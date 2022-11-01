Read full article on original website
countynewsonline.org
Darke County Economic Development held Partnering for Progress Fall Mixer
The Partnering for Progress Fall Mixer on Wednesday, 11/3, at Hotel Versailles had a great turnout. Many Darke County business owners and Politicians attended the event not only to learn about workforce projects and economic development activities but also to do some networking. Mike Bowers mentioned the recent attention and...
Darke County Correction Officer graduates from the Greene County Criminal Justice Training Academy
On Friday, 11/4, Victoria Meyers, a Corrections Officer for the Darke County Sheriff’s Office, graduated from the Greene County Criminal Justice Training Academy as a Certified Corrections Officer in the State of Ohio. Her training started October 11th until her graduation yesterday. The training curriculum included, Legal overview, Jail...
Ansonia Elementary School Student “Deputy for the Day”
On 11/4 Ansonia Elementary School Student Rylen Hart was recognized for his exemplary leadership in keeping his classroom secure and safe within the last week. Rylen is in first grade and like other students at Ansonia Schools, they are instructed not to open classroom doors to strangers or people they do not know. Sometime in the last week a “big man” came to Rylen’s classroom, knocked on the door, and wanted to enter. Rylen did not know the man who was a stranger to him and he immediately secured the door and reported it to his teacher. As it turned out the man was a new custodian at Ansonia Schools and there was no danger.
DCCA Recognizes Coppock-Hole Trust as Spotlight Sponsor of Hey Mavis Concert at St. Clair Memorial Hall
Darke County Center for the Arts thanks the Coppock-Hole Trust for sponsoring the 2022-2023 “Bringing YOU Back” Season and the upcoming Artists Series Concert Event Hey Mavis, Saturday, November 12th 8 p.m. at St. Clair Memorial Hall and their longstanding and generous support of the arts in Darke County. “DCCA is grateful for the continued generosity of the Coppock-Hole Trust, which provide opportunities for cultural enrichment in our community,” stated Andrea Jordan, DCCA Executive Director.
Dolores Ann Bowman
On November 1, 2022, we all lost an amazing woman. She was loved very much by her family and many many friends. Dolores was a kind generous, selfless, thoughtful, strong, and loving woman, with words of wisdom and kind heart. Dolores is survived by her sister, Jean (E.J.) Byram; brother-in-law,...
DCCA News: Americana Quartet “Hey Mavis” weaves a musical tapestry
To say that Americana music is diverse understates the variety of sounds included in this broad category. If you look up the meaning, you’ll find that Americana is “an amalgam of American music formed by the confluence of shared and varied traditions that make up the musical ethos of the United States, such as folk, gospel, blues, country, jazz, rhythm and blues, rock-and-roll, and bluegrass.” Even though it is a classic sound that is loved around our nation and beyond, apparently the only genre in which Americana does not fit is within the confines of “classical” music! However, when Americana quartet “Hey Mavis” takes the stage at Henry St. Clair Memorial Hall on Saturday, November 12 as the second presentation in Darke County Center for the Arts 2022-2023 Artists Series, audiences are assured of hearing something they like, regardless of professed musical preferences.
