Read full article on original website
Related
Nick Lachey Gave A Not-Great Response To Claims That "Love Is Blind" Edits Out Black Women
"People make connections in the pods for whatever reason, and those connections are then followed through to the rest of the season."
Albany Herald
Did ‘SEAL Team’ Just Kill Off [Spoiler]? EP Explains That Shocking Ending
[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for SEAL Team Season 6 Episode 8, “Aces and Eights.”]. The members of Bravo team just lost one of their brothers on SEAL Team — but it’s not something they could have seen coming.
24 Behind-The-Scenes Photos To Remind You That Camila Mendes Is Just As Hilarious As She Is Talented
From behind the scenes of Do Revenge to Riverdale, I'm basically convinced Camila Mendes is the funniest person ever.
Stevie Nicks Wishes She Was ‘Younger’ So She Could Be on This TV Show
Stevie Nicks has appeared on “American Horror Story,” but the Fleetwood Mac star said she wished she was “younger” so she could act in another Ryan Murphy show.
Albany Herald
Aaron Carter Dies: Singer & Rapper Was 34
Aaron Carter has died at the age of 34. The singer/rapper was reportedly found dead in his home in Lancaster, California on Saturday, November 5, TMZ reports. Law enforcement told TMZ they received a 911 call at 11 a.m. PT on Saturday reporting that a male had drowned in a bathtub.
Comments / 0