Billie Eilish Goes Official With Boyfriend Jesse Rutherford On Instagram

By Rebekah Gonzalez
 2 days ago
Photo : Getty Images

Billie Eilish made her relationship with her boyfriend Jesse Rutherford official on Instagram on Tuesday, November 1st. The singer posted a photo dump with the caption "life is craaaaaaaaaaaaaaazy🤡 happy halloween." The post one of Eilish wearing fake blood and carving a pumpkin, videos of her dog, and footage from a recent Paramore concert that she attended with Rutherford.

For the last post, Eilish posted a photo of herself with Rutherford in their Halloween costumes. The hitmaker dressed up as a baby while The Neighbourhood singer dressed up as an old man with impressive makeup that made him look like he was balding.

The post comes just two weeks after Eilish and Rutherford were spotted holding hands at a haunted maze at Halloween Horror Nights in Los Angeles. TMZ previously reported that they have photos of the two hanging out together back in August, which means they may have been dating for several months.

Fans aren't too happy about the recent development in Eilish's love life. Jesse is 31 and Billie is 20, but that's not quite why some fans are upset. Fans on Twitter have pointed out that Billie and Jesse have known each other for a long time which they believe makes the relationship problematic. Fans have found photos of the couple at a Halloween party which date back to 2017 when Billie was around 15 years old.

