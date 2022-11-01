Read full article on original website
Related
knowtechie.com
Meta: Instagram users spend over 20% of their time watching Reels
Meta reports that Reels account for almost a quarter of users’ time on Instagram. The platform’s short-form video format compares to TikTok’s massively successful format. Can Instagram hope to compete against TikTok, though?. Here’s a look at what Meta’s report means and how it fits into more...
knowtechie.com
TikTok is moving forward with its music streaming plans
ByteDance, the company that owns TikTok, is making moves to launch a new streaming service, TikTok Music. We first heard rumblings about a potential TikTok Music streaming app thanks to a trademark application back in August. And now, the company is making even more strides toward its new platform. ByteDance...
knowtechie.com
Substack Chat is a Twitter alternative for newsletter people
Popular newsletter platform Substack today launched Substack Chat. Substack Chat is a real-time messaging platform that allows creators and fans to network in a private space, without the need to download a separate application or register for a third-party service. The feature works a bit like a traditional web forum,...
Nick Lachey Gave A Not-Great Response To Claims That "Love Is Blind" Edits Out Black Women
"People make connections in the pods for whatever reason, and those connections are then followed through to the rest of the season."
knowtechie.com
New Twitter Blue launches on iOS, $8/month for verified checkmark
Twitter looks like it’s rolling out its new, premium version of Twitter Blue on iOS. The $8.99 subscription automatically gets you a blue verified checkmark, “just like the celebrities, companies, and politicians you already follow,” notes the app’s changelog on the App Store. Via the changelog:
After Getting Flirty On Twitter 2.5 Years Ago, Phoebe Bridgers And Paul Mescal Are Engaged
Cannot fault the "tweeting about Normal People " to "getting engaged" process.
knowtechie.com
How to bypass Google Account verification after resetting Samsung device
When a phone is lost or stolen, one of the first things the thief does is try to factory reset the phone. This action, if successful, erases the original owner’s data and restores the phone to its initial factory settings. However, with FRP, this can be prevented. Factory Reset...
knowtechie.com
How to delete WhatsApp messages
If you’ve actively used WhatsApp for any length of time, chances are you’ve wanted to unsend messages once or twice. Although you can not directly unsend a WhatsApp message, you can actually delete it. How to delete WhatsApp messages is one of the key skills to learn when...
knowtechie.com
Review: Lockly Vision Elite smart lock
The Lockly Vision Elite provides the convenience of a smart lock and the security of a smart doorbell system. This all-in-one package brings these features to those who don’t have the space or don’t want more than one smart device attached to their front door. It is also...
knowtechie.com
BLUETTI AC500 officially launches on Amazon and BLUETTI store
BLUETTI AC500 has raised $11 million on Indiegogo, breaking another record in the company’s history. Starting November 25, the AC500 and its expansion battery B300S will hit the shelves at BLUETTI’s official store and Amazon. Sharing many parallels with the first modular model AC300, the AC500 goes far...
Comments / 0