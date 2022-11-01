A new report from Ascend Indiana, the state’s workforce development initiative, and EmployIndy shows a widening gap between demand for highly skilled, highly educated workers and the number of Indiana students pursuing college degrees who could one day fill those jobs. The report is intended to illustrate major changes to the supply and demand for talent in the state and in central Indiana. The organizations say as pandemic restrictions began to ease, it left behind what they call a “vast and permanent shift” away from postsecondary enrollment by Indiana residents.

INDIANA STATE ・ 10 HOURS AGO