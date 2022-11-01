Author Kathie Giorgio joins us to talk about her book and the Southeast Wisconsin Festival of Books. April is National Poetry Month, and also Autism Awareness Month. One year, I challenged myself to write a poem a day about my daughter Olivia and about autism. I also asked Olivia, who is a writer as well, to write a poem about her autism experience. The result is this book. We both want to show the autism experience in a different way, in little bites of poetry. We want to show that autism can be a very positive experience.

WAUKESHA, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO