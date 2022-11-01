ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hays, KS

Great Bend Post

Barton swim results from Kansas Collegiate Showdown

The Barton Community College men's swimming and diving team performed sensational over the weekend at the Kansas Collegiate Showdown hosted at the Haysville Natatorium. Competing as the lone NJCAA program, the Cougars accounted for 22 of the 28 titles in the triangular event competing against Sterling College and the University of Saint Mary.
GREAT BEND, KS
Great Bend Post

Barton Bowling completes Jayhawk Challenge

Back on the lanes for the fourth straight weekend; the Barton Community College bowling teams produced mixed results this past weekend at the Jayhawk Challenge. Competing against another stout field featuring some of the region's top tier programs, the learning curve continued for the Cougar squads as the men conducted a 10th place finish while their counterparts the Barton women returned home in 12th.
GREAT BEND, KS
Great Bend Post

No. 13 K-State with intriguing QB question as Texas looms

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — Will Howard could have sulked when he lost the starting quarterback job at Kansas State to Adrian Martinez, the transfer from Nebraska who had never thrown a pass for the Wildcats. Howard could have put his name in the transfer portal and looked for playing time at another school.
AUSTIN, TX
Great Bend Post

Thursday on Sports Day

- Great Bend Panther Football coach Erin Beck who will be joined by Tightend and Linebacker Colton Brack. - Hoisington Cardinal Football coach Zach Baird who will be joined by Offensive Lineman Cole Gilliland. - “On the Prowl” with Mike Courson who visits with Great Bend Panther Quarterback Cayden Scheuerman...
GREAT BEND, KS
Great Bend Post

Pro Image sports apparel shop coming to NW Kansas

A new sports apparel chain, Pro Image, will be opening before Christmas in Big Creek Crossing mall in Hays. Robert Alvarez, 38, will be the local owner and operator of the store in Hays under his local business RJ & Sons. The next closest Pro Image location is in Wichita.
HAYS, KS
Great Bend Post

Great Bend debate team wins 1st place at Dodge City

From Great Bend High School debate coach Kim Heath... Trophy shelf space is hard to find in the squad room of the GBHS debate team this season. Coach Kim Heath’s team brought another championship trophy home from Dodge City last weekend, topping WAC rival squads from Liberal and Garden City.
GREAT BEND, KS
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Kansas

If you live in Kansas and you also love eating burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Kansas that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for their absolutely delicious burgers but also for their impeccable service, so if you have never been to any of these places, definitely pay them a visit next time you are around.
KANSAS STATE
KCTV 5

Kansas man finally gets his classic Corvette back

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - It’s a big day for Rich Martinez—one he’s waited six years for. He finally got his dream car back. “It’s been a long 6 years,” said Martinez. “But it’s home, and we are going to start fresh.”. We...
KANSAS STATE
KVOE

Council Grove man airlifted to Wichita hospital after crash northeast of Emporia

Lyon County deputies say a Council Grove man was airlifted to Wichita for medical treatment after a crash in northeast Lyon County on Monday. Deputy James Baker says the crash near Kansas Highway 99 and Road 250 was reported at 9:30 am. The wreck happened when 75-year-old Martin Gilbert, who was driving a fully-loaded grain truck southbound on K-99, went off the highway for unlisted reasons. Gilbert lost control and the semi rolled at least once.
LYON COUNTY, KS
KVOE

Head-on crash in Emporia sends one person to Newman Regional Health

A crash involving an SUV and car in central Emporia resulted in a hospital trip for one of the two drivers Monday. The crash happened near the intersection of Fourth and State just before 1 pm. Emporia Police Capt. Ray Mattas says a southbound SUV driven by 65-year-old Robin Butts went left of center and hit a northboind car driven by 48-year-old Raul Diaz.
EMPORIA, KS
Great Bend, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

