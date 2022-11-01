ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Everything to know about ‘Dancing with the Stars’ Season 31

“Dancing with the Stars” is back for 31st season — with a twist. The long-running series moved to Disney+ from ABC for Season 31. Here’s everything to know about the current installment and what you can expect. Is “Dancing with the Stars” returning for Season 31? Yes, and also Season 32. The show was renewed for a 31st and 32nd season on April 8, so you won’t have to wonder about its status once Season 31 wraps up. Where is “Dancing with the Stars” airing? After 16 years and 30 seasons on ABC, “Dancing” moved exclusively to Disney+ starting with Season 31. The news...
‘Westworld’ Stars Still Getting Paid for Canceled Fifth Season: Report

HBO has canceled Westworld, but the news isn’t all bad for the cast of the sci-fi series. According to Deadline, core Westworld cast members will still be paid for the now-canceled fifth season because they had “pay-or-play deals” that networks often deploy to lock down a TV show’s cast for another season, even before network execs decide whether to renew or cancel the show.
Jodie Sweetin Teases Lifetime’s ‘Merry Swissmas’ Gets ‘A Little Messy’

Full House alum Jodie Sweetin has another too-close-for-comfort situation in Lifetime‘s Merry Swissmas, a lovely original that kicks off the cable net’s “It’s a Wonderful Lifetime” holiday movie season. She stars as a Chicago-based architect named Alex who heads to snowy Switzerland, where her mom...
Megan Thee Stallion, Alexis Ohanian respond to disses on Drake's new album

Drake's newest album includes jabs at multiple other artists and public figures -- and some have their own choice words for the Canadian rapper. Drake released "Her Loss," a 16-track collaboration with 21 Savage, on Friday. On one song, "Circo Loco," he seems to imply that Megan Thee Stallion's allegations that she was shot by Tory Lanez were false. In 2020, Megan stated that she was shot in the foot by Lanez, who has been charged with felony assault with a firearm and pleaded not guilty.

