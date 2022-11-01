Read full article on original website
Everything to know about ‘Dancing with the Stars’ Season 31
“Dancing with the Stars” is back for 31st season — with a twist. The long-running series moved to Disney+ from ABC for Season 31. Here’s everything to know about the current installment and what you can expect. Is “Dancing with the Stars” returning for Season 31? Yes, and also Season 32. The show was renewed for a 31st and 32nd season on April 8, so you won’t have to wonder about its status once Season 31 wraps up. Where is “Dancing with the Stars” airing? After 16 years and 30 seasons on ABC, “Dancing” moved exclusively to Disney+ starting with Season 31. The news...
Amy Schumer Seemingly Called Kanye West A "Nazi" In Her "Saturday Night Live" Monologue
Amy's comment came in the middle of an anecdote about her husband's autism spectrum disorder diagnosis.
24 Behind-The-Scenes Photos To Remind You That Camila Mendes Is Just As Hilarious As She Is Talented
From behind the scenes of Do Revenge to Riverdale, I'm basically convinced Camila Mendes is the funniest person ever.
Nick Lachey Gave A Not-Great Response To Claims That "Love Is Blind" Edits Out Black Women
"People make connections in the pods for whatever reason, and those connections are then followed through to the rest of the season."
Paul Mescal And Phoebe Bridgers Are Engaged
Cannot fault the "tweeting about Normal People " to "getting engaged" process.
Albany Herald
‘Westworld’ Stars Still Getting Paid for Canceled Fifth Season: Report
HBO has canceled Westworld, but the news isn’t all bad for the cast of the sci-fi series. According to Deadline, core Westworld cast members will still be paid for the now-canceled fifth season because they had “pay-or-play deals” that networks often deploy to lock down a TV show’s cast for another season, even before network execs decide whether to renew or cancel the show.
Albany Herald
Jodie Sweetin Teases Lifetime’s ‘Merry Swissmas’ Gets ‘A Little Messy’
Full House alum Jodie Sweetin has another too-close-for-comfort situation in Lifetime‘s Merry Swissmas, a lovely original that kicks off the cable net’s “It’s a Wonderful Lifetime” holiday movie season. She stars as a Chicago-based architect named Alex who heads to snowy Switzerland, where her mom...
Dolly Parton Proves The Sky is the Limit as She Performs New Rock Song at Induction Ceremony
Is there anything Dolly Parton can’t do? Once again, the queen of country music proved her career has no bounds as she performed her new rock song during her induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. She closed the induction ceremony with a new song titled “Rockin'”...
Albany Herald
Megan Thee Stallion, Alexis Ohanian respond to disses on Drake's new album
Drake's newest album includes jabs at multiple other artists and public figures -- and some have their own choice words for the Canadian rapper. Drake released "Her Loss," a 16-track collaboration with 21 Savage, on Friday. On one song, "Circo Loco," he seems to imply that Megan Thee Stallion's allegations that she was shot by Tory Lanez were false. In 2020, Megan stated that she was shot in the foot by Lanez, who has been charged with felony assault with a firearm and pleaded not guilty.
Chris Redd Was "Gushing Blood" After He Was Attacked Outside His New York Comedy Show
"It was just so much blood.... There was blood gushing out my face."
