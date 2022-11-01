Woman, young child injured in hit-and-run while trick-or-treating in New Jersey
Police in Somerset County are investigating a Halloween hit-and-run crash that left a woman and a boy who were out trick-or-treating seriously injured. Officers received the call just before 6:30 p.m. Monday at the intersection of Mountain Avenue and Jeffries Place. The 21-year-old woman and the 7-year-old boy were both struck by a vehicle that left the scene. Both were seriously injured and taken to an area trauma center, police said. Witnesses described the suspect vehicle as a gold or black sedan. Police have asked anyone with video of the incident to contact the North Plainfield Detective Bureau at 908-769-2900 . ALSO READ | Sexual assaults target women in Rutgers University community
