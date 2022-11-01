KAT HACK for canvas shoes year 'round!

Related
I’m a stylist and ban three types of top from women’s wardrobe – they’re so old-fashioned it’s embarrassing
TRENDS come and go and what was once a must-have in your wardrobe has now become something we cringe over. And with the colder season well underway, most of us have ditched the summery dresses for more weather-appropriate tops with long sleeves. But according to one stylist, it's important to...
Vogue
Kitten Heels Are Back – Really This Time
Remember those kitten heels you hated so much as a teenager? Well we have news: they’re trending again in 2022 and now you won’t want to take them off. Low-heeled footwear has been slowly popping up in fashion shows and insiders’ wardrobes for years, but the trend has truly exploded this year, making an appearance on the runways at labels like The Row and Khaite. Moreover, the fact that most of our favourite stores have opted to add this type of shoe to their catalogues makes it clear: it is one of the key silhouettes for autumn 2022.
Lisa Bonet Gets Casual Chic in Adidas Sneakers & Wide-Leg Pants for Sebastião Salgado’s ‘Amazonia’ Exhibition
Lisa Bonet continues to showcase her elegant and standout style. The actress attended the North American premiere of Sebastião Salgado’s “Amazonia” at California Science Center in Los Angeles yesterday. Bonet stepped out for the exhibition in a semi-monochromatic ensemble featuring a button-down black dress shirt and coordinating wide-leg pants. She topped off her look with a wide-brim, suede hat, a pendant necklace, a key-designed earring, and multi-hued bracelets. Throughout the years, the “Enemy of the State” star has donned various headwear as part of her street-style looks and red-carpet appearances, most notably in the 90s decade, where she incorporated an assortment of...
The 22 best clogs for fall, according to fashion experts
There are few shoe choices that are as divisive as clogs. Like the Birkenstocks and Ugg boots that came before them, the similarly controversial shoe trend is back for fall 2022 in all its comfort and glory. Find the best clogs to shop for fall and beyond, according to stylists and other fashion experts.
Are Hunter's Famous Rain Boots Worth the Splurge? I Put the Shoes to the Test
I've been on the hunt for a good rain boot for years now, and as an Arizona native, I can't help but see the irony in a desert dweller adamantly looking for a quality pair of rain boots, of all things, to add to her closet. But with my travels often leading me to lusher, greener, and admittedly rainier climates, I discovered that I truly required a "go-anywhere" shoe that could provide consistency, even when the weather was anything but.
I bought the $17 'pillow slide' sandals TikTok is obsessed with, and they literally feel like walking on squishy clouds
These cushioned slippers, called "pillow slides," are famous on TikTok and Instagram because of how squishy they are. I tried a pair and found them super comfortable.
The Denim Trend Fashion People Are Wearing With Ballet Flats
Ballet flats are the moment. Period. Sure, the style has been around for years, but the silhouette continues to rise in popularity this fall. This is in large part thanks to the abundance of fresh options in the F/W 22 collections (ahem, Miu Miu) and the celeb endorsements (looking at you, Kendall Jenner). While flats truly work with just about any pant, dress, or skirt style, there’s a specific denim trend the fashion crowd is wearing with their favorite ballet flats. Yep, it’s all about relaxed and baggy jeans.
Move Aside Miniskirts—It’s All About the Denim Maxi
All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Miniskirts have dominated our style consciousness for several seasons, but designers have started to make a welcome move away from hitched hemlines. If images of a denim-clad Britney Spears or Jennifer Aniston come to mind at the mention of a denim maxi-skirt, you’re on the wrong track. This season is about chic, form-fitting styles that are made to flatter anybody and everybody—from 5ft to 6ft and beyond.
Boy gets bullied for shoes-friend and his mom step up!
A boy, getting bullied for his old shoes, gets some understanding and help from a friend and friend's mother. (Photo: Getty Images)
I'm a Fashion Editor—My Core Fall Wardrobe Includes These 10 Classic Staples
I always keep a close eye on trends and how I can interpret them in my current looks, but my personal style veers on the more classic side of the style spectrum. Yes, I've been experimenting with new trends—including everything from sheer see-through skirts and designer logo tank tops to satin ballet flats and chunky Mary Jane heels—but my core wardrobe revolves around timeless staples that I consider to be the backbone of my closet and the pieces that get more wear than any other items I own.
Lizzo ‘Twerks’ and Models Her New ‘Pet Me’ Yitty Collection in Cozy Maxi Dresses and Fuzzy Onesies
Lizzo showed off some pieces from Yitty’s new collection entitled Pet Me on her Instagram. The new collection features a wide range of items made of a plush faux-fuzzy fabric including maxi dresses and cozy onesies. The “Good As Hell” songstress cuddled up and modeled multiple jumpsuits along with maxi dresses and robes, all while barefoot. The cozy line is available now on the Yitty website, just in time for the holidays. The star’s first few outfits consisted of a hoodie and matching comfy flared sweatpants in red, gray, black and pink with heart shaped pockets on the butt. The flutist twerked and...
