CHARLOTTESVILLE (WINA) – Albemarle County’s Board of Supervisors tonight considers an action item to give the go-ahead to Habitat for Humanity and others to begin Phase 2 of the Southwood redevelopment project off 5th Street Extended. This after the board did not act back in September, wanting to clarify a few things regarding county obligations in the project. A big concern Chair Donna Price had was about road, school, water & sewer, and other improvement costs of some $18-million associated with a redeveloped Southwood community. She wants to be assured county taxpayers aren’t left holding the bag providing all the financing. While county staff in last few weeks have not identified specific funds as of yet, they say they’re identifying funding opportunities such as VDOT Smart Scale and Revenue Sharing programs, as well as other grant opportunities.

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO