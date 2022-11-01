Read full article on original website
ohio.gov
Governor DeWine Awards Tenth Round of Ohio Violent Crime Reduction Grant Awards
(COLUMBUS, Ohio) – Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced today that 24 local law enforcement agencies will receive a total of $11.7 million to help prevent and investigate incidents of violent crime including domestic violence, gun violence, and human trafficking. The grants represent the 10th round of the Ohio Violent...
ohio.gov
Change Your Clocks and Check Your Smoke and CO Detector
COLUMBUS, Ohio–The end of daylight saving time at 2 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 6 is a perfect reminder to not only move clocks back an hour but also test each of your smoke and carbon monoxide (CO) detectors. State Fire Marshal Kevin Reardon urges all Ohioans to check their...
