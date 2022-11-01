Read full article on original website
Related
TFT Set 8 Champions Confirmed and Rumored
After what has been one of the more complex Sets, TFT Set 8 is on its way. Not much is known about TFT Set 8 other than what was shown in the TFT Dev Drop. Here will be a full list of all the new confirmed and rumored champions coming to TFT Set 8 which should be released at the start of December. They will be sorted in alphabetical order with their traits and costs listed below.
Modern Warfare 2 devs disable bipod that was giving trickshotters perfect launch ramp
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2’s multiplayer has been dropped with a bunch of exciting game modes, maps, and weapons for players to test out and level up. But, sometimes a game of such scale sometimes requires more fine-tuning. There’s been a collection of game-breaking bugs that required attention...
FaZe Swagg slams Modern Warfare 2 movement
Call of Duty Warzone content creator and prominent FaZe Clan member Swagg has condemned Modern Warfare 2’s changes to the player movement system. The streamer claimed that changes made in the new title took away from what made the long-running FPS franchise unique. FaZe Swagg is one of the...
Midas touch: One Modern Warfare 2 player has already unlocked Gold camo on every gun
Twitch streamer Reidboy has already unlocked the Gold camo on all 51 weapons in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2. It took the Call of Duty streamer over 115 hours to complete the challenge, having to unlock the Gold camo on all the weapons available at launch and the weapons themselves. MW2 was released on Oct. 28, and since then, Reidboy has been streaming non-stop until he unlocked Gold on all the guns. After completing this task, Reidboy announced that he’ll be continuing his 24/7 stream until he unlocks the Orion camo.
Do attachments make you run slower in Modern Warfare 2?
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2’s multiplayer dropped on Oct. 28, and the gaming world stopped what they were doing to grab a controller. There are countless guides answering the most complex questions, and tutorials on how to do the most insane glitches, but where are the articles answering the basics?
Pirates have reportedly already hacked into The Sims 5
The upcoming addition to EA’s well-known series, The Sims 5, has reportedly already been cracked and hacked into by pirates, according to Insider Gaming. Nearly eight years after the release of The Sims 4, EA officially announced that the long-running life simulator franchise would receive another installment. While there has been no release date confirmed for The Sims 5 yet, a group of hackers has allegedly already gotten their hands on the game.
How to watch TFT North American Dragonlands Regional Finals
A total of 24 North American Teamfight Tactics players will compete for World Championship seeds in the Regional Finals. From dragons to mage casters, the North American TFT Regional Finals will determine the final three seeds at the World Championship. The NA region gets four seeds in total, with Amde earning the first at the Set Seven Mid-Set Finale. The final three will get awarded to three players at the Regional Finals, scheduled to take place from Nov. 4 to 6. All players who earn a seed at the TFT Dragonlands World Championship will compete from Nov. 18 to 20.
Is the God of War Ragnarök Jötnar edition worth it?
In one week’s time, the three-plus year wait for God of War fans will finally be over as God of War Ragnarök is scheduled for its worldwide release on Nov. 9, 2022. While the question of “if you should buy God of War Ragnarök” is probably not something many God of War fans would need to ask, many have questions about how they should purchase the game. The long-awaited sequel to 2018’s God of War has many different options that each include its own set of extras for those that purchase each respective bundle, where the biggest of them all being the God of War Ragnarök Jötnar edition.
What’s the best quickscoping loadout in Modern Warfare 2?
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 has dropped with Captain Price and Ghost bringing back a flood of nostalgia for long-time fans of the title. The multiplayer section of the game mode was released on Oct. 28, meaning fans have had time to hone their quickscoping skills like it’s the good old days. There have also been at least two weeks to practice in the campaign.
When will Mei be back in Overwatch 2 and why is she missing?
It seems that one of Overwatch 2’s themes is removing heroes temporarily to identify and fix gameplay bugs. Shortly after the game’s launch in early October, both Bastion and Torbjörn were removed to fix bugs involving their abilities. While the development team at Blizzard Entertainment left Torbjörn available in Quick Play, Bastion was removed from all modes as well as the Hero Gallery for the duration of his maintenance. Both heroes returned to the live game 15 days after their removal.
All Sims 5 Leaks (so far)
Pirates have allegedly already hacked into EA’s upcoming title, The Sims 5. The group of hackers claim they were able to access the game’s early state through generating accessing tokens. Though The Sims 5 may still be a ways out for future players, given that it has no official release date, these unnamed pirates have already begun leaking content from the game still in development.
How to pre-order PlayStation VR2
PlayStation VR2 will be PlayStation’s latest venture into VR, promising higher resolution, better tracking, and more immersive experiences than previous iterations of PlayStation VR. Announced via the PlayStation blog, PlayStation VR2 will be released on Feb. 22, 2023, for $549.99, with pre-orders starting on Nov. 15. Revealed in PlayStation’s...
Dr Disrespect roasts Modern Warfare 2 as ‘mid’ game, but there was one thing he loved
Dr Disrespect has dipped his feet into Modern Warfare 2, and he wasn’t impressed—at least, not enough to rave on about it. After sinking his teeth into it for a few hours, he reached a verdict on the Call of Duty sequel. “I think it’s a decent game....
Overwatch 2 just teased the reveal of the newest hero—and the wait won’t be long
Overwatch 2 players already knew that they’re going to get a new hero with the season two battle pass, which begins on Dec. 6. And soon, players will get a sneak peek into what kind of hero it will be. The new hero will be revealed during the Overwatch...
These are the best skins for Catalyst in Apex Legends
Style is something Catalyst knows well. Apex Legends‘ very own witchy wonder is able to control ferrofluid, bending it to her will and creating barriers between her opponents and their victory—all while looking fantastic. Though Catalyst was only recently added at the beginning of season 15, she’s already accrued plenty of great-looking skins.
Best Nahida teams in Genshin Impact
One of Genshin Impact’s most powerful and versatile characters yet is Nahida, a five-star Dendro Catalyst character that made her grand debut in the Version 3.2 update. Nahida is the Dendro Archon of Sumeru, which means that she is essentially a god of Teyvat. The Dendro character joined Teyvat...
A new record will be broken in the final of Worlds 2022—no matter the outcome
This League of Legends Worlds 2022 coverage is brought to you by EsportsBet.IO, the official betting partner of Dot Esports. Visit EsportsBet.IO for the best betting odds and in-depth match analytics. Be gamble aware!. Packed with upsets, unique picks like Heimerdinger support, a series of records set, and thrilling teamfights,...
All Nahida Dendro Catalyst abilities in Genshin Impact
Sumeru’s Dendro Archon is making her grand debut in Teyvat as a playable character. Nahida is the fourth Archon to join Genshin Impact as a playable character and the first Dendro Catalyst character available for players to recruit. Nahida, who is the Dendro Archon and is also known as...
How to unlock every weapon platform in Modern Warfare 2
New weapons have been released, skins and attachments have followed, and the Modern Warfare 2 grind has begun. The latest Call of Duty title has brought in a series of new goodies to put all their time and effort into. The multiplayer section of the game was released on Oct....
Here are the best assault rifles in Modern Warfare 2
Assault rifles are the meat and potatoes of most loadouts in Call of Duty. And in Modern Warfare 2, the recipe for success hasn’t changed much. The game currently has eight options in the category for players to choose from and they all have their own strengths and weaknesses that will make the difference on the battlefield. Usually, rifles are a great middle-ground for those who want a solution for multiple ranges. But which of the bunch have stood out among the rest of the pack?
