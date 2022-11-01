ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mauldin, SC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
greenvillejournal.com

Everything Outdoor Fest to make its debut in Simpsonville

Everything Outdoor Fest will take place at the Historic Hopkins Farm in Simpsonville beginning Nov. 4. The event at 3717 Fork Shoals Road will run through Nov. 6 at the following times:. Nov. 4, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Nov. 5, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Nov. 6, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Everything Outdoor Fest...
SIMPSONVILLE, SC
WSPA 7News

More than 20 new vendors to support at this weekend’s 34th Annual Santa Shoppe in Spartanburg

Spartanburg, S.C. (WSPA) – It’s the 34th year that the Junior League of Spartanburg will hold the Santa Shoppe at the Spartanburg Memorial Auditorium. Vice President of Communications Amanda Mathis said the Junior League of Spartanburg supports community initiatives that they can start, develop and give back to the community. The Santa Shoppe will have […]
SPARTANBURG, SC
collegianonline.com

Bistro offers fine dining, real-world culinary and marketing experience

For the third year in a row, a student marketing campaign unites Bob Jones University students interested in culinary arts and students interested in marketing to create a convenient fine dining experience for the campus and community. Second-year culinary arts students run an annual Bistro to practice making food for...
iheart.com

Resolution To Restrict Books "Promoting Sexuality" Fails In Greenville

(Greenville, SC)-- A resolution that called for the removal of books "promoting sexuality" from children's sections in Greenville libraries has failed. The Greenville County Council took up the resolution during its meeting Tuesday night. It failed by a nine-to-three vote. Had the resolution passed, Greenville libraries would have also had...
GREENVILLE, SC
greenvillejournal.com

2022 Charitable Giving Awards honors outstanding community contributors

Habitat for Humanity of Greenville County and its president and CEO Monroe Free – Healthcare Transformation Award, which honors an individual or organization that works to transform the health of the community. Mark Cooter – Ruth Nicholson Award, the Community Foundation’s highest honor is presented to a volunteer who...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
Radio Ink

Big O Weekends in Greenville

Audacy has announced that Lovely Big O will be part of its weekend lineup on The Block (WFBC-HD2) in Greenville, South Carolina (10AM to 3PM). Lovely Big O, a Greenville native, joins The Block after spending the last eight years on the air at WJMZ-FM in Anderson, SC. “The response...
GREENVILLE, SC
WYFF4.com

Powerball drawing Wednesday night is fourth largest in US lottery history

GREENVILLE, S.C. — Wednesday'sPowerball prize soared to $1.2 Billion, as none of the tickets sold matched all six numbers during the last drawing on Halloween night. The increased jackpot is the fourth-largest in U.S. history. The biggest prize was a $1.586 billion Powerball jackpot won by three ticketholders in 2016.
GREENVILLE, SC
greenvillejournal.com

Root Cause receives $247K grant, plans community expansion

Root Cause, an organization led by more than 50 community stakeholders, received a three-year $247,029 grant from Healthy Greenville initiatives led by Greenville Health Authority. Root Cause is a health and public services initiative from University of South Carolina School of Medicine Greenville, Prisma Health and more than 50 community...
GREENVILLE, SC
greenvillejournal.com

Real estate rundown week ending November 4, 2022

The Greater Greenville Association of Realtors announced a 33% increase in active residential listings — from 3,038 the multiple listing service on Oct. 10, 2021, to 4,045 on Oct. 10, 2022. With the number of listings up, the average residential sales price has also increased 8.8% from $414,350 in...
GREENVILLE, SC
greenvillejournal.com

2022 Election Guide: A look at who is running

With the 2022 midterm elections creeping closer, many Greenvillians may be wondering what some candidates say they will do if elected or reelected. To prepare for the Nov. 8 general election, the Greenville Journal reached out to candidates for:
GREENVILLE, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy