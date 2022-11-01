Read full article on original website
Related
Jim Parsons & Iain Armitage, Who Both Play Sheldon In ‘Big Bang Theory’ Shows, Finally Meet In NYC: See Photo
Sheldon meets Sheldon! Jim Parsons smiled for a selfie alongside Iain Armitage, who plays the classic role of Sheldon Cooper in The Big Bang Theory spinoff series Young Sheldon, on Monday, October 17. Jim, 49, of course, plays Sheldon in the classic sitcom. Iain, 14, posted the photo with the actor, who originally played the part, on his Instagram, revealing that they met at Jim’s latest theatrical production. Both Jim and Iain had huge smiles on as they stood in the theater.
The Conners Sounds Like It Might Be Following The Goldbergs By Killing A Character Off
The Conners could be the second Wednesday night ABC comedy to kill off a character in this Fall TV season.
Only Murders: Jesse Williams Joins Season 3 of Hulu Comedy
Jesse Williams is making the transition from doctor to documentarian. The Grey’s Anatomy grad has boarded Season 3 of Hulu’s Only Murders in the Building, where he’ll appear in the recurring role of a documentarian who takes an interest in Charles, Oliver and Mabel’s latest investigation, our sister site Deadline reports. Further details, such as a character name, have not yet been disclosed. Williams is the second major addition to Only Murders‘ Season 3 ensemble. The Season 2 finale, which dropped Aug. 23, featured a one-year time jump, after which the series introduced Paul Rudd in the recurring role of...
'People We Hate at the Wedding' trailer: Allison Janney, Kristen Bell star in comedy
Oct. 19 (UPI) -- Amazon is giving a glimpse of the new film The People We Hate at the Wedding. Prime Video shared a trailer for the comedy Wednesday featuring Allison Janney, Kristen Bell and Ben Platt. The People We Hate at the Wedding is based on the Grant Ginder...
Trevor Donovan Finally Reveals Why He Was Fired From Days Of Our Lives
Many fans know Trevor Donovan from his work on the Hallmark Channel. The actor has appeared in movies such as "Strawberry Summer," "Marry Me At Christmas," "Two For The Win," "Love, Fall & Order," "Nantucket Noel," and more for the network (via QC Approved). However, Donovan recently opted to leave Hallmark and make the switch over to GAC Family along with some of the network's other big stars, such as Candace Cameron Bure, Danica McKellar, and Jen Lilley, among others (via Us Weekly).
Elisabeth Moss says Jon Hamm made her cry 'real tears' filming 'Mad Men': 'None of that was in the script'
Elizabeth Moss explained that Jon Hamm made her cry "real tears" in the emotional goodbye between Don Draper and Peggy Olson in "Mad Men" season five.
Kelsey Grammer remembers John Mahoney as a 'man of merit,' previews how 'Frasier' will address his loss
Actor Kelsey Grammer remembers his late friend and former "Frasier" co-star John Mahoney, who died in 2018, and reveals how the new show will address his passing.
‘Back to the Future’ Fans Brought to Tears by Michael J. Fox and Christopher Lloyd’s Emotional Reunion: ‘This Is So Beautiful’
“Back to the Future” fans were brought to tears on social media after videos from New York Comic Con went viral for capturing the emotional reunion between stars Michael J. Fox and Christopher Lloyd. The duo appeared visibly moved when they took the stage to a huge applause from the crowd, with Fox emotionally hugging Lloyd and Lloyd putting his arm around Fox. One video of the reunion has earned over 7 million views on Twitter. “Watching [Michael J. Fox] hug Christopher Lloyd like this is so beautiful,” wrote one Twitter user. “I think it’s safe to say that today belongs...
Leslie Jordan's Surprising Will & Grace Origin Story Revealed: He Was an 11th Hour Replacement for Joan Collins!
Will & Grace fans have Joan Collins to thank for the gift that was Beverley Leslie. In the wake of Leslie Jordan‘s sudden death this week, former Will & Grace exec producer Jeff Greenstein is revealing the surprising story behind the creation of the late actor’s signature, Emmy-winning role. “I’ve been thinking a lot about Leslie Jordan, obviously, reflecting upon his brilliance, marveling that I got to spend a few years in the company of such an extraordinary comedic talent — and realized that some of y’all may not know the story of how Beverley Leslie came to be,” Greenstein shared on...
Popculture
'The Conners' Adding 'Shameless' Star for Guest Role, Reunion With Emma Kenney
The Conners is adding a Shameless star in a guest role this season, sparking an on-screen reunion with actress Emma Kenney. According to TV Line, William H. Macy will be turning up in at least one episode of The Conners during Season 5. Macy will be playing a character named Smitty, who is one of Dan's (John Goodman) old high school friends that has come back to Lanford for a visit. The big guest star role reunites Macy and Kenney, who played father and daughter Frank and Debbie Gallagher on all 11 seasons of Shameless.
Popculture
Beloved Movie Getting Made Into TV Series
The Bad News Bears are making a comeback. CBS is developing a TV series based on the beloved Paramount comedy. The Bad News Bears hit theaters in 1976 and starred Walter Matthau as the vulgar, alcoholic coach of a misfit little league baseball team. Tatum O'Neal played the team's star pitcher.
