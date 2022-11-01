ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Titans NFL power rankings round-up going into Week 9

By Mike Moraitis
 2 days ago
The Tennessee Titans are winners of five in a row after topping the Houston Texans in Week 8, 17-10. With the win, Tennessee remains in first place and has the No. 2 seed in the conference.

Well, for now — the Titans will travel to Arrowhead Stadium in Week 9 to take on the Kansas City Chiefs in what will be a battle for sole possession of the No. 2 seed after nine weeks of the season.

The way the Titans have gotten to 5-2 has been about as ugly as can be, but many experts are still placing them pretty high in their NFL power rankings going into Week 9.

We start with USA TODAY’s Nate Davis, who has the Titans staying put at No. 11.

11. Titans (11): RB Derrick Henry’s next 200-yard rushing day would be his seventh and break his tie with O.J. Simpson and Adrian Peterson for the most in NFL history. Circle Week 16’s home date with the Texans, who have been victimized in four of King Henry’s double-century days.

Henry’s dominance over the Texans has been legendary. The King has now tallied four-straight 200-yard, two-touchdown performances against Houston, and he’s the career rushing yards leader against his division rival.

Simply amazing.

Now, the rest of the round-up.

Robert Zeglinski and Christian D'Andrea, For The Win: 6 (+2)

Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Robert Zeglinski and Christian D’Andrea, For The Win:

The Titans are 5-2 after an 0-2 start and have a 1.5-game lead over the rest of the AFC South and a season sweep of the Indianapolis Colts. Things will have to go incredibly wrong not to repeat as division champs. That’s great, but this offense has yet to prove it can run any deeper in the playoffs than it has the last two years.

Barry Werner, List Wire: 5 (no change)

Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Barry Werner, List Wire:

Who needs Ryan Tannehill when you have Derrick Henry and his rushing prowess? It allowed Mike Vrabel to start a rookie QB and only have to ask him to throw 10 passes. Next: at Kansas City Chiefs

Vinnie Iyer, Sporting News: 9 (+1)

Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Vinnie Iyer, Sporting News:

Having no Ryan Tannehill didn’t matter much in Houston as Derrick Henry continued to destroy the Texans on the ground. But how about that defense starting to bring it vs. run and pass? Mike Vrabel has done it again.

Frank Schwab, Yahoo Sports: 9 (no change)

Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Frank Schwab, Yahoo Sports:

Derrick Henry rushing for 200 yards in four straight games against the Texans is a feat that probably won’t be matched. Nobody had ever rushed for 150 in four straight games against the same opponent before Henry did it. Henry is incredible, one of the most unique talents in the NFL. And he hasn’t lost anything.

Josh Schrock, NBC Sports: 13 (-1)

Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Josh Schrock, NBC Sports:

13. Tennessee Titans (5-2): It’s going to take me some time to buy into the Titans. They still feel very 8-9ish to me. That might be good enough to win the AFC South, though.

Dan Hanzus, NFL.com: 8 (+1)

Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Dan Hanzus, NFL.com:

Let’s take a moment here to try to contextualize the unrivaled greatness of Derrick Henry. The superstar running back did it again on Sunday, tallying his fourth consecutive 200-yard rushing effort against the Texans in a 17-10 win. Henry’s latest feat is more impressive when you factor in that he did it without Ryan Tannehill, the ever-steady quarterback whose absence meant the Titans would have almost no ability to move the ball through the air with rookie Malik Willis making his starting debut. The Texans knew Henry was getting the ball on nearly every snap and they still couldn’t stop him. The King is the rarest of professional athletes: The player who can impose his will upon a helpless opponent.

NFL Nation, ESPN: 10 (+1)

Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images

ESPN’s Turron Davenport:

Reason for optimism: Rush attack

Titans running back Derrick Henry and the offensive line have hit a groove that includes four consecutive 100-yard rushing performances from Henry, including Sunday’s 219-yard day against the Texans. Henry carried the Titans to the AFC Championship Game three years ago, so seeing him do so once again isn’t out of reason for Tennessee. As Mike Vrabel said after Sunday’s game, “The difference between us and the rest of the other teams is we have Derrick Henry.”

Mike Florio, Pro Football Talk: 8 (+1)

Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Mike Florio, Pro Football Talk:

8. Titans (5-2; No. 9): The Titans are the most overlooked very good team of the decade.

