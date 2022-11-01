Read full article on original website
Inside Indiana Business
gBETA AgBioScience accelerator names fall cohort
Wisconsin-based venture firm and startup accelerator gener8tor has kicked off the fourth annual gBETA AgBioScience cohort. gBETA says the seven-week program supports early-stage companies working in the agriculture, biotech and animal sciences industries throughout Indiana. “AgriNovus is committed to working with innovators to accelerate agbioscience startup development across food, animal...
Inside Indiana Business
Elevate Ventures partnership targets remote tech workers
Indianapolis-based job matching platform Powderkeg is partnering with Elevate Ventures to help Indiana tech companies build momentum and attract talent. The partners say the union will provide companies with new media, education, and software to attract and engage job seekers looking for remote jobs, careers in tech, and jobs in Indiana.
Inside Indiana Business
Study: Growing gap between talent demand and supply
A new report from Ascend Indiana, the state’s workforce development initiative, and EmployIndy shows a widening gap between demand for highly skilled, highly educated workers and the number of Indiana students pursuing college degrees who could one day fill those jobs. The report is intended to illustrate major changes to the supply and demand for talent in the state and in central Indiana. The organizations say as pandemic restrictions began to ease, it left behind what they call a “vast and permanent shift” away from postsecondary enrollment by Indiana residents.
Inside Indiana Business
Mapping a course to untapped potential
Indianapolis-based strategic consulting firm Mapt Solutions has issued a challenge to nonprofit organizations throughout Indiana to discover their untapped potential, and the company wants to help them get there. The firm has launched the Mapt Solutions Transformation Challenge where the winner will receive $100,000 in cash and professional services. Mapt says organizations, especially nonprofits with limited budgets, face obstacles like never before.
Inside Indiana Business
Ball State adopts robotic delivery service
Ball State University has launched a fleet of 24 robots to deliver food, snacks and drinks from on-campus dining locations. The university has partnered with California-based Starship Technologies to put the cooler-sized delivery units in motion. Ball State is the second university in Indiana to launch the service. In 2019,...
WISH-TV
2 auto industry firms in Indiana announce layoffs, plant closing
CARMEL, Ind. (WISH) — Two businesses associated with the automotive industry this week announced job reductions in Indiana, and one of them will close a southern Indiana plant. The corporate headquarters of used-car dealer J.D. Byrider will lay off 43 employees at the end of 2022, the company told...
Hiring Hoosiers: Christkindlmarkt looking for seasonal employees
Once again, Carmel Christkindlmarkt and its vendors are looking for folks with holiday cheer to work from November 19 through December 30.
Inside Indiana Business
Indiana marks 40-year biotech milestone
Scientists are marking a major milestone in the use of biotechnology as medicine, and it all began 40 years ago in Indianapolis. In the late 1970’s, researchers from Indianapolis-based Eli Lilly and Co. (NYSE: LLY) made a breakthrough development with a biosynthetic insulin drug for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Humulin became the first biosynthetic medicine registered for human use.
Inside Indiana Business
Food handler certificate program at Ivy Tech
Ivy Tech Community College has begun offering a food safety certificate for entrepreneurs who sell food out of their home or at markets. In July, the Indiana State Department of Health enacted a new law that requires entities that sell and handle food, such as home baked goods, to have a ServSafe certificate.
Inside Indiana Business
State plans sweeping reduction of standards
What’s most important for Indiana students to know?. That’s what the Indiana Department of Education will be evaluating for the next seven months as it seeks to reduce the number of standards that the state’s K-12 students are required to learn. The goal is to streamline the...
WISH-TV
IPS principal weighs in on how to hire, retain Black educators
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Allen Mickens is earning his doctorate in education from Indiana University. He is an Indianapolis Public Schools principal at Ralph Waldo Emerson School 58, and, as part of his dissertation, he did a quantitative study on hiring and retaining Black educators. Mickens conducted his study by...
Inside Indiana Business
Aspire Indiana celebrates expanded facility
Aspire Indiana Health has cut the ribbon on its newly expanded health center in Noblesville. Last year, the health system began the nearly $7 million expansion of the facility, doubling its size to 27,000 square feet. The project included renovation of the existing space and the addition of an in-house...
Inside Indiana Business
Indiana tourism agencies win marketing awards
Visit Indiana and the Indiana Destination Development Corp. took home several awards at the 2022 MarCom Awards, an international competition that honors marketing and communications professionals. The awards recognize “outstanding achievement” in the concept, direction, design and production of marketing and communication materials and programs. In total, the...
Mass layoff happening at Byrider headquarters
CARMEL, Ind. — Nearly 50 people will be out of a job by the end of the year as Byrider deals with ongoing economic woes. On Monday, Byrider sent a letter to the Indiana Department of Workforce Development ahead of a mass layoff. 43 people in a variety of corporate-level positions at its Carmel, Indiana […]
Inside Indiana Business
Rainy Day funds solid nationally but fortunes may change
Indiana’s surplus might seem massive but the state could operate only 33 days using nothing but rainy day funds — lower than the national median of 42.5 days, according to 2022 data analyzed by Pew Charitable Trusts. In Fiscal Year 2019, states could operate their governments using only...
Inside Indiana Business
Carmel-based KAR announces 300-plus job cuts amid belt-tightening moves
Carmel-based KAR Auction Services Inc. said Wednesday that it plans to eliminate more than 300 positions in the U.S. and Canada as the company moves some of its jobs overseas. During a quarterly earnings call with analysts, KAR Chief Financial Officer Eric Loughmiller said the company has reached agreements with two offshore firms to handle back-office functions that KAR currently handles in-house.
Inside Indiana Business
Indiana Conference for Women kicks off
The 11th annual Indiana Conference for Women is underway at the JW Marriott in downtown Indianapolis. The nonprofit organization, which supports education and professional development, says the event catalyzes connections and nurtures relationships among women. Over the last 10 years, the event has attracted more than 10,000 attendees, and this year’s nearly sold out event continues to garner similar momentum.
Inside Indiana Business
Second phase of massive solar project to start
Governor Eric Holcomb and Indiana Secretary of Commerce Brad Chambers will Thursday join executives from Israel-based Doral Renewables LLC to launch the second phase of a $1.5 billion solar farm in northern Indiana. Last October, Doral announced plans to establish Mammoth Solar across 13,000 acres in Starke and Pulaski counties,...
Inside Indiana Business
Custom car biz credits state loan program for growth
Muscle car enthusiast and Snakepit Customs owner Damon Sturrock has moved his hotrod and custom car business into a larger facility in Clermont with the help of a state loan program that supports small businesses. Snakepit Customs’ new home is partially financed by a loan from the U.S. Small Business Administration’s 504 program.
Inside Indiana Business
Task Force plans ahead for housing growth
Last week, the Indiana Housing Task Force released a list of recommendations for ramping up residential inventory, setting the stage for legislative action when the General Assembly reconvenes in January for a session that includes crafting the next two-year state budget. It’s no secret that housing demand has been slashed...