Baking It: Amy Poehler Joins Season 2 to Host With Maya Rudolph, Replacing Andy Samberg — Get Release Date
Baking It is mixing up its ingredient list: Peacock’s baking competition will return for Season 2 with Amy Poehler hosting alongside her old SNL castmate Maya Rudolph, TVLine has learned. The streamer has announced a premiere date as well: Season 2 will debut Monday, Dec. 12, with new episodes airing weekly. The same day, NBC will air a special celebrity holiday episode of Baking It at 10/9c where “Maya and Amy invite their famous friends to ‘cele-bake’ the holidays in a friendly competition to raise some dough for their favorite charities,” per the official description. Poehler steps in for fellow SNL alum Andy...
‘Alert’: Scott Caan & Dania Ramirez Are On A Desperate Search For A Missing Child — Watch The Fox Series Promo
We’re getting a sneak peek at the first footage of new Fox series Alert. The network just released the first on-air promo for the upcoming character-driven police procedural from The Blacklist showrunner John Eisendrath and Jamie Foxx, which will air tonight on Fox during Game 3 of the World Series. Written by Eisendrath, Alert, starring Scott Caan and Dania Ramirez, is a procedural drama about the Philadelphia Police Department’s Missing Person’s Unit (MPU). Each episode features a heart-pounding, life-or-death search for a missing person that runs alongside police officers Jason Grant (Scott Caan, Hawaii 5-0) and his ex-wife Nikki Batista’s (Dania Ramirez, Devious Maids) series-long quest to find out the...
‘A Man In Full’: Jerrika Hinton Joins Cast Of Netflix Limited Series
EXCLUSIVE: Jerrika Hinton (Hunters) is set for a major recurring role in A Man in Full, Netflix’s six-episode limited series starring Jeff Daniels and Diane Lane, from David E. Kelley and Regina King based on Tom Wolfe’s 1998 novel. In A Man in Full, when Atlanta real estate mogul Charlie Croker (Daniels) faces sudden bankruptcy, political and business interests collide as he defends his empire from those attempting to capitalize on his fall from grace. Hinton will play Henrietta White. Henrietta guides her husband, Roger (Aml Ameen), though a moment of soul-searching to protect what’s best for their family. Kelley serves as writer, executive producer and...
Collider
Sam Heughan & Priyanka Chopra Jonas Rom-Com 'Love Again' Sets New Release Date
A new release date is in order for the upcoming romantic comedy Love Again, a Screen Gems film that was formerly known as It’s All Coming Back to Me. Along with the announcement of the release date change, a new image from the film was also released. The film's release was moved from February 10, 2023 to May 12, 2023.
‘Dolly Parton’s Mountain Magic Christmas’ Holiday Special Film Sets Premiere Date
The previously announced two-hour holiday special film featuring country/pop superstar Dolly Parton has set its debut date. Dolly Parton’s Mountain Magic Christmas will air Thursday, Dec. 1 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on NBC. Musical guests Jimmy Fallon, Willie Nelson, Billy Ray Cyrus, Jimmie Allen, Zach Williams and Miley Cyrus join Dolly on the special.
TV Fanatic
The Last of Us: HBO Sets Premiere Date for Highly Anticipated Drama
Are you ready to delve into the world of The Last of Us?. The nine-episode first season of the HBO's videogame adaptation debuts Sunday, January 15 at 9:00p.m. ET/PT on HBO and will be available to stream in 4K on HBO Max. The Last of Us takes place 20 years...
Comic actor Leslie Jordan, 67, killed in Hollywood car accident
LOS ANGELES, Oct 24 (Reuters) - Comic actor Leslie Jordan, a prime-time Emmy winner for his role on the hit sitcom "Will & Grace" and a social media sensation during the COVID-19 pandemic, died on Monday in a car crash while driving to work in Hollywood, a spokesperson said. He was 67.
Melissa Fumero Reveals Why She Was Initially ‘Hesitant’ To Join ‘Blockbuster’ After ‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine’ (Exclusive)
Melissa Fumero is back on the comedy scene, and she’s going from the police department to the video store. Melissa stars in the highly-anticipated Netflix series Blockbuster, which premieres on November 3. HollywoodLife spoke EXCLUSIVELY with Melissa about taking on this new role after 8 seasons as Amy Santiago.
Adam Devine Falls for Sarah Hyland (Again) in Peacock's Pitch Perfect Series — Watch Bumper in Berlin Trailer
Seven years after falling in love on Modern Family, Adam Devine and Sarah Hyland are making sweet music together once again. The on-screen couple reunites in the first official trailer for Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin, a new Peacock comedy series spun off from the popular movie franchise. All six episodes drop Wednesday, Nov. 23 on Peacock. The premiere, as well as a sneak peek at Episode 2, will also air on NBC after The Voice on Monday, Nov. 28 (10/9c) In addition to Devine and Hyland, Bumper in Berlin also stars Lera Abova, Jameela Jamil and Flula Borg, reprising his role as...
Comments / 0