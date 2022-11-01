Read full article on original website
Barton swim results from Kansas Collegiate Showdown
The Barton Community College men's swimming and diving team performed sensational over the weekend at the Kansas Collegiate Showdown hosted at the Haysville Natatorium. Competing as the lone NJCAA program, the Cougars accounted for 22 of the 28 titles in the triangular event competing against Sterling College and the University of Saint Mary.
Impressive Start Propels K-State Past Washburn in Exhibition Play
MANHATTAN, Kan. – Kansas State used an impressive first-half start to extend its winning streak in exhibition play to 28 games at home in a 76-49 victory over Washburn on Tuesday night before 6,800 fans at Bramlage Coliseum. The Wildcats have not lost an exhibition game at home since...
Barton Bowling completes Jayhawk Challenge
Back on the lanes for the fourth straight weekend; the Barton Community College bowling teams produced mixed results this past weekend at the Jayhawk Challenge. Competing against another stout field featuring some of the region's top tier programs, the learning curve continued for the Cougar squads as the men conducted a 10th place finish while their counterparts the Barton women returned home in 12th.
No. 13 K-State with intriguing QB question as Texas looms
MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — Will Howard could have sulked when he lost the starting quarterback job at Kansas State to Adrian Martinez, the transfer from Nebraska who had never thrown a pass for the Wildcats. Howard could have put his name in the transfer portal and looked for playing time at another school.
‘Isn’t that awful?’: Kansas State loses up-and-coming defender for season with injury
Kansas State linebacker Beau Palmer was ready to play meaningful snaps on defense last week ... until fate intervened.
Thursday on Sports Day
- Great Bend Panther Football coach Erin Beck who will be joined by Tightend and Linebacker Colton Brack. - Hoisington Cardinal Football coach Zach Baird who will be joined by Offensive Lineman Cole Gilliland. - “On the Prowl” with Mike Courson who visits with Great Bend Panther Quarterback Cayden Scheuerman...
Alcohol played part in Emporia State football player’s drowning
GRAND LAKE – The death of an Emporia State football player who jumped off a cliff on Grand Lake last summer was an accidental drowning, according to a medical report released Thursday. Brexten Green, from Cashion, died July 2, in the Dripping Springs arm of Grand Lake. His body was recovered in approximately 31 feet […]
K-State football coach Chris Klieman ‘considering everything’ at QB for Texas game
Who will Kansas State start at quarterback against Texas on Saturday?
Kansas State Wildcats land football recruit who was previously committed to Colorado
Kansas State has added a new football player to its 2023 recruiting class
Great Bend playoff football game time change
Due to anticipated inclement weather, the kickoff time for the Great Bend High School playoff football game at Salina Central has been moved up to 6 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 4. Coverage will begin at 5:30 p.m. on 104.3 FM.
Pro Image sports apparel shop coming to NW Kansas
A new sports apparel chain, Pro Image, will be opening before Christmas in Big Creek Crossing mall in Hays. Robert Alvarez, 38, will be the local owner and operator of the store in Hays under his local business RJ & Sons. The next closest Pro Image location is in Wichita.
Morning Brew: Kansas State stars Deuce Vaughn and Felix Anudike-Uzomah were two players few schools wanted
In today's Morning Brew, Kansas State stars Deuce Vaughn and Felix Anudike-Uzomah were two players few Power Five schools wanted.
Great Bend debate team wins 1st place at Dodge City
From Great Bend High School debate coach Kim Heath... Trophy shelf space is hard to find in the squad room of the GBHS debate team this season. Coach Kim Heath’s team brought another championship trophy home from Dodge City last weekend, topping WAC rival squads from Liberal and Garden City.
Larned writer chooses pickleball murder-mystery for debut novel
When Larned's Rob Munden is not playing pickleball, he's still thinking about pickleball. Now four-plus years of labor are paying off with Munden's first novel, "Peanut Butter Pickleball and Murder." The established playwright has a logical reason for writing the book. "The reason I decided to write my first novel...
4 Great Burger Places in Kansas
If you live in Kansas and you also love eating burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Kansas that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for their absolutely delicious burgers but also for their impeccable service, so if you have never been to any of these places, definitely pay them a visit next time you are around.
KCTV 5
Kansas man finally gets his classic Corvette back
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - It’s a big day for Rich Martinez—one he’s waited six years for. He finally got his dream car back. “It’s been a long 6 years,” said Martinez. “But it’s home, and we are going to start fresh.”. We...
KVOE
Council Grove man airlifted to Wichita hospital after crash northeast of Emporia
Lyon County deputies say a Council Grove man was airlifted to Wichita for medical treatment after a crash in northeast Lyon County on Monday. Deputy James Baker says the crash near Kansas Highway 99 and Road 250 was reported at 9:30 am. The wreck happened when 75-year-old Martin Gilbert, who was driving a fully-loaded grain truck southbound on K-99, went off the highway for unlisted reasons. Gilbert lost control and the semi rolled at least once.
KVOE
Head-on crash in Emporia sends one person to Newman Regional Health
A crash involving an SUV and car in central Emporia resulted in a hospital trip for one of the two drivers Monday. The crash happened near the intersection of Fourth and State just before 1 pm. Emporia Police Capt. Ray Mattas says a southbound SUV driven by 65-year-old Robin Butts went left of center and hit a northboind car driven by 48-year-old Raul Diaz.
North Carolina man arrested after flying to Kansas to meet minor, sheriff says
WABAUNSEE COUNTY (KSNT) – A North Carolina man is in custody after allegedly flying to Kansas to meet a young child. The Wabaunsee County Sheriff’s Office reports it arrested Derrick Yarnell Mayfield, 20, of Henderson, North Carolina on Oct. 31 in the 400 block of E. Flint Hills Drive. Deputies were alerted to a possible […]
