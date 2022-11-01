Read full article on original website
Related
wa.gov
State disciplines health care providers
OLYMPIA -- The Washington State Department of Health has taken disciplinary actions or withdrawn charges against the following health care providers in our state. The department’s Health Systems Quality Assurance Division works with boards, commissions, and advisory committees to set licensing standards for more than 80 health care professions (e.g., dentists, nurses, counselors). Information about disciplinary action taken against medical doctors and physician assistants can be found on the Washington Medical Commission (WMC) website. Questions about WMC disciplinary actions can be sent to media@wmc.wa.gov.
wa.gov
Commerce receives over $5.2 million to help end youth homelessness in Washington
US Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) funding will support innovative housing programs serving youth in rural communities throughout Washington state. OLYMPIA — The Washington Department of Commerce today reported that work by its Office of Homeless Youth will benefit from a new $5.29 million grant from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD). The funding through HUD’s Youth Homelessness Demonstration Program will support a wide range of programs aimed at ending youth homelessness, including rapid rehousing, permanent supportive housing, transitional housing, and host homes.
wa.gov
News Spotlight: Washington State Department of Corrections Office of Corrections Ombuds Response
The Department of Corrections (DOC) recognizes the important role the Office of Corrections Ombuds (OCO) plays addressing concerns of those in our care and custody, their families and the public in general. The department is committed to working in partnership with the OCO to improve its delivery of correctional services. The DOC also appreciates the direct and open communication by which the OCO interacts with the department while carrying out this important work that advances a safe and humane corrections system.
wa.gov
AG Ferguson statement on King County Superior Court order temporarily blocking Albertson’s $4 billion dividend payment
OLYMPIA — Attorney General Bob Ferguson today issued the following statement after a King County Superior Court commissioner granted Ferguson’s motion for a nationwide temporary restraining order blocking Albertsons’ $4 billion dividend payment. The order is available here. “Huge victory! Putting the brakes on this $4 billion...
wa.gov
Inslee previews homelessness and affordable housing efforts for the 2023 legislative session
When he signed the updated state budget in March, Gov. Jay Inslee lauded legislators for making significant new investments in housing and homelessness, particularly the funding for additional services and new models of rapid housing aimed at speeding up the availability of supportive shelter and housing options. Left to right:...
wa.gov
About Energy Compliance Examinations
Energy compliance examinations evaluate whether certain utilities in Washington are complying with the requirements of the Energy Independence Act and the Clean Energy Transformation Act. These independent examinations inform utilities, the Attorney General, lawmakers, and provide stakeholders and citizens assurance about how utilities are meeting the state’s long-term energy independence, clean energy and equity goals.
wa.gov
Washington Courts: News and Information
Innovating Justice Awards: Indian Child Welfare Court, Right to Counsel Program, Expanded Pro Bono Help, Facilitating Court Debt Relief. The Washington State Board for Judicial Administration (BJA) announced awards for innovative justice work involving a new Indian Child Welfare Court, a baby/toddler court, a collaborative Right to Counsel program for tenants, expanded pro bono services focusing on evictions and racial justice training, and programs that helped thousands of people resolve extensive court debt.
wa.gov
Kennedy Creek mouth opens for chum salmon
Fishers must have a current Washington fishing license, appropriate to the fishery. Check the WDFW "Fishing in Washington" rules pamphlet for details on definitions and regulations. Fishing rules are subject to change. Check the WDFW Fishing hotline for the latest rule information at 360-902-2500, press 2 for recreational rules. For the Shellfish Rule Change hotline call 360-796-3215 or toll free 1-866-880-5431.
wa.gov
DNR, Finland Strategize Forestry Practices to Fight Climate Change, Support Communities
Commissioner Franz hosted Finnish leaders for a statewide tour to collaborate on sustainable forest management. Last week, Commissioner of Public Lands Hilary Franz, who leads the Washington State Department of Natural Resources (DNR), hosted the Ambassador of Finland to the United States Mikko Hautala and a Finnish delegation on a tour to strategize opportunities for collaboration between Washington state and Finland on sustainable forestry efforts.
wa.gov
State lands agencies announce 2023 Discover Pass free days
OLYMPIA – Nov. 2, 2022 – The Washington State Discover Pass Program has designated the Discover Pass free days for 2023. On these days, visitors will not need a Discover Pass to park at Washington state parks and on recreation lands managed by Washington Department of Natural Resources (DNR) and Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW).
wa.gov
NEWS RELEASE - Washington State Outstanding Service to Veterans Awardees to be honored at virtual Auburn Veterans Day event
Washington State Department of Veterans Affairs Media Release. Deputy Director David Puente, Jr. Washington State Outstanding Service to Veterans Awardees to be honored at virtual Auburn Veterans Day event. Olympia: Several Washingtonians will be honored on Saturday, November 5, 2022 with Outstanding Service to Veterans Awards for their contributions to...
wa.gov
High School Students Invited to Submit Invasive Species Art to Adorn New Trailer
OLYMPIA–The Washington Invasive Species Council (WISC) and Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) invite high school-age artists to participate in an art contest that will help spread the word about not spreading invasive species. Invasive species are plants, animals and other organisms that don’t naturally live in Washington...
wa.gov
Change Your Clocks and Check Your Smoke Alarms This Weekend
Olympia – This Sunday, November 6, 2022, marks the end of daylight savings time. The Washington State Fire Marshal’s Office encourages you to check your smoke alarm when turning back your clocks. Working smoke alarms are a key part of a home fire escape plan, and they save...
Comments / 0