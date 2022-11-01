Read full article on original website
Gary Squire
Gary Squire, 81 of Fennville, Michigan, passed away on Monday, October 31, 2022, at the home he built, surrounded by his family. Gary was an Army Veteran. He owned the Standard Station in Fennville from 1966 to 1979 and then went on to work at Pfizer where he eventually retired from. Gary was an avid outdoorsman who loved to go hunting, fishing, and camping with his family. He loved golfing and bowling and was on many leagues throughout the years where he made numerous good friends and fabulous memories. He also used to race dirt bikes in the mid-60s to early 70s. Gary was affectionately known as “Junk” to his family and friends because he enjoyed the challenge of fixing things with items on hand and A LOT of duct tape!
Missouri Company Acquires West Michigan-Based Craig’s Cruisers
BRANSON, MO (WHTC-AM/FM, Nov. 3, 2022) – A string of West Michigan-based entertainment centers will soon become part of a multi-state enterprise. On Wednesday, Five Star Parks and Attractions announced the acquisition of the three Craig’s Cruisers locations for an undisclosed amount. The move for the site off of Chicago Drive and US-31 in Holland, along with those south of Grand Rapids and in Muskegon, extends Five Star’s reach to 19 centers in nine states.
Holland Police Log November 2-3, 2022
HOLLAND (WHTC-AM/FM) –Below is a Holland Department of Public Safety log for the dates and times listed. If you need police help for an emergency, call 911. For non-emergency police matters, call (616) 355-1100 during normal business hours, or the county’s non-emergency line during off hours: (800) 249-0911.
Tulip Time Announces Attractions for Next May’s Event
HOLLAND, MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Nov. 2, 2022) – Another sign that Holland’s annual signature event is coming back from the effects of the 2020 COVID-related cancellation came on Wednesday. Tulip Time Festival officials announced its entertainment and exhibition lineup, and after two years of scaled back attractions, the festival...
Holland Food Logistics Firm to Receive $100,000 State Grant
LANSING, MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Nov. 3, 2022) – A Holland firm will share in a $430,000 grant from Lansing for upgrading its facilities. In April, Mandich Group 88’s Holland Cold Storage and subsidiary Cold-Link Logistics Holland opened a warehouse just south of West Michigan Regional Airport, providing product freezing, storage, case picking, cross dock, load consolidation and logistic services to area growers and frozen food manufacturers. The $100,000 Food and Agriculture Investment Program grant from the Michigan Commission of Agriculture and Rural Development will help in expansion efforts to increase the company’s capabilities and create 10 new jobs.
