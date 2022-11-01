ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
atozsports.com

Cowboys are getting significant help even after quiet deadline

Unsurprisingly, the NFL trade deadline came and went without a big move from the Dallas Cowboys on Monday or Tuesday. While many fans expected a move for a wide receiver to help out an offense that showed its ceiling last Sunday, the front office will move on with what they have.
DALLAS, TX
Yardbarker

Seattle Seahawks Dud and Stud of Game 8 vs. Giants

The Seattle Seahawks made it three straight with a 27-13 win over the New York Giants. Here are our Dud and Stud of the game. In what can be described as an impressive win by the Seattle Seahawks, they upset the Giants 27-13 on Sunday at Lumen Field. The Seahawks...
SEATTLE, WA
Yardbarker

Cowboys Watch: Dak Prescott Wins 'Dude Perfect' Basketball 3-Point Contest

Dude Perfect, a YouTube channel with 58.2 million subscribers known for its trick-shot videos, took to Twitter to air its most recent impressive clip. The video that aired on Prime Video's Thursday Night Football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Houston Texans saw Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott partake in a three-point contest, with the added twist of the typical "bonus" ball being a football. Prescott would have to turn around and hit a gong which was set up as a target.
Yardbarker

'Dallas Day' in Houston Keeps Texans Reeling

HOUSTON - The Eagles were in South Texas on Thursday night, outlasting the upstart Houston Texans, 29-17, to move to 8-0 for the first time in franchise history. Despite the location being Jalen Hurts’ adopted hometown (he’s technically from the Houston suburb of Channelview), there was plenty of Dallas talk as well.
HOUSTON, TX
NBC Sports

Report: Texans hanging onto Brandin Cooks despite TNF absence

The Houston Texans decided to hang onto Brandin Cooks, but the speedy wide receiver reportedly will not be on the field for the team’s first game following the NFL trade deadline. Cooks will miss Houston’s Thursday Night Football matchup against the undefeated Philadelphia Eagles after not practicing on Tuesday...
HOUSTON, TX
Yardbarker

Dallas Cowboys Score 49 Beating the Chicago Bears

The Dallas Cowboys score 49, the highest point total of the season. The offense played very well in Sunday’s game versus the Chicago Bears, and the defense got on the scoreboard as well. The team came out strong, scoring touchdowns and holding the Bears in check for the majority of the first half.
DALLAS, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy