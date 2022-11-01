ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Menomonee Falls, WI

news8000.com

Wisconsin Vietnam veteran gets free roof replacement

MARSHALL, Wis. — Pete Ponti has lived in his home for 50 years. The house has been around for a whole lot longer. Built in 1875, Ponti’s home was originally a school. The school closed in 1958 and Ponti’s father bought the place soon after, intending to make it a summer home. Plans changed, and the younger Ponti wound up buying the school, transforming it into the home where he would later raise three kids.
WISCONSIN STATE
tmj4.com

Add a Touch of Elegance to Your Holiday with The Pfister

Add a touch of elegance to your holidays and celebrate tradition at Milwaukee’s legendary Pfister Hotel. David Caruso joins Briana Greer at Pfister Hotel. The Pfister is pleased to present several memorable events appropriate for all ages this holiday season, from our popular Thanksgiving Brunch to our family-friendly Breakfast with Santa.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

‘Tom was special in thousands of peoples’ lives’: Bicyclist hit by car on John Nolen Drive remembered as dedicated musician, educator

MADISON, Wis. — “(He had a) lifelong love of learning, lifelong love of music, but also lifelong love of the people around him.” Laurie Fellenz’s words are just some of those used to describe Tom Heninger. The 71-year-old was killed in a bicycle versus vehicle crash last Thursday.  Calling Heninger’s dedication to Wisconsin music never-ending would be no understatement.  ...
WATERTOWN, WI
thenorsestar.com

Getting Cozy at Cozy Inn

Here in Dane County, we are lucky that there is always a restaurant to satisfy our cravings. It’s not a matter of if there’s a place with the food you’re craving, it’s a matter of which one to go to. Craving Mexican? There are a hundred options, how do we decide? Craving ramen? Which ramen place this time? Craving some authentic Chinese? Well now you can cut the “eenie, meenie, miny, mo” because the Norse Star staff members know the perfect spot for that: Cozy Inn in Janesville.
DANE COUNTY, WI
WISN

Waukesha Parade trial judge receives hundreds of letters

WAUKESHA, Wis. — Judge Jennifer Dorow and Darrell Brooks arguing in the courtroom became a regular occurrence during the Waukesha parade trial. During those three weeks, people from all over the world watched and responded. More than 300 pages of emails, cards and handwritten letters were sent to Judge...
WAUKESHA, WI
tmj4.com

Southeast Wisconsin Festival of Books

Author Kathie Giorgio joins us to talk about her book and the Southeast Wisconsin Festival of Books. April is National Poetry Month, and also Autism Awareness Month. One year, I challenged myself to write a poem a day about my daughter Olivia and about autism. I also asked Olivia, who is a writer as well, to write a poem about her autism experience. The result is this book. We both want to show the autism experience in a different way, in little bites of poetry. We want to show that autism can be a very positive experience.
WAUKESHA, WI
cwbradio.com

We Energies Wants to Expand Solar Program

(Raymond Neupert, WRN) We Energies wants to expand its solar power program. The company recently switched on a plant in Sheboygan County that brought their total capacity up to 27 megawatts. The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports that WEC Energy Group, We Energies' parent company, is asking the Public Service Commission for permission to expand out to 60 megawatts of power.
SHEBOYGAN COUNTY, WI
washingtoncountyinsider.com

Prayers for Hartford football player Michael Turner | By HUHS

Hartford, WI – On Friday, October 28, Hartford Union High School football player Michael Turner suffered a serious injury during the WIAA Level 2 Playoff football game. The HUHS training staff, team physician, as well as Hartford paramedics, responded immediately on the Hartford sideline. Michael was transported to Children’s...
HARTFORD, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

2022 We Energies Cookie Book available beginning Tuesday, Nov. 1

MILWAUKEE - The 2022 We Energies Cookie Book will be available online starting Tuesday, Nov. 1. A news release from We Energies says this year’s Cookie Book celebrates hometowns by featuring recipes and stories that remind us why our communities are so special. Over 300 submissions were narrowed down to 38 delicious recipes for this year’s book. From the traditional cutout cookies to the Spicy Mexican Chocolate Cookies — there is something for everyone in this book.
MILWAUKEE, WI

