Fire Country fans rejoice! CBS has just confirmed that a special episode of the drama series would air in January after the eye network airs the AFC Championship game. The announcement of this was made during CBS’ broadcast of the NFL game between the Los Angeles Rams and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The football game is set to take place on Sunday, January 29 at 6:40 p.m. ET with the Max Thieriot led show airing right after. Fire Country has been a hit with viewers ranking as the No. 1 new series this season averaging 8.26 million viewers to date. The...

34 MINUTES AGO