High-End Stickup Artists Rob Almost $90 Grand in Jewelry in 1 NightBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Deadline nears for Brooklyn affordable apartments starting at $397 a monthBeth TorresBrooklyn, NY
IKEA Closes Location In New YorkBryan DijkhuizenNew York City, NY
Crooks Steal 30 Grand from Senior in BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Luxury Boutique Caught Selling FakesBridget MulroyPlainview, NY
disneyfoodblog.com
Two Disney Parks Are SOLD OUT for 6 Days Straight Next Week
As we get closer and closer to Halloween, Disney World is getting more and more busy!. And, it’s totally understandable, because there are a lot of things to do! You can take a look at all of the holiday decor, eat spooky treats, attend Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party, and more. But, if you’re going to the parks soon, it’s necessary to take a look at the calendar before you go. And, don’t forget that you still need a Park Pass Reservation to get into the parks — so we’ve compiled that info right here just for you!
Disney Drops a Huge Part of Epcot's Expansion
Walt Disney Co. (DIS) theme parks have been busy expanding with the addition of new rides, as well as the refurbishment and reinventing of existing attractions. Disneyland has several attractions that have been closed for refurbishments. Mickey's Toontown land has been closed since March 9 for an overhaul and will reopen in early 2023 along with a new ride that already operates at Disney World's Hollywood Studios, Mickey & Minnie's Runaway Railway.
disneydining.com
A Fan-Favorite Disney Experience is Ending, Unless Fans are Willing to Pay 38% More for the Same Experience
A fan-favorite Disney experience is going by the wayside unless those fans are willing to fork out more cash to Disney for the very same experience. One of the best parts of being a fan of Disney is that there are so many things to love, that you don’t have to love it all. There are Disney Parks around the world, Disney films, Disney Television, a world-class cruise line, a vacation club with perks just for members, Disney characters, Disney Princesses, and Disney merch of every single conceivable size, price, category, and taste.
disneyfoodblog.com
All the Rides and Hotels That Will Be Closed in Disney World in November
Are you visiting Disney World in November? There’s a lot to do in the parks this month, with the start of Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party and the EPCOT Festival of the Holidays. We’re also looking forward to new eats and treats, holiday decorations, and some festive ride overlays.
disneydining.com
Character Meet and Greets at Disney World To End This Weekend, per Report
Several character meet and greets at Disney World are reportedly ending on Sunday, October 23. Fans of the Walt Disney World Resort in Florida visit the parks for a myriad of magical reasons, and each of them has favorite rides, attractions, and experiences they enjoy when they’re in the parks. Those favorites are some of the reasons Guests keep coming back to visit again and again.
disneydining.com
Disney Scraps New Attraction, Citing an Unsolvable Problem with Guests
An exciting Disney Parks attraction was totally scrapped as it presented a problem that was unsolvable–even for Imagineers. In recent months, Guests who frequent their favorite Disney Park–especially the Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort–have been extremely vocal about their frustrations related to massive crowds and “insanely” long lines for attractions, dining venues, rides, and shows. The introduction of Genie+ and Lightning Lane hasn’t really helped to diffuse long lines in the queues, in the opinion of many Guests.
WDW News Today
Florida Man Spits on 13-Year-Old Girl While In Line for Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance at Disney’s Hollywood Studios
A 13-year-old Orlando girl reported being spit on inside the Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance queue in the latest dust-up between guests at Walt Disney World. The situation unfolded July 31 at Disney’s Hollywood Studios, according to an Orange County Sheriff’s report released this month. Alanna, 13,...
disneydining.com
More Protests Unfold at Disney Resort, Forcing Closure
We previously shared the news that security was enhanced at one Disney Park as Guests gathered to protest the theme park reservation system implemented by Disney. Now, we’re seeing more protests unfold for the Disney Resort. Guests Fearful, Furious as Disney Park Protesters Intimidate Them, Bang Drums, Render Park...
disneydining.com
VIDEO: Guests Stuck for Hours as Disney Attraction Breaks Down
As much as we like to believe Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort are filled with nothing but magic and pixie dust… sometimes hiccups happen – as is the case with this Disney Park incident. Despite the upcharges and price hikes at both Walt Disney World and...
