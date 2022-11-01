Read full article on original website
Related
Waycross Journal-Herald
Phyllis Elizabeth Burse
WAYCROSS — Ms. Phyllis Elizabeth Burse, 70, died Friday evening, October 28, 2022, at Hospice House Satilla. She was a native and lifelong resident of Waycross. Phyllis graduated from Waycross High School in 1969, and was a member of Greater Mt. Zion AME Church. She retired from the Swisher International finishing department.
Waycross Journal-Herald
Joseph Wilburn Mason
WAYCROSS — Mr. Joseph Wilburn Mason, 67, of Waycross died Thursday evening, October 27, 2022, at Memorial Satilla Health after a brief illness. He was born in Clearwater, Fla. to the late Joe Mason and Mary Bass Mason. For the past 30 years, Mr. Mason had called Waycross home, but has traveled all over the United States with his wife and children ministering through their Sword and Shield Ministry. When he was not on the road, he attended The Bethesda House of Mercy in Waycross, and Bride of Christ Church in Callahan, Fla.
Waycross Journal-Herald
Talmadge Arthur Griffin
WAYCROSS — The Legendary Talmadge Arthur Griffin, 78, of Waycross, went to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ Sunday morning, October 23, 2022, at his daughter’s residence in Lakeland, Ga., after an extended illness. It is fitting that he decided to leave this earth on a...
Waycross Journal-Herald
Errol Strickland
JESUP — Errol Gordon “Dinky” Strickland, 81, of Jesup, Georgia died Sunday, October 30, 2022, at his residence. Mr. Strickland was born in Jacksonville, Fla., to the late Lucious J. Stickland, Sr. and the late Amy Reddish Strickland, and made Waycross, Blackshear and Jesup his home for many years. He enjoyed listening to old timecountry music.
Waycross Journal-Herald
Sylvia Ann Hadaway
Sylvia Ann Hadaway went peacefully to her heavenly home on August 30, 2022, at the age of 83 years. She was born in Waycross, Georgia on May 12, 1939 to Samuel and Ruby Hadaway. She is survived by her dear sister Jan (Phil), her nieces, Jill and Joy, and cherished cousins and friends.
Waycross Journal-Herald
Frances Juanita Cox
DOUGLAS — Mrs. Frances Juanita Cox, 79, passed away unexpectedly Saturday, October 29, 2022, at Coffee Regional Medical Center in Douglas, Ga. Juanita was born in Bacon County to Cecil C. Coley and Laura Idella Brigman Cangialosi. She was a homemaker most of her life, but had been employed with Ware State Prison for several years. She was the former owner of L.J.’s Country Cafe and was a well-known author who published several books. She was a member of Olivet Baptist Church.
Waycross Journal-Herald
Weekly Update: October 25th
Ware County quarterback Nikao Smith has been selected the scoutSMART Student-Athlete of the Week for Georgia. He will be honored for Week 8 of the Georgia season. The Waycross-Ware County Public Library, 401 Lee Avenue, will host an historical exhibit of props from the upcoming movie, “Till.”. Marian Solomon-Gaines,...
Waycross Journal-Herald
Legendary University of Georgia head coach Vince Dooley's Passing
It’s the same with everybody you talk to in the Waycross area. Legendary University of Georgia head coach Vince Dooley was a great man who was gracious and down to earth. Dooley, who died Friday, October 28, touched many lives here. Local players who jumped from high school here to the Classic City during Dooley’s tenure include Todd Williams, Charles Junior, Davis Jacobs and Stuart Saussy. Fred Barber, Marvin Hurst and Ken Whiddon were already there when the new young coach arrived in 1964, having been recruited by the Johnny Griffith regime.
Waycross Journal-Herald
Weekend Update: October 29th
If early voting is any indication, turnout for the General Election on Tuesday, November 8 could set records for Georgia. Brantley County Superintendent Dr. Kim Morgan has been named the 2022 recipient of the Bill Barr Leadership Award, one of the most prestigious honors given by the Georgia School Superintendents Association (GSSA) during its recent Fall conference.
Waycross Journal-Herald
Weekly Update, November 1st
US Senate candidate, Herschel Walker, visited Waycross on his campaign tour resulting in hundreds of people in support. University of Georgia head coach Vince Dooley passed away, October 28, at the age of 90. Early voting results in nearly 25% of county residents voting, just in the first two weeks.
Waycross Journal-Herald
WCHS Preview - November 2nd
The 2022 season has come down to one game for the Region 1-AAAAA championship. Top-ranked Ware County (8-0 overall, 4-0 region) travels Friday to Douglas to face fourth-ranked Coffee High (8-1, 4-0) inside Jardine Stadium in the biggest game in Class 5A. The Gators are trying for back-to-back region titles...
Waycross Journal-Herald
WCHS Football - November 2nd
STATESBORO — Ware County played every bit like the top-ranked team in GHSA Class AAAAA Friday night, cruising to a 59-7 Region 1 victory here against Statesboro at Womack Stadium. The Gators (8-0 overall, 4-0 region) dominated all phases of the contest, rolling up 528 yards total offense while...
Waycross Journal-Herald
Nearly a quarter of Ware County’s registered voters cast ballots
Nearly a quarter of Ware County’s registered voters cast ballots during the first two weeks of early voting for next week’s General Election. Through Saturday, October 29, 4,610 votes had been received from the county’s 19,213 eligible voters, the Ware County Board of Elections and Registration daily vote reporting form showed. That represents 23.99 percent of the county’s registrants.
Comments / 0