Cameron Cooper, 16, was last seen on Oct. 19, 2022, in Lawrence. If you have information that could help the case, contact the Lawrence Police Department (785) 843-0250, the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at (800) THE-LOST or anonymously online through NCMEC by clicking here; or the Kansas Bureau of Investigation at (785) 296-4017 or on the KBI website by clicking here.

LAWRENCE, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO