MAY 4, 2000 – OCTOBER 31, 2022. Lane Ashton Grant, age 22 of Greenville, Ohio, earned his angel wings on Monday, October 31, 2022 at 7:04 PM. Born in Greenville, Ohio on May 4, 2000 he was a son to Cristy (Addis) Dapore. Lane was a Greenville High School Graduate with Honors, class of 2018. He was our “Big Guy” and truly was a gentle giant with so much compassion for others. He stole every heart that he came into contact with, with his smile and laugh. He kept everyone on their toes with his wit and humor. He had many things he loved such as swimming, Transformers, various silly cartoons, watching videos and playing video games. He watched and rewatched many movies and was the king of telling “bad jokes”. Lane loved McDonald’s chicken nuggets and fries, Grandma Mary’s pot pie, fishing, and spending time with his family. Lane lived every day to the fullest, and will be deeply missed. He is preceded in death by his cousin Matt Addis.

