To say that Americana music is diverse understates the variety of sounds included in this broad category. If you look up the meaning, you’ll find that Americana is “an amalgam of American music formed by the confluence of shared and varied traditions that make up the musical ethos of the United States, such as folk, gospel, blues, country, jazz, rhythm and blues, rock-and-roll, and bluegrass.” Even though it is a classic sound that is loved around our nation and beyond, apparently the only genre in which Americana does not fit is within the confines of “classical” music! However, when Americana quartet “Hey Mavis” takes the stage at Henry St. Clair Memorial Hall on Saturday, November 12 as the second presentation in Darke County Center for the Arts 2022-2023 Artists Series, audiences are assured of hearing something they like, regardless of professed musical preferences.

DARKE COUNTY, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO