Justin Fields reacts to huge Chase Claypool trade

The Chicago Bears made a significant move ahead of Tuesday’s NFL trade deadline, bringing in former Pittsburgh Steelers receiver Chase Claypool, who will hope to be a big addition for second-year quarterback Justin Fields. Chicago was desperately in need of another impact pass-catcher, and Fields seems to be very...
CHICAGO, IL

