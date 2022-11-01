Dude Perfect, a YouTube channel with 58.2 million subscribers known for its trick-shot videos, took to Twitter to air its most recent impressive clip. The video that aired on Prime Video's Thursday Night Football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Houston Texans saw Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott partake in a three-point contest, with the added twist of the typical "bonus" ball being a football. Prescott would have to turn around and hit a gong which was set up as a target.

7 HOURS AGO