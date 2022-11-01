Read full article on original website
Darke County Economic Development held Partnering for Progress Fall Mixer
The Partnering for Progress Fall Mixer on Wednesday, 11/3, at Hotel Versailles had a great turnout. Many Darke County business owners and Politicians attended the event not only to learn about workforce projects and economic development activities but also to do some networking. Mike Bowers mentioned the recent attention and...
I-TEAM: Area fencing company accused of taking deposit, never starting work
KETTERING — A Local woman reached out for help after she said an area fencing company took her money. Kim Wattermann called her dog Willow an “escape artist”, and said it’s the reason she was looking to get a new fence. Wattermannn reached out to a...
Gettysburg officials hope to change Norcold decision to leave Darke, Shelby counties
GETTYSBURG, Darke County — UPDATE @ 10:35 p.m. Elected officials in the Village of Gettysburg have asked for a meeting with U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown, officials in Darke County and those representing Norcold, the RV refrigerator maker that will close its facility in the village and another in Shelby County because of economic conditions and labor constraints.
Lane Ashton Grant
MAY 4, 2000 – OCTOBER 31, 2022. Lane Ashton Grant, age 22 of Greenville, Ohio, earned his angel wings on Monday, October 31, 2022 at 7:04 PM. Born in Greenville, Ohio on May 4, 2000 he was a son to Cristy (Addis) Dapore. Lane was a Greenville High School Graduate with Honors, class of 2018. He was our “Big Guy” and truly was a gentle giant with so much compassion for others. He stole every heart that he came into contact with, with his smile and laugh. He kept everyone on their toes with his wit and humor. He had many things he loved such as swimming, Transformers, various silly cartoons, watching videos and playing video games. He watched and rewatched many movies and was the king of telling “bad jokes”. Lane loved McDonald’s chicken nuggets and fries, Grandma Mary’s pot pie, fishing, and spending time with his family. Lane lived every day to the fullest, and will be deeply missed. He is preceded in death by his cousin Matt Addis.
Area humane society announces program to provide food, medical care for senior citizen’s pets
DAYTON — The Humane Society of Greater Dayton has announced a new partnership to help make sure senior citizens get the resources they need for their pets. The humane society partnered with Senior Resource Center to create “The Golden Ears”, a program to help ensure local senior citizens who receive Meals on Wheels also get the resources they need for their pets.
Homeless issue consumes council meeting
GREENVILLE — The Greenville City Council meeting became contentious at times on Tuesday evening when Bishop Lee Bowling, of the Church of God of Apostolic Faith, addressed council members and the administration about the homeless issue in the city. Bishop Bowling accused members of providing poor leadership and being unsympathetic and unempathetic.
Shaw resigns; Marker denied seat on fair board
GREENVILLE — The Darke County Agricultural Society’s board of directors met on Wednesday for a meeting that lasted for over three and a half hours. Immediately after calling the meeting to order and going through roll call, fair board director Jim Zumbrink made a motion to approve the resignation of Thomas Shaw as a director. The motion was approved unanimously. Shaw, according to a recent interview with the Daily Advocate, had originally planned to resign this winter as he is moving to Fort Recovery. He said he and his wife had purchased a home in Mercer County but would not be able to move in until January.
Darke County Deputies Investigate Injury Accident
On 11/02/2022 at approximately 1400 hrs. Darke County deputies’ along with Greenville Township Fire, Greenville Township Rescue were dispatched to the intersection of US 127 and Kruckeburg Road, Darke County, Ohio in reference to a multiple vehicle accident with possible injuries. Preliminary investigation revealed an orange Ford Mustang was...
Detailing business opens in Urbana
The Champaign County Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Friday, Oct. 28 for Lee’s Detailing. Lee’s is located at 331 N. Main St, Urbana, and offers full-service vehicle detailing. Customers can reach out by phone for pricing and to make appointments at 937-869-5109. Left to right are Allie Lee, Beckham Lee and John Lee.
TVS Class of ‘72 holds 50-year reunion
PREBLE COUNTY — The 50th Reunion of the Twin Valley South Class of 1972 was held Sept. 23-24. On Friday, Sept. 23, an open event was held at the Olde Schoolhouse Vineyard and Winery, Eaton. Entertainment was provided by classmate Paul Duncan’s brother, Curt (class of ‘70). It was Curt Duncan’s final live performance.
Van Wert school treasurer resigns, board hears update on developments
VAN WERT — The search is on for a new treasurer for Van Wert City Schools. The board of education, last Wednesday night, accepted the resignation of Michelle Mawer. Mawer had been with the district for the past three years. “I just want to thank Michelle publicly for the...
Fair Board held its regular monthly meeting
The regular Fair board meeting on Wednesday, 11/3 lasted more than 3 hours. First action of the Fair Board was the acceptance of Tommy Shaw’s resignation from the Board. Tommy Shaw lives since quite a while in Mercer County, which means that he cannot be a sitting member of the Fair Board. Fair Board members are required to live in Darke County.
STORY UPDATED: 2 local residents die in head-on crash on US 68
UNION TWP., Clinton Co. — Two people died in a head-on crash on US 68 Wednesday afternoon. The Wilmington Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating the two-vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 4:14 p.m. on US 68 south of Center Road and north of Orchard Road.
Burger chain closes in Washington Twp.
The Burger King at 9189 Dayton-Lebanon Pike in Washington Twp. is closed, according to a sign posted on the door of the restaurant. The sign encourages customers to visit the chain’s other locations at 5341 Salem Ave. in Trotwood, 352 E. National Road in Vandalia, 4380 Indian Ripple Road in Beavercreek or 7607 Old Troy Pike in Huber Heights. Other nearby locations include 1244 E. Central Ave. in Miamisburg and 3378 Pentagon Park Blvd. in Beavercreek.
Moeller Brew Barn halts development of Piqua facility
The brewing facility will no longer be built due to several factors, said Moeller Brew Barn.
Regular Session of the Darke County Board of Commissioners 11/3
Agenda for the regular session of the Darke County Board of Commissioners for Thursday, November 3, 2022 at 1:30PM. Public Attendees – Questions/Comments: All questions/comments from Public Attendees will be taken at the end of Regular Agenda Session (should be kept @ 2 min. or less)
New low-cost airline, nonstop route coming to Dayton International Airport
DAYTON — A new low-cost carrier offering a non-stop flight to Florida is coming to the Dayton International Airport. City, airport and airline officials announced Thursday morning that Avelo Airlines will be offering nonstop service from the Dayton International Airport to Orlando, Florida beginning January of next year. “We...
Multi-vehicle crash at Kruckeberg and U.S. 127
GREENVILLE — On Nov. 2, at approximately 2 p.m., Darke County deputies’ along with Greenville Township Fire, Greenville Township Rescue were dispatched to the intersection of U.S. Route 127 and Kruckeburg Road, near Greenville, in reference to a multiple vehicle accident with possible injuries. Preliminary investigation revealed an...
Dolores Ann Bowman
On November 1, 2022, we all lost an amazing woman. She was loved very much by her family and many many friends. Dolores was a kind generous, selfless, thoughtful, strong, and loving woman, with words of wisdom and kind heart. Dolores is survived by her sister, Jean (E.J.) Byram; brother-in-law,...
Woman forced out of condemned Fairborn apartment due to it being ‘unfit for habitation’
FAIRBORN — A woman is now looking for a new place to live after her Fairborn apartment was condemned. News Center 7′s Mike Campbell fires reported the numerous issues that residents and the City of Fairborn have with the Fairborn Apartments. Fairborn Code Enforcement Inspectors put a notice...
