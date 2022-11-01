The Department of Corrections (DOC) recognizes the important role the Office of Corrections Ombuds (OCO) plays addressing concerns of those in our care and custody, their families and the public in general. The department is committed to working in partnership with the OCO to improve its delivery of correctional services. The DOC also appreciates the direct and open communication by which the OCO interacts with the department while carrying out this important work that advances a safe and humane corrections system.