WDW News Today
Demand for Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser Crashes, CEO Bob Chapek Responds to Allegations Disney Is ’Too Woke’, Mickey Mouse and Globe Removed from Crossroads of the World, & More: Daily Recap (10/26/22)
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Wednesday, October 26, 2022.
disneyfoodblog.com
PHOTOS: We’re SHOCKED by the Halloween Crowds in Disney World
Happy Halloween! It’s the spookiest day of the year!. We’ve been gearing up for this day since August when we saw the first Halloween decorations in Disney World and attended the first Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party. Since then, we’ve been eating ALL the Halloween food. Now, Halloween is here, and we’re taking a look at what crowds look like in Disney World!
disneydining.com
Long Lines in the Magic Kingdom? Try These Disney Experiences Instead!
There’s no denying that the Magic Kingdom is an extremely popular Disney Park that many Guests love to spend plenty of time in, but this can result in some pretty heavy crowds and long wait times. Many popular attractions can have long wait times, including experiences like Splash Mountain, Space Mountain, Big Thunder Mountain Railroad, Seven Dwarfs Mine Train, Haunted Mansion, Jungle Cruise, Peter Pan’s Flight, Buzz Lightyear’s Space Ranger Spin, and Tomorrowland Speedway.
Disney World Facing Surprise Lawsuit (a Lot Like Disneyland Suit)
Before the covid pandemic, Walt Disney's (DIS) annual-pass holders could visit Magic Kingdom, Epcot, Animal Kingdom, and Hollywood Studios on any day their particular pass offered access. Passes were sold in a variety of levels, some with blackout days, and some passes were offered only to Florida residents. On days...
disneyfoodblog.com
Disney Adults vs. Families: The Battle for Disney World
We bet you didn’t know that The Most Magical Place on Earth is actually a fierce battleground with competing forces fighting for the best vacation possible. OK, we’re not actually talking about physical battles happening between the guests in Disney World, but there is definitely some underlying competition going on between different kinds of visitors. As a destination that is trying to please everyone, Disney World sometimes has a tough time balancing the different demographics who are vying for dominance in the parks.
CNET
Disneyland's Newest Ride Is Opening Jan. 27
Mickey and Minnie's Runaway Railway will open at Disneyland on Jan. 27, ahead of the reopening of Mickey's Toontown in the spring, Disney Parks announced Thursday. The trackless ride, which opened at Disney World's Hollywood Studios in Florida back in early 2020, has been under construction at the California theme park for the past few years. During 2022, Toontown also closed down for refurbishment.
disneydining.com
Disney Confirms Resort Guest Perk to Continue Throughout 2023
As we enjoy the fall decor throughout Walt Disney World Resort and signs of the holiday season arriving soon, we’re shifting gears to focus on 2023 and what’s to come in the new year. Thankfully, Disney has confirmed a Disney Resort Guest perk will continue throughout the new year.
disneydining.com
Elderly Man Dies After Riding PeopleMover Attraction at Disney’s Magic Kingdom
An 83-year-old man who was visiting Disney’s Magic Kingdom died following a ride aboard the PeopleMover attraction, according to a report from the State of Florida. The Orlando Sentinel reports that an elderly man suffered a “cardiac event” after riding the Tomorrowland Transit Authority PeopleMover at Magic Kingdom on September 25. His is the first death of a Guest by a major theme park in the state of Florida since May 2021, when a nearly-60-year-old man died after riding the Spaceship Earth attraction at EPCOT. He subsequently lost consciousness after exiting the attraction and later died at the hospital.
WDW News Today
PHOTOS, VIDEO: Watch the 2022 Halloween Golf Cart Parade at Disney’s Fort Wilderness
Yesterday, we stopped to watch the 2022 Halloween golf cart parade at Disney’s Fort Wilderness before our dinner reservations. The parade is an annual tradition where guests renting a golf cart decorate them with (often elaborate and Disney) Halloween “costumes.”. Cast Members kicked off the parade. The first...
WDW News Today
PHOTO REPORT: Magic Kingdom 10/28/22 (Remodeled Kona Cafe, Disney’s Grand Floridian Pumpkin Decorating Contest, KiteTails Popcorn Buckets, & More)
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. Good morning from Magic Kingdom! We got a lot to do around Walt Disney World, so let’s get started. We stopped by Kona Cafe at Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort first thing to see the scrim removed...
disneytips.com
Could a New Theme Be Coming to Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon?
Have you visited one of Disney’s water parks? It might be surprising to some, but water parks at Walt Disney World can be among some of the most overlooked experienced for Guests on vacation. Still, both Disney’s Blizzard Beach and Typhoon Lagoon offer immersive experiences with detailed theming of their own that is not to be missed by fans of Disney Parks.
