WAYCROSS — Mr. Joseph Wilburn Mason, 67, of Waycross died Thursday evening, October 27, 2022, at Memorial Satilla Health after a brief illness. He was born in Clearwater, Fla. to the late Joe Mason and Mary Bass Mason. For the past 30 years, Mr. Mason had called Waycross home, but has traveled all over the United States with his wife and children ministering through their Sword and Shield Ministry. When he was not on the road, he attended The Bethesda House of Mercy in Waycross, and Bride of Christ Church in Callahan, Fla.

WAYCROSS, GA ・ 4 HOURS AGO