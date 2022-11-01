ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Deadline

CBS SkyCam Cable Snaps, Causing 12-Minute Delay In NY Jets-Buffalo Bills Game

The New York Jets have endured some mighty strange happenings in the NFL. There was the “fake spike.” Bill Belichick’s one-day “HC of the NYJ” resignation. The infamous “Butt fumble.” So Jets fans could be forgiven if they were nodding their heads and expecting the worst when a CBS SkyCam cable broke during today’s game, delaying a tight battle where the 13-point underdog Jets were surprisingly hanging with Super Bowl faves Buffalo. Just as the Jets were driving for a potential go-ahead score, the cable snapped, and the game stopped because of safety concerns. There was confusion at the Jets’ MetLife stadium,...
BUFFALO, NY
Deadline

CBS Announces Special ‘Fire Country’ Episode For January After AFC Championship Football Game

Fire Country fans rejoice! CBS has just confirmed that a special episode of the drama series would air in January after the eye network airs the AFC Championship game. The announcement of this was made during CBS’ broadcast of the NFL game between the Los Angeles Rams and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The football game is set to take place on Sunday, January 29 at 6:40 p.m. ET with the Max Thieriot led show airing right after. Fire Country has been a hit with viewers ranking as the No. 1 new series this season averaging 8.26 million viewers to date. The...

