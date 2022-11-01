Read full article on original website
BMW will invest $1.7 billion to make EVs in the South Carolina
Everything Outdoor Fest to make its debut in Simpsonville
Everything Outdoor Fest will take place at the Historic Hopkins Farm in Simpsonville beginning Nov. 4. The event at 3717 Fork Shoals Road will run through Nov. 6 at the following times:. Nov. 4, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Nov. 5, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Nov. 6, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Everything Outdoor Fest...
More than 20 new vendors to support at this weekend’s 34th Annual Santa Shoppe in Spartanburg
Spartanburg, S.C. (WSPA) – It’s the 34th year that the Junior League of Spartanburg will hold the Santa Shoppe at the Spartanburg Memorial Auditorium. Vice President of Communications Amanda Mathis said the Junior League of Spartanburg supports community initiatives that they can start, develop and give back to the community. The Santa Shoppe will have […]
Bistro offers fine dining, real-world culinary and marketing experience
For the third year in a row, a student marketing campaign unites Bob Jones University students interested in culinary arts and students interested in marketing to create a convenient fine dining experience for the campus and community. Second-year culinary arts students run an annual Bistro to practice making food for...
Milestone: At 55 years old, Senior Action shows no signs of slowing down
Watching Juanita Preuitt’s fingers dance over the piano keys as she plays a World War-era tune her brother taught her, you wouldn’t know she just got out of an arthritis class. When she finishes playing “J.C.’s Boogie,” she rises to applause and cheers echoing throughout the cavernous lobby.
Borderlands Comics and Games to close Laurens Road store, reopen on South Pleasantburg Drive
Borderlands Comics and Games is preparing to move. The Greenville comic book store announced on its social media it will close its doors at 1434 Laurens Road on Nov. 3 at 10 p.m. with plans to reopen in its new storefront 410 S. Pleasantburg Drive on Nov. 6 or Nov. 7.
Let’s Eat at Flock Shop in Spartanburg
It's a restaurant specializing in chicken plates and sandwiches flavored to your liking.
Resolution To Restrict Books "Promoting Sexuality" Fails In Greenville
(Greenville, SC)-- A resolution that called for the removal of books "promoting sexuality" from children's sections in Greenville libraries has failed. The Greenville County Council took up the resolution during its meeting Tuesday night. It failed by a nine-to-three vote. Had the resolution passed, Greenville libraries would have also had...
2022 Charitable Giving Awards honors outstanding community contributors
Habitat for Humanity of Greenville County and its president and CEO Monroe Free – Healthcare Transformation Award, which honors an individual or organization that works to transform the health of the community. Mark Cooter – Ruth Nicholson Award, the Community Foundation’s highest honor is presented to a volunteer who...
Big O Weekends in Greenville
Audacy has announced that Lovely Big O will be part of its weekend lineup on The Block (WFBC-HD2) in Greenville, South Carolina (10AM to 3PM). Lovely Big O, a Greenville native, joins The Block after spending the last eight years on the air at WJMZ-FM in Anderson, SC. “The response...
The Salvation Army of Greenville introduces ‘Kettle Pay,’ virtual kettles
With the holidays around the corner, The Salvation Army of Greenville announced Nov. 2 it is launching its “Kettle Pay” option to allow individuals to donate at its red kettles using Apple Pay or Google Pay. The organization has placed smart chips and QR codes on its red...
Humane Society of Greenwood waiving adoption fees with Halloween special
Today is Halloween and it's also the end of "Adopt a shelter dog month."
Powerball drawing Wednesday night is fourth largest in US lottery history
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Wednesday'sPowerball prize soared to $1.2 Billion, as none of the tickets sold matched all six numbers during the last drawing on Halloween night. The increased jackpot is the fourth-largest in U.S. history. The biggest prize was a $1.586 billion Powerball jackpot won by three ticketholders in 2016.
Preserving history: Soapstone church founded by freed slaves, permanently protected
PICKENS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - After more than two years of effort, a Pickens County church will now be permanently protected. Soapstone Baptist Church and its six-acres of land recently gained historical protection through a conservation easement. From the start- Soapstone church leadership always played a big role in preserving...
Root Cause receives $247K grant, plans community expansion
Root Cause, an organization led by more than 50 community stakeholders, received a three-year $247,029 grant from Healthy Greenville initiatives led by Greenville Health Authority. Root Cause is a health and public services initiative from University of South Carolina School of Medicine Greenville, Prisma Health and more than 50 community...
Veterans parade to be held in Anderson
A Veterans parade will be held Sunday in Anderson.
Real estate rundown week ending November 4, 2022
The Greater Greenville Association of Realtors announced a 33% increase in active residential listings — from 3,038 the multiple listing service on Oct. 10, 2021, to 4,045 on Oct. 10, 2022. With the number of listings up, the average residential sales price has also increased 8.8% from $414,350 in...
2022 Election Guide: A look at who is running
With the 2022 midterm elections creeping closer, many Greenvillians may be wondering what some candidates say they will do if elected or reelected. To prepare for the Nov. 8 general election, the Greenville Journal reached out to candidates for:
Struggling to rest? Spartanburg Regional Sleep Services offering new hours, locations to help
At the end of the day, we could all use a good night’s rest. But many of us often struggle to feel well-rested and rejuvenated by the morning. At Spartanburg Regional Sleep Services, we try to help patients get their best sleep, and have expanded the program’s hours and locations in order to better serve our patients.
Greenville Co. Council to vote on book restrictions Tuesday
Greenville County Council is meeting Tuesday to vote on whether or not some books in the Greenville County Public Library should be restricted from children.