Jessica Simpson Packs A Punk Rock Punch in Leopard Platform Boots, Archive Chanel and Torn Denim
Jessica Simpson embodied ‘80s grunge glamour for her daughter Maxwell’s basketball game on Saturday afternoon. Arriving for the occasion in Thousand Oaks, California, the FN cover star was spotted in a set of gray skinny jeans with distressed knees. Paired with the edgy denim were aviator sunglasses, a Pink Floyd T-shirt and a red leather trucker jacket. For a fashionable twist, Simpson carried an oversized leather tote bag from Chanel’s Egyptian-themed Pre-Fall 2019 collection; the metallic gold piece featured chain-accented straps, as well as a graffiti-esquie hieroglyph print. The shoe designer completed her outfit with layered gold and beaded rings, stacked bracelets...
Joanna Gaines’ Tips To Spruce Up Your Home Pre-Holidays
Joanna Gaines shares her best decorating advice before the holidays kick off
Timberland Taps Pangaia for Triple-Threat Shoes
Pangaia and Timberland teamed up for their first-ever collaboration tapping three eco-friendly components to produce a limited capsule collection. Designed with nature in mind, the colorful Timberland x Pangaia footwear capsule launched Thursday with two styles partly produced with natural materials. The capsule features a reimagined 6-inch boot and a mule, both offered in men’s and women’s sizes. The brands worked closely to create the $250 Timberland x Pangaia Premium Fabric 6-Inch Boot—an updated version of the iconic style that leans into a cleaner aesthetic with subtle flaps covering the eyelets and tonal outsoles. The modern take on the classic boot is...
thezoereport.com
Brie Larson Wearing Dark Green Crocs Is A Sign That Ugly Shoes Are Far From Dead
Curiously enough, Crocs are a casual shoe staple that one can’t seem to shake off. The comfortable footwear brand is loved by so many celebrities, from Ariana Grande to Ruby Rose and, lately, Brie Larson. Her dark green Crocs popped up in two recently outfit photos, which were posted to her Instagram account. The first image showed her leaping through a hallway in high-waisted, printed brief underwear, a colorful fleece, graphic print hoodie, and chunky, printed Crocs in several shades of green. (Basically, an outfit that looked like it could be an Adventure Time cosplay, as one commenter suggested.) In the second photo, she zoomed in on another set of Crocs, this time a pair in a solid green color, which she’d worn with ecru-colored socks and blinged out with Jibbitz, the shoe charms that Crocs sells, should customers want to personalize their shoes.
From Hiking Boots to a GPS Watch, Zegna’s New Outdoor Collection Is Made for More Than Après Ski
Get ready to catch big air on the slopes this season in Zegna’s latest drop. Dubbed the Outdoor Collection, the sporty release offers an assortment of performance apparel, footwear and accessories for the modern explorer. The collection mirrors the versatility of the Italian fashion label’s signature Luxury Leisure wardrobe, which is designed to withstand rigorous outdoor conditions through the use of technical fabrics. To complement the apparel, Zegna partnered with brands like La Sportiva and Garmin to create exclusive items that range from mountain boots to a stylish sports watch. Full wardrobe selections from the drop include outerwear, knitwear, technical sweaters...
Our Lady of Rocco Debuts Second Collection, Bespoke Tailoring Offerings
Our Lady of Rocco is expanding its presence in the menswear market with two new initiatives. The menswear label that launched last year as a collaboration between fashion brand La Ligne and chef and restauranteur Mario Carbone is releasing its second full collection on Thursday, as well as introducing bespoke tailoring. More from WWDRed Carpet Photos from the BFI London Film FestivalPhotos of Florence Pugh's Style EvolutionJanuary Jones Stars in Jonathan Simkhai Fall 2022 Campaign “Last time, it was obviously strictly coming from our minds, and now that we have a customer, you obviously learn a lot about exactly who that customer is...
Kourtney Kardashian Poses in Crocodile Trench Coat with 6-Inch Stiletto Boots for Boohoo Collection Photoshoot
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Kourtney Kardashian took sleek style to a new level in her latest Instagram post. The reality superstar and entrepreneur gave her Instagram followers a behind-the-scenes look at a photoshoot for her Boohoo collection.
Hypebae
Custom Fit Denim Brand unspun Taps Artist Bráulio Amado for Limited-Edition Jeans
Unspun — the Hong Kong- and San Francisco-based brand creating custom-fit denim using 3D scanning technology — has joined forces with Portuguese graphic designer and illustrator Bráulio Amado on a limited-edition release. The collaboration marks unspun’s second team-up, following its unexpected collaboration with Collina Strada that was...
hypebeast.com
Hang Cliffside With EDWIN and ArkAir's Debut Capsule Collection
Hitting the field for the first time, Japanese denim brand EDWIN is uniting with Exeter-based label ArkAir for a military-inspired capsule collection that delivers otherworldly graphics to protective outdoor gear. A single distorted graphic found in EDWIN’s Fall/Winter 2022 collection is supplied throughout the offering, featuring utilitarian jackets, drawstring trousers,...
