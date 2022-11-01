Read full article on original website
Hall of Fame Basketball Coach Suspended Amid FBI InvestigationNews Breaking LIVELawrence, KS
4 Great Burger Places in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
Former KU basketball player, injured in crash, has died
LAWRENCE —Former University of Kansas basketball player Gethro Muscadin has died, according to a social media tribute from coach Bill Self and the University of New Mexico. In December of 2021, Muscadin was critically injured in an accident on the Kansas Turnpike in Osage County, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol.
Former Kansas, New Mexico forward Gethro Muscadin dies at 22
Former Kansas and New Mexico forward Gethro Muscadin, who had been in a coma since December as a result of
The University of Kansas men's basketball coach Bill Self will serve a four-game suspensions due to self-imposed penalties.
Kansas suspends coach Bill Self four games, self-imposes recruiting restrictions amid ongoing investigation
Kansas has imposed a four-game suspension for coach Bill Self and lead assistant Kurtis Townsend to begin the season in response to the NCAA's ongoing investigation into potential wrongdoing by its top two coaches, the school announced Wednesday. The investigation into Kansas, which has yet to conclude as one of a handful of ongoing cases being adjudicated through the IARP process, began in 2017.
Kansas ex-undersheriff not guilty in fatal beanbag shooting
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — A former Kansas undersheriff was acquitted Wednesday in the death of an unarmed man he shot with a defective beanbag round five years ago. Virgil Brewer was charged with involuntary manslaughter after he shot Steven Myers using his personal shotgun on the evening of Oct. 6, 2017, in Sun City, a rural area about 300 miles (555 kilometers) from Kansas City, Kansas.
Topeka couple escapes injury, driver hospitalized after Johnson Co. wreck
JOHNSON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka couple escaped serious injuries when a Kansas City driver was sent to the hospital after colliding with their vehicle. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that just after 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 2, emergency crews were called to the area of I-435 and K-32 Highway with reports of an injury crash.
Hopeful Kansas football coach Lance Leipold says Jayhawks 'need a great crowd' Saturday vs. Oklahoma State
It’s been a few weeks since football fans in Lawrence made it their mission to Pack the Booth and fill up David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium for the surprising Jayhawks’ home games. And even though Kansas has lost three games in a row since its last campaign to...
Kansas officials search for missing teen not seen since Tuesday
JOHNSON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas officials are searching for a missing teenager who never returned home from school. The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office says that officials are working to find Adyson Smith, 16, who has not been seen since Tuesday, Nov. 1. Officials indicated that Addie left Spring...
KSHB 41 hires Mike Nicco of Leavenworth, Kansas to replace Chief Meteorologist Gary Lezak
Fifty-four-year-old Mike Nicco will replace Gary Lezak as Chief Meteorologist for KSHB 41 as the beloved weather news veteran prepares to retire on Dec. 1, according to reports by the television station. Born in Leavenworth, Kansas, and raised in Missouri, Nicco has long aspired to work as a meteorologist in...
Lawrence teen’s struggle to get help after brush with suicidal thoughts illustrates systemic issues
Just before midnight one night in early September, a 17-year-old Free State High School senior parked her SUV on a dead-end road flanked by corn crops, intent on killing herself. Amber had taken some of her father’s medication bottles from the tote where her parents stored them in the kitchen,...
One dead following crash at 57th, Antioch in Merriam
Johnson County MedAct tells FOX4 the driver of the vehicle crashed into a light pole.
Kansas woman convicted for deadly stabbing of fiancé
A 41-year-old Leavenworth, Kansas, woman pleaded guilty to killing her fiancé in 2021 and faces up to 10 years in prison.
Kansas National Guard to induct 7 into Hall of Fame
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - After a 2-year hiatus, the Kansas National Guard will induct seven members into its Hall of Fame. The Kansas National Guard says its Hall of Fame will host an induction ceremony for seven new members at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 6, at Nickell Armory, 2722 S. Topeka Blvd.
Multiple students suspended after threats, firearms at Lansing High School
The Lansing School District said several students heard classmates making threats to the school and reported concerns to teachers and staff.
North Carolina man arrested after flying to Kansas to meet minor, sheriff says
WABAUNSEE COUNTY (KSNT) – A North Carolina man is in custody after allegedly flying to Kansas to meet a young child. The Wabaunsee County Sheriff’s Office reports it arrested Derrick Yarnell Mayfield, 20, of Henderson, North Carolina on Oct. 31 in the 400 block of E. Flint Hills Drive. Deputies were alerted to a possible […]
MISSING IN KANSAS: Cameron Cooper
Cameron Cooper, 16, was last seen on Oct. 19, 2022, in Lawrence. If you have information that could help the case, contact the Lawrence Police Department (785) 843-0250, the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at (800) THE-LOST or anonymously online through NCMEC by clicking here; or the Kansas Bureau of Investigation at (785) 296-4017 or on the KBI website by clicking here.
Kansas man finally gets his classic Corvette back
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - It’s a big day for Rich Martinez—one he’s waited six years for. He finally got his dream car back. “It’s been a long 6 years,” said Martinez. “But it’s home, and we are going to start fresh.”. We...
Kansas City man charged with premediated murder in Overland Park shooting
Prosecutors charged a Kansas City man with premeditated first-degree murder for allegedly killing a victim outside an Overland Park gas station.
