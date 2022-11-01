Gary Squire, 81 of Fennville, Michigan, passed away on Monday, October 31, 2022, at the home he built, surrounded by his family. Gary was an Army Veteran. He owned the Standard Station in Fennville from 1966 to 1979 and then went on to work at Pfizer where he eventually retired from. Gary was an avid outdoorsman who loved to go hunting, fishing, and camping with his family. He loved golfing and bowling and was on many leagues throughout the years where he made numerous good friends and fabulous memories. He also used to race dirt bikes in the mid-60s to early 70s. Gary was affectionately known as “Junk” to his family and friends because he enjoyed the challenge of fixing things with items on hand and A LOT of duct tape!

FENNVILLE, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO