ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Albany Herald

Aaron Carter Dies: Singer & Rapper Was 34

Aaron Carter has died at the age of 34. The singer/rapper was reportedly found dead in his home in Lancaster, California on Saturday, November 5, TMZ reports. Law enforcement told TMZ they received a 911 call at 11 a.m. PT on Saturday reporting that a male had drowned in a bathtub.
LANCASTER, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy