ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawrence, KS

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Hays Post

Former KU basketball player, injured in crash, has died

LAWRENCE —Former University of Kansas basketball player Gethro Muscadin has died, according to a social media tribute from coach Bill Self and the University of New Mexico. In December of 2021, Muscadin was critically injured in an accident on the Kansas Turnpike in Osage County, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol.
LAWRENCE, KS
CBS Sports

Kansas suspends coach Bill Self four games, self-imposes recruiting restrictions amid ongoing investigation

Kansas has imposed a four-game suspension for coach Bill Self and lead assistant Kurtis Townsend to begin the season in response to the NCAA's ongoing investigation into potential wrongdoing by its top two coaches, the school announced Wednesday. The investigation into Kansas, which has yet to conclude as one of a handful of ongoing cases being adjudicated through the IARP process, began in 2017.
LAWRENCE, KS
The Associated Press

Kansas ex-undersheriff not guilty in fatal beanbag shooting

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — A former Kansas undersheriff was acquitted Wednesday in the death of an unarmed man he shot with a defective beanbag round five years ago. Virgil Brewer was charged with involuntary manslaughter after he shot Steven Myers using his personal shotgun on the evening of Oct. 6, 2017, in Sun City, a rural area about 300 miles (555 kilometers) from Kansas City, Kansas.
KANSAS CITY, KS
WIBW

Topeka couple escapes injury, driver hospitalized after Johnson Co. wreck

JOHNSON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka couple escaped serious injuries when a Kansas City driver was sent to the hospital after colliding with their vehicle. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that just after 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 2, emergency crews were called to the area of I-435 and K-32 Highway with reports of an injury crash.
TOPEKA, KS
thecomeback.com

Kansas, Bill Self punishment finally announced after FBI probe

After a long FBI probe into the Kansas Jayhawks men’s basketball program and head coach Bill Self, it looks like the school has officially announced a self-imposed punishment. According to ESPN, both Bill Self and assistant coach Kurtis Townsend will be suspended for the first four games of the...
LAWRENCE, KS
WIBW

Kansas officials search for missing teen not seen since Tuesday

JOHNSON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas officials are searching for a missing teenager who never returned home from school. The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office says that officials are working to find Adyson Smith, 16, who has not been seen since Tuesday, Nov. 1. Officials indicated that Addie left Spring...
JOHNSON COUNTY, KS
WIBW

Kansas National Guard to induct 7 into Hall of Fame

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - After a 2-year hiatus, the Kansas National Guard will induct seven members into its Hall of Fame. The Kansas National Guard says its Hall of Fame will host an induction ceremony for seven new members at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 6, at Nickell Armory, 2722 S. Topeka Blvd.
KANSAS STATE
KAKE TV

MISSING IN KANSAS: Cameron Cooper

Cameron Cooper, 16, was last seen on Oct. 19, 2022, in Lawrence. If you have information that could help the case, contact the Lawrence Police Department (785) 843-0250, the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at (800) THE-LOST or anonymously online through NCMEC by clicking here; or the Kansas Bureau of Investigation at (785) 296-4017 or on the KBI website by clicking here.
LAWRENCE, KS
KCTV 5

Kansas man finally gets his classic Corvette back

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - It’s a big day for Rich Martinez—one he’s waited six years for. He finally got his dream car back. “It’s been a long 6 years,” said Martinez. “But it’s home, and we are going to start fresh.”. We...
KANSAS STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Kansas

If you live in Kansas and you also love eating burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Kansas that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for their absolutely delicious burgers but also for their impeccable service, so if you have never been to any of these places, definitely pay them a visit next time you are around.
KANSAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy