KAT HACK for canvas shoes year 'round!

Curiously enough, Crocs are a casual shoe staple that one can’t seem to shake off. The comfortable footwear brand is loved by so many celebrities, from Ariana Grande to Ruby Rose and, lately, Brie Larson. Her dark green Crocs popped up in two recently outfit photos, which were posted to her Instagram account. The first image showed her leaping through a hallway in high-waisted, printed brief underwear, a colorful fleece, graphic print hoodie, and chunky, printed Crocs in several shades of green. (Basically, an outfit that looked like it could be an Adventure Time cosplay, as one commenter suggested.) In the second photo, she zoomed in on another set of Crocs, this time a pair in a solid green color, which she’d worn with ecru-colored socks and blinged out with Jibbitz, the shoe charms that Crocs sells, should customers want to personalize their shoes.

17 DAYS AGO