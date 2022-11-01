Read full article on original website
Golden State Warriors Make Final Decision On Trading Draymond Green
At the time of writing, it was reported that the franchise wasn't looking at any trade talks around Draymond Green.
Chris Bosh Got 120 Monthly Payments Of $868,786 After He Reached An Agreement With The Miami Heat About His $52.1 Million Payout
Chris Bosh got paid almost $870K per month even after retirement thanks to his contract payout from the Miami Heat.
‘America, I’m sorry’: Shaq leaves Charles Barkley, Kenny Smith disgusted over latest stunt
Shaquille O’Neal has never been afraid to put his foot down on his NBA takes. But Shaq decided to do the opposite earlier this week, putting his feet up in his latest appearance on Inside the NBA. In introducing the first set of Shaqtin a Fool entries for the...
Nets expected to inquire about suspended Celtics coach
Udoka is currently serving a season-long suspension that was handed down by the Celtics for violations of team policies, related to an improper relationship with a female staff member. Boston is being led this season by interim head coach Joe Mazzulla, who served as an assistant on Udoka's staff. Prior...
The Brooklyn Nets Could Add Another Mess to the Mix Should They Bring In Boston Celtics Coach Ime Udoka
Suspended Boston Celtics coach Ime Udoka appears to the favorite to replace the recently fired Steve Nash in Brooklyn. The post The Brooklyn Nets Could Add Another Mess to the Mix Should They Bring In Boston Celtics Coach Ime Udoka appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Bulls Injury Updates: Ayo Dousnumu Returns to Practice, Andre Drummond Sits Out
Chicago Bulls' point guard Ayo Dosunmu returned to practice on Monday. During Friday's game against the San Antonio Spurs, Dosunmu fell to the ground and struck the back of his head on a defender's knee. He received treatment afterward but returned to the game. However, the Bulls ruled Dosunmu out for Saturday's contest against the Philadelphia 76ers.
Bulls' Ayo Dosunmu's Defense on Kyrie Irving Impressed Zach LaVine
Zach LaVine lauds Ayo Dosunmu's defense on Kyrie Irving originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Ayo Dosunmu returned from a one-game injury absence Tuesday night with a daunting assignment in front of him. Get the Chicago Bulls off to a better start to the game against a desperate Brooklyn Nets...
Reggie Miller Calls Out NBA Players For Silence on Kyrie Irving Situation
Reggie Miller calls out the bystanders.
Memphis Grizzlies score vs. Portland Trail Blazers: live updates
The Memphis Grizzlies have one more stop to make before they head back home after a four-game trip. The Grizzlies (4-3)will play the Portland Trail Blazers at Moda Center. Blazers coach Chauncey Billups has made some defensive changes that have helped the Blazers (5-1) become one of the league's biggest early season surprises. A season ago, the Grizzlies were sixth in defensive rating and Portland ranked 29th. Now they've essentially swapped spots, with Memphis currently 28th and Portland ninth.
3 main takeaways from the Chicago Bulls’ home win against the Charlotte Hornets
The Bulls beat the Hornets 106-88 behind 17 points off the bench from Javonte Green while Patrick Williams and Goran Dragic added 16 points apiece
Kevin Durant scores 36 as Nets top Pacers, snap skid
Kevin Durant scored 36 points as the Brooklyn Nets snapped a four-game losing streak by fending off several comeback attempts
Bulls Injury Report Grows Ahead of Game vs. Nets
The Chicago Bulls are a bit banged-up right now. Ahead of Tuesday's game against the Brooklyn Nets, the Bulls' injury report includes a few new names. Ayo Dosunmu, Coby White, and Zach LaVine are questionable while Andre Drummond has been ruled out. Ayo Dosunmu. Ayo Dosunmu is dealing with a...
Bulls' Zach LaVine Outscores Nets in Fourth Quarter of Comeback Win
10 observations: LaVine barrage fuels comeback vs. Nets originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Through two-and-a-half quarters, spotty Chicago Bulls' defense looked poised to sink them in a winnable game at the Brooklyn Nets. But Zach LaVine, with 20 fourth quarter points, and the rest of his side had other...
Keys to Chicago Bulls’ road game vs. Brooklyn Nets
Coming off back-to-back losses against the Spurs and 76ers, the Chicago Bulls (3-4) visit the Brooklyn Nets (2-5) at 7:30 PM ET. Hoping to get back on track after Saturday’s tough home setback against the 76ers, the Bulls will look to overcome a Nets team desperate for wins. Don’t...
Memphis Grizzlies score updates vs. Utah Jazz: Is Ja Morant in the lineup?
The Memphis Grizzlies had a five-point lead with under three minutes left on Saturday against the Utah Jazz before losing 124-123. Now they'll get their chance at revenge. Utah (5-2) and Memphis will meet again at Vivint Arena for the final time this regular season. Memphis (4-2) allowed a season-high...
Bench scoring has been the Chicago Bulls' strong suit to start the season
After they finished 29th in bench scoring last season, the Bulls now sit 12th in the NBA in points scored off the bench
Justin Fields reacts to huge Chase Claypool trade
The Chicago Bears made a significant move ahead of Tuesday’s NFL trade deadline, bringing in former Pittsburgh Steelers receiver Chase Claypool, who will hope to be a big addition for second-year quarterback Justin Fields. Chicago was desperately in need of another impact pass-catcher, and Fields seems to be very...
Bears Switching Channels for Game Broadcasts
Bears games have been on WBBM AM-780 since the 2000 season but they'll switch stations starting next season.
