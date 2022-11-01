ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thomas Rhett Reveals When His Family Starts Listening To Christmas Music

By Kelly Fisher
 2 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

Thomas Rhett isn’t wasting any time getting into the Christmas spirit now that Halloween has passed. The award-winning country artist recently debuted an EP of four beloved holiday songs, and he’s more than ready to kick the festive spirit into high-gear.

Rhett’s new EP, Merry Christmas, Y’all , features “Winter Wonderland,” “Most Wonderful Time of the Year,” “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas” and “It’s Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas.” The collection follows previously-released holiday music from Rhett, including Christmas In The Country in 2019.

“We put a couple Christmas songs out a couple years ago, and it was so fun to do,” Rhett reflected in a statement shared by his record label. “It was so fun to tap into just a different lane besides what we normally do. And in this go around, specifically for these four songs, I wanted to kinda go with the big band approach. I love listening to old Bing Crosby , Dean Martin , Frank Sinatra Christmas songs. All in their own right were kinda challenging, and it kinda changed my brain to think differently, and gave me a way deeper appreciation for all the classic singers that used to sing like, in the room with the strings and the brass. And a really, really fun project to make, and somethin’ that I would love to do again.“

Merry Christmas, Y’all debuted on October 21, which many “Swifties” will likely recognize as the day Taylor Swift released her highly-anticipated 10th studio album, Midnights . Rhett couldn’t help but joke that “we did that on purpose because we thought, ‘man, this Christmas EP might be a little bit better than Taylor Swift,’ you know? I’m totally kidding!”

Still, it was a bit early at that time to begin listening to Christmas music, as Halloween was still around the corner. Now, the Christmas music is in full-swing in Rhett’s household, with his wife Lauren Akins and their four young daughters, Willa Gray , Ada James , Lennon Love and Lillie Carolina . Rhett even shared on his Instagram story that the family was already watching the 2000 film How The Grinch Stole Christmas on Tuesday (November 1).

“The moment that Thanksgiving is done, well actually in my house, the moment Halloween is done we are listening to Christmas music only. But it was a lot of fun to kinda dive into this project as a whole, and to be able to release it before this Christmas season. It was a blast to make and I hope everybody enjoys it.”

Find Merry Christmas, Y’all on iHeartRadio here .

