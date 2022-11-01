Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Massive Flea Market in Wisconsin is One of the Best Places To Shop in the StateJoe MertensCaledonia, WI
4 Great Burger Places in WisconsinAlina AndrasWisconsin State
6 dead at Wisconsin apartmenthellasHartland, WI
This Town in Wisconsin Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Places To Visit in the Entire StateJoe MertensCedarburg, WI
Forensic Handwriting Analysis of Darrell Brooks UncoveredDr. Mozelle MartinWaukesha, WI
Related
news8000.com
Wisconsin Vietnam veteran gets free roof replacement
MARSHALL, Wis. — Pete Ponti has lived in his home for 50 years. The house has been around for a whole lot longer. Built in 1875, Ponti’s home was originally a school. The school closed in 1958 and Ponti’s father bought the place soon after, intending to make it a summer home. Plans changed, and the younger Ponti wound up buying the school, transforming it into the home where he would later raise three kids.
Waukesha seeking $1.5M in donations for Christmas parade memorials
Waukesha officials are seeking $1.5 million in donations to help complete three permanent Christmas parade memorials.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Divine Consign is back; Wisconsin’s largest consignment event
Divine Consign is Wisconsin’s largest consignment event for woman and teens and it’s back for the next 5 days! Brian Kramp is in Waukesha at a new location that’s ready to welcome women of all ages for a one-of-a-kind shopping experience.
tmj4.com
Add a Touch of Elegance to Your Holiday with The Pfister
Add a touch of elegance to your holidays and celebrate tradition at Milwaukee’s legendary Pfister Hotel. David Caruso joins Briana Greer at Pfister Hotel. The Pfister is pleased to present several memorable events appropriate for all ages this holiday season, from our popular Thanksgiving Brunch to our family-friendly Breakfast with Santa.
‘Tom was special in thousands of peoples’ lives’: Bicyclist hit by car on John Nolen Drive remembered as dedicated musician, educator
MADISON, Wis. — “(He had a) lifelong love of learning, lifelong love of music, but also lifelong love of the people around him.” Laurie Fellenz’s words are just some of those used to describe Tom Heninger. The 71-year-old was killed in a bicycle versus vehicle crash last Thursday. Calling Heninger’s dedication to Wisconsin music never-ending would be no understatement. ...
This Massive Flea Market in Wisconsin is One of the Best Places To Shop in the State
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Going to your local flea market can be a really fun way for your family to spend the day. You never know what kind of great deals you can find when you go.
thenorsestar.com
Getting Cozy at Cozy Inn
Here in Dane County, we are lucky that there is always a restaurant to satisfy our cravings. It’s not a matter of if there’s a place with the food you’re craving, it’s a matter of which one to go to. Craving Mexican? There are a hundred options, how do we decide? Craving ramen? Which ramen place this time? Craving some authentic Chinese? Well now you can cut the “eenie, meenie, miny, mo” because the Norse Star staff members know the perfect spot for that: Cozy Inn in Janesville.
WISN
Lottery fever hits southeast Wisconsin ahead of $1.2 billion Powerball
NEW BERLIN, Wis. — Wednesday's Powerball Jackpot stands at a whopping $1.2 billion, the second-largest jackpot in Powerball's 30-year history. At the BP on National Avenue in New Berlin, shoppers played their luck, hoping to cash in on the prize. Just last fall, David Larsen of New Berlin bought...
CBS 58
Michels whips up Grafton crowd at rally stop as neck-and-neck race enters the homestretch
GRAFTON, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Tony Evers and Tim Michels are locked in a virtual tie, according to the final Marquette Law poll of the election cycle. Both are polling at 48%. With less than a week to go before election day, both candidates are scraping for every last vote on the campaign trail.
WISN
Waukesha Parade trial judge receives hundreds of letters
WAUKESHA, Wis. — Judge Jennifer Dorow and Darrell Brooks arguing in the courtroom became a regular occurrence during the Waukesha parade trial. During those three weeks, people from all over the world watched and responded. More than 300 pages of emails, cards and handwritten letters were sent to Judge...
Report shows increased state support for proposed Kenosha casino project
A new report found that the state's liability to the proposed Kenosha casino project was reduced compared to previous discussions in 2015, according to our partners at the Milwaukee Business Journal.
tmj4.com
Southeast Wisconsin Festival of Books
Author Kathie Giorgio joins us to talk about her book and the Southeast Wisconsin Festival of Books. April is National Poetry Month, and also Autism Awareness Month. One year, I challenged myself to write a poem a day about my daughter Olivia and about autism. I also asked Olivia, who is a writer as well, to write a poem about her autism experience. The result is this book. We both want to show the autism experience in a different way, in little bites of poetry. We want to show that autism can be a very positive experience.
cwbradio.com
We Energies Wants to Expand Solar Program
(Raymond Neupert, WRN) We Energies wants to expand its solar power program. The company recently switched on a plant in Sheboygan County that brought their total capacity up to 27 megawatts. The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports that WEC Energy Group, We Energies' parent company, is asking the Public Service Commission for permission to expand out to 60 megawatts of power.
Police: South Milwaukee Middle School student took, shared 'improper' photos
A student at South Milwaukee Middle School (SMMS) is being referred to children's court after admitting to taking and distributing inappropriate pictures.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Prayers for Hartford football player Michael Turner | By HUHS
Hartford, WI – On Friday, October 28, Hartford Union High School football player Michael Turner suffered a serious injury during the WIAA Level 2 Playoff football game. The HUHS training staff, team physician, as well as Hartford paramedics, responded immediately on the Hartford sideline. Michael was transported to Children’s...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
2022 We Energies Cookie Book available beginning Tuesday, Nov. 1
MILWAUKEE - The 2022 We Energies Cookie Book will be available online starting Tuesday, Nov. 1. A news release from We Energies says this year’s Cookie Book celebrates hometowns by featuring recipes and stories that remind us why our communities are so special. Over 300 submissions were narrowed down to 38 delicious recipes for this year’s book. From the traditional cutout cookies to the Spicy Mexican Chocolate Cookies — there is something for everyone in this book.
Investigation: Unrequested ballots sent to Wisconsin lawmaker's home
The Waukesha County Sheriff's Office says an investigation is underway after absentee ballots were sent to a lawmaker's home who did not request them.
Early local voters are confident in-person and by-mail voting is secure
With election day just six days out, the line inside the Zeidler building was nearly constant with a steady stream of people registering to vote and casting their ballots on Thursday.
Milwaukee plans to swap out police duty guns after unintentional discharges
Milwaukee Police plan to start switching out their duty guns in early 2023 after their current handguns went off unintentionally in three separate cases.
Wisconsin's Biggest Paper Says Ron Johnson 'Worst Senator,' Endorses Barnes
The newspaper wrote that Johnson "has played fast and loose with the facts for years," before adding that "democracy is on the ballot" on November 8.
Comments / 0