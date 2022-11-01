ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
97.3 KBCO

ON THIS DAY IN MUSIC HISTORY: 11.1

By Keefer
97.3 KBCO
97.3 KBCO
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04KH9Y_0iuX4ap100

1968 - George Harrison released his first solo album Wonderwall Music on the Apple label. It was the first by a Beatle and the first on Apple. The songs which were mostly Harrison instrumentals, featured Eric Clapton, Ringo Starr. an unaccredited banjo contribution by Peter Tork of The Monkees, and various Indian musicians.

Written for the 1968 psychedelic film, Wonderwall, the album's title inspired the Oasis' 1995 hit song "Wonderwall".

1975 - Elton John started a three week run at No.1 on the US singles chart with 'Island Girl.' It was off Rock Of the westies recorded outside of Nederland at Caribou Ranch studios. It knocks off a song Elton sang backup on and released on his Rocket label: "Bad Blood" by Neil Sedaka.

1994 - Nirvana's MTV Unplugged in New York album, taken from a performance a year earlier, is finally released. If In Utero is a suicide note, MTV Unplugged in New York is a message from beyond the grave, a summation of Kurt Cobain's talents and pain. Few records are as unblinkingly bare and naked as this, especially albums recorded by their peers.

1999 - With getting music over the internet still a novel concept and technical challenge, Third Eye Blind offer their single "Anything" exclusively online. It's free, but can only be played for three weeks.

2012 - Metal Hammer magazine published a list of the "Top ten rock and heavy metal moustaches…Ever". The list which included moustaches worn by the likes of Frank Zappa, all the members of Black Sabbath, (except Ozzy Osbourne). James Hetfield, and Lemmy placed Freddie Mercury at the top of the list.

Birthdays:

Singer/songwriter/ producer Andre Williams. Mr. Rhythm, aka the ‘Godfather of Rap’ (Williams would utilize a singing style that was almost conversational) was born today in 1936. His most famous songs include the hits "Jail Bait", "Greasy Chicken", "Bacon Fat" and "Cadillac Jack", he co-wrote Stevie Wonder's first song, “Thank You for Loving Me” and was also the co-author of the R&B hit “Shake a Tail Feather” by The Five Du-Tones and James & Bobby Purify.

Staff Sergeant Barry Sadler was born on this day in 1940.. His stage name refers to his service as a Green Beret combat medic during the Vietnam War. His 'Ballad of the Green Berets a No.1 hit in 1966.

Writer/producer Jim Steinman was born on this day in 1947. His work included Meat Loaf's Bat Out Of Hell and Bat Out of Hell II: Back into Hell, and he produced albums for Bonnie Tyler. His most successful chart singles include Tyler's ‘Total Eclipse of the Heart’ and Air Supply's ‘Making Love Out of Nothing at All’.

Dan Peek (of America) was born on this day in 1950.

Ronald Bell of Kool & The Gang was born on this day in 1951.

Country singer Lyle Lovett is 65.

Anthony Kiedis, Red Hot Chili Peppers, is 60. Kiedis first met bandmate Flea in a driver's ed class where they became best friends while sitting next to each other. In a biography about the band written by Jeff Apter, Kiedis said, "We were both social outcasts. We found each other, and it turned out to be the longest-lasting friendship of my life." Odd fact, he played Sylvester Stallone's son in the movie F.I.S.T. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

Sophie B. Hawkins (singer of "Damn I Wish I Was Your Lover" and “As I Lay Me”) is 58.

Mary Hansen of Stereolab was born today in 1966.

Highlights for Today in Music History was sourced from Okey Player, Allmusic, This Day in Music, Song Facts and Wikipedia.

Comments / 0

Related
American Songwriter

9 Songs You Didn’t Know Mick Jagger Wrote for Other Artists

Born in the summer of 1943, Mick Jagger turned himself into one of the biggest rock stars of all time. Combining a bone-rattling voice, earth-swaying hips, and a mouth that harkens to the gods from Mount Olympus, Jagger has penned some of the most indelible hits ever, from “Beast of Burden” to “Get Off of My Cloud.”
American Songwriter

5 Soul-Stirring Live Performances in Honor of Lou Reed

Lou Reed was more than a musician. He was a poet with lungs of smoke and velvet. He crafted a blend of pop, psychedelic rock, and all things avant-garde, writing songs that were more like epic poems dripping with sex and drugs against a grimy, gloomy New York City backdrop. He made heroes out of society’s misfits, crafting anthems for the oddballs and the outliers.
GoldDerby

Duran Duran 20 best songs ranked for their Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction [PHOTOS]

I was 13 years old in 1984, and MTV was less than two years old. My friends and I were captivated by “music TV,” and never more so than when British band Duran Duran, which was composed of five good-looking men, captivated Americans with their exotic videos. “New Moon on Monday” was the first song that garnered my attention, and I joined millions of other screaming girls across the globe to become a “Durannie.” And now after a lengthy, undeserved wait, the band enjoys induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. Formed in 1978 in Birmingham, England, by guitarist...
Variety

Bob Dylan’s ‘Philosophy of Modern Song’ Cannily Mixes Music History With the Hardboiled Language of Pulp Fiction: Book Review

Of the dozens or even hundreds of singers and songwriters that Bob Dylan extols in his new  book, “The Philosophy of Modern Song,” there is one that seems to stand out even more than the others, so effusive is Dylan’s praise. This performer, he writes, is “downright incredible” and “lived in every moment of every song he sang… His performance is just downright incredible. There is nothing small you can say about it… When he stood and sang, he owned the song and he shared it and we believed every single word. What more could you want from an artist?” The...
Ultimate Metallica

Robert Trujillo – Biography

At first glance, it seems like Robert Trujillo has been with Metallica since day one. He's comfortable with the band during interviews and press conferences, his bass style fits perfectly with the rest of the crew and he absolutely owns the stage when he wants to during live shows. He jumped on board officially on Feb. 24, 2003, and, nearly two decades later, there's no question Trujillo has earned his spot with the legendary band.
HeySoCal

Classic punk drummer D.H. Peligro dies at LA home

A coroner’s examination is expected to be performed in the next day or two to determine the cause of death for ex-Dead Kennedys and Red Hot Chili Peppers drummer D.H. Peligro, who possibly died from head trauma in an accidental fall at his Los Angeles home, authorities said Sunday.
LOS ANGELES, CA
97.3 KBCO

97.3 KBCO

Denver, CO
7K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

World Class Rock Denver/Boulder

 https://kbco.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy