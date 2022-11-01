Read full article on original website
92 In A Row: Thomas Rhett
Listen for the 3 different codewords each WEEKDAY Friday, November 4th- Friday, November 11th at 10:20am, 1:20pm, and 4:20pm. Then enter the codewords you hear below, and you’ll be entered to win those tickets to see Thomas Rhett at the John Paul Jones Anrea on September 21st, 2023!. Complete...
The Markets at Tiger Fuel & Tiger Wash Honor Our Veterans
As a “Thank You” to our Veterans, The Markets at Tiger Fuel and Tiger Wash are doing something special on Veterans Day, Friday, November 11th. They recognize the commitment of all who have dedicated their life to protect our nation and want to continue the tradition of extending free washes and meals on Veterans Day.
Man removes “Welcome Jewish Students” banner from Rohr Chabad House
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WINA) – Charlottesville Police are seeking help in identifying the person who removed the “Welcome Jewish Students” banner from Rohr Chabad House at UVA, located at 2014 Lewis Mountain Road. It happened at 12:04 a.m. on October 25. The suspect was wearing what appears to...
Albemarle supervisors decide on Southwood redevelopment Phase 2 tonight
CHARLOTTESVILLE (WINA) – Albemarle County’s Board of Supervisors tonight considers an action item to give the go-ahead to Habitat for Humanity and others to begin Phase 2 of the Southwood redevelopment project off 5th Street Extended. This after the board did not act back in September, wanting to clarify a few things regarding county obligations in the project. A big concern Chair Donna Price had was about road, school, water & sewer, and other improvement costs of some $18-million associated with a redeveloped Southwood community. She wants to be assured county taxpayers aren’t left holding the bag providing all the financing. While county staff in last few weeks have not identified specific funds as of yet, they say they’re identifying funding opportunities such as VDOT Smart Scale and Revenue Sharing programs, as well as other grant opportunities.
UVa Cancer Center joins nationwide effort to increase lung cancer screenings
CHARLOTTESVILLE (WINA) – Lung cancer is the leading cause of cancer deaths in the United States, and the UVa Health Cancer Center is joining more than 50 other top cancer organizations calling on more access and awareness to early lung cancer screening for those most at-risk. Lung cancer screening expert, Dr. Michael Hanley, notes while rates are 60-to-80% for those eligible for colon, breast, and cervical cancers screenings… that number is less than 6% for those eligible for annual lung cancer screenings. He says early detection could lead to a surgery allowing removal of the tumor, and resumption of normal life afterwards.
35th annual Virginia Film Festival opens at the Paramount tonight
CHARLOTTESVILLE (WINA) – Tonight is the opening of the 35th annual Virginia Film Festival with the Opening Night film at the Paramount “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery”. Festival Director Jody Kielbasa says tickets for tonight’s screening are sold out, as is the post-screening gala at The Jefferson.
