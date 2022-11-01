ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

BBC

Rugby World Cup highlights: England beat Canada to reach World Cup final

England will face hosts and holders New Zealand in the World Cup final next Saturday after showing grit to hold off a determined Canada at Eden Park. This clip has no commentary. MATCH REPORT: England show grit to reach World Cup final. Available to UK users only.
BBC

Sonny Bill Williams suffers shock first boxing defeat by MMA fighter Mark Hunt

Sonny Bill Williams suffered the first professional defeat of his boxing career with a shock loss to mixed martial arts star Mark Hunt in Sydney. Former rugby union and rugby league star Williams, 37, was stopped in the fourth round by fellow Kiwi Hunt, 48. Hunt, who last boxed in...

