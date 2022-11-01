ON THIS DAY IN MUSIC HISTORY: 11.1

1968 - George Harrison released his first solo album Wonderwall Music on the Apple label. It was the first by a Beatle and the first on Apple. The songs which were mostly Harrison instrumentals, featured Eric Clapton, Ringo Starr. an unaccredited banjo contribution by Peter Tork of The Monkees, and various Indian musicians.

Written for the 1968 psychedelic film, Wonderwall, the album's title inspired the Oasis' 1995 hit song "Wonderwall".

1975 - Elton John started a three week run at No.1 on the US singles chart with 'Island Girl.' It was off Rock Of the westies recorded outside of Nederland at Caribou Ranch studios. It knocks off a song Elton sang backup on and released on his Rocket label: "Bad Blood" by Neil Sedaka.

1994 - Nirvana's MTV Unplugged in New York album, taken from a performance a year earlier, is finally released. If In Utero is a suicide note, MTV Unplugged in New York is a message from beyond the grave, a summation of Kurt Cobain's talents and pain. Few records are as unblinkingly bare and naked as this, especially albums recorded by their peers.

1999 - With getting music over the internet still a novel concept and technical challenge, Third Eye Blind offer their single "Anything" exclusively online. It's free, but can only be played for three weeks.

2012 - Metal Hammer magazine published a list of the "Top ten rock and heavy metal moustaches…Ever". The list which included moustaches worn by the likes of Frank Zappa, all the members of Black Sabbath, (except Ozzy Osbourne). James Hetfield, and Lemmy placed Freddie Mercury at the top of the list.

Birthdays:

Singer/songwriter/ producer Andre Williams. Mr. Rhythm, aka the ‘Godfather of Rap’ (Williams would utilize a singing style that was almost conversational) was born today in 1936. His most famous songs include the hits "Jail Bait", "Greasy Chicken", "Bacon Fat" and "Cadillac Jack", he co-wrote Stevie Wonder's first song, “Thank You for Loving Me” and was also the co-author of the R&B hit “Shake a Tail Feather” by The Five Du-Tones and James & Bobby Purify.

Staff Sergeant Barry Sadler was born on this day in 1940.. His stage name refers to his service as a Green Beret combat medic during the Vietnam War. His 'Ballad of the Green Berets a No.1 hit in 1966.

Writer/producer Jim Steinman was born on this day in 1947. His work included Meat Loaf's Bat Out Of Hell and Bat Out of Hell II: Back into Hell, and he produced albums for Bonnie Tyler. His most successful chart singles include Tyler's ‘Total Eclipse of the Heart’ and Air Supply's ‘Making Love Out of Nothing at All’.

Dan Peek (of America) was born on this day in 1950.

Ronald Bell of Kool & The Gang was born on this day in 1951.

Country singer Lyle Lovett is 65.

Anthony Kiedis, Red Hot Chili Peppers, is 60. Kiedis first met bandmate Flea in a driver's ed class where they became best friends while sitting next to each other. In a biography about the band written by Jeff Apter, Kiedis said, "We were both social outcasts. We found each other, and it turned out to be the longest-lasting friendship of my life." Odd fact, he played Sylvester Stallone's son in the movie F.I.S.T. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

Sophie B. Hawkins (singer of "Damn I Wish I Was Your Lover" and “As I Lay Me”) is 58.

Mary Hansen of Stereolab was born today in 1966.

Highlights for Today in Music History was sourced from Okey Player, Allmusic, This Day in Music, Song Facts and Wikipedia.