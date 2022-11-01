Read full article on original website
Related
Idaho State Journal
Vet who was subject of documentary to speak at Farm Bureau Veterans Day event
POCATELLO — Brian Eisch, the subject of the Netflix and New York Times documentary “Father Soldier Son,” will speak at the 10th annual Farm Bureau Salute to Idaho Veterans event on Friday. The Salute will be held at Farm Bureau’s 275 Tierra Vista Drive location in Pocatello....
eastidahonews.com
Organizers hope to collect 7,000 coats for sixth annual ‘Wall of Warmth’
IDAHO FALLS — The “Wall of Warmth” is back. The Hall Foundation and Just 4 Kids Urgent Care are teaming up with real estate agent Valorie Blanchard of Valorie’s List to provide coats for those in need all over eastern Idaho. This is the sixth year the “Wall of Warmth” is happening and organizers say it will be bigger than ever.
Local church meetinghouse donated to Community Food Basket as new headquarters
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced Monday the donation of a building located at 351 W. 14th Street in Idaho Falls to the Community Food Basket Idaho Falls. The post Local church meetinghouse donated to Community Food Basket as new headquarters appeared first on Local News 8.
Pocatello hosts Homeless Stand Down
This past Saturday, The 25th annual Homeless Stand Down was held in Reed Gym on Idaho State University's campus. The post Pocatello hosts Homeless Stand Down appeared first on Local News 8.
Post Register
Idaho cowgirl made — tack, chaps, hats and boots on display at TAM on Saturday
If you’ve been wondering what Idaho Western women gear makers and artists have been up to since their 2019 exhibition you can find out on Saturday at The Art Museum in Idaho Falls. Saturday’s event is the second exhibition the Idaho Cowgirl Congress has had at the museum but...
Idaho State Journal
Art walk set for Friday in downtown Pocatello
Please plan to join us in Historic Downtown Pocatello on Friday from 5 to 8 p.m. for First Friday Art Walk. We will be kicking off the holiday season with shops full of art, music, food, fashion, holiday decorating items and, of course, lots of gift ideas. Plan to stay downtown for a delicious dinner, drinks, dancing and live music.
idahoednews.org
Shoshone-Bannock teen’s passion is to make sure the past is not forgotten
FORT HALL – The late Agnes Lavatta rarely spoke about her time at the Fort Hall Boarding School. Her silence and anxious handwringing when the topic came up said plenty. Today, a chimney and a few dilapidated buildings with boarded windows are all that remains on that school campus, where hundreds of Native American children lived in the early 1900s after being forcibly removed from their homes.
Pocatello seeks feedback for new Sign Code
The City of Pocatello is asking for input to help design a new Sign Code. The post Pocatello seeks feedback for new Sign Code appeared first on Local News 8.
idahoednews.org
Idaho Falls parents split over the idea of split sessions or year-round school
Parents in the Idaho Falls School District are split over the prospect of year-round school or split sessions if a record-breaking bond issue to build and upgrade schools fails Tuesday. Just over 51% of about 1,000 parents recently surveyed by the district said they’d prefer year-round school if trustees have...
Country Group Is Making 2 Stops In Idaho And Tickets On Sale Now
Country group Old Dominion is coming to Idaho! Not making just one stop, but two. That gives you two opportunities to see the country stars perform and tickets are on sale now. Old Dominion is starting its No Bad Vibes Tour in January 2023. They will be touring in the...
eastidahonews.com
Local man now charged with wife in exploitation scheme of vulnerable Utah resident
COTTONWOOD HEIGHTS, Utah (KSL.com) — The husband of an Idaho woman accused of exploiting a terminally ill Utah man into signing over his possessions to her now also faces charges in connection with the alleged scheme. Robert Billings, 71, of Pocatello, was charged Tuesday in Utah’s 3rd District Court...
East Idaho firefighters battle two rural haystack blazes, one Pocatello kitchen fire
East Idaho firefighters were busy battling two haystack blazes and a kitchen fire in Pocatello over the past several days. What was a massive haystack fire is still smoldering along Goodenough Road southwest of McCammon after first being reported around 6 a.m. Saturday, according to McCammon Volunteer Fire Department Chief Johnny Ketner. Ketner said the blaze was contained around 6 a.m. Sunday and he expects the blaze to be fully...
Mule deer buck left to waste in southeast Idaho's Unit 70
Idaho Department of Fish and Game officials are seeking information regarding an adult mule deer buck that was shot and left to waste in Southeast Idaho. The buck’s body was discovered on Oct. 28 by two Idaho Fish and Game conservation officers in a private cultivated field approximately 100 yards from Garden Creek Road just west of Arimo in Unit 70. Only the head of the buck had been removed....
eastidahonews.com
HALLOWEEN SPECIAL: Woman shares ghostly encounter in downtown Idaho Falls
IDAHO FALLS – Many years ago in downtown Idaho Falls, a young orphan girl around 11 or 12 was allegedly murdered in what was then the Rogers Hotel and buried in a wall in the tunnels underneath the city. Kathy Nave is the owner of Ghost Walk Idaho Falls,...
eastidahonews.com
Police investigating Idaho Falls neighborhood after reports of gunshot
IDAHO FALLS – Police are investigating a shooting incident in an Idaho Falls neighborhood. Jessica Clements with the Idaho Falls Police Department tells EastIdahoNews.com the shooting happened inside an apartment complex at the intersection of Canal Avenue and K Street at 9:40 a.m. Thursday. Officers found an adult man...
eastidahonews.com
Authorities offer condolences to family of deceased hunter from Idaho Falls
ARCO – A local family is mourning the loss of a hunter, whose body was found in Butte County after a 10-day search. A news release from the Butte County Sheriff’s Office indicate Michael Faller’s body was found in the North Creek area of Butte County in an area with lots of trees and steep terrain.
idahoednews.org
Nov. 8: A $266.1 million school election day
Just three Idaho school districts will ask their patrons to OK requests for local funds Nov. 8, but one of the requests is the biggest school bond issue Idaho has ever seen. Voters in the Idaho Falls, Bonneville and Fremont County school districts will decide on a combined total of $266.1 million in local funds to cover various expenses and projects, including Idaho Falls’ plan to build a new high school and two new elementary schools.
Police: East Idaho man arrested after inflicting 'brain bleed' on victim
An Ammon man has been charged with aggravated battery after he reportedly shoved a man to the ground outside a bar in August, leading to his hospitalization. Micah Danner, 31, reportedly admitted to shoving the victim in a Facebook message to the victim’s wife. “Micah stated he had been the person who pushed (the victim), but never meant to harm him,” an Idaho Falls Police officer wrote in the probable...
See What A&E’s “Ghostbusters” Cameras Caught at Idaho’s Haunted Pocatello High School
One of Idaho's most famous TV locations is haunted but according to Stacker.com it is not Idaho's Old Penitentiary like myself and many others would have thought. It also is not an old mining 'ghost town' that would have been my second guess. Nope it is a high school. Pocatello...
Comments / 0