Pocatello, ID

eastidahonews.com

Organizers hope to collect 7,000 coats for sixth annual ‘Wall of Warmth’

IDAHO FALLS — The “Wall of Warmth” is back. The Hall Foundation and Just 4 Kids Urgent Care are teaming up with real estate agent Valorie Blanchard of Valorie’s List to provide coats for those in need all over eastern Idaho. This is the sixth year the “Wall of Warmth” is happening and organizers say it will be bigger than ever.
REXBURG, ID
Idaho State Journal

Art walk set for Friday in downtown Pocatello

Please plan to join us in Historic Downtown Pocatello on Friday from 5 to 8 p.m. for First Friday Art Walk. We will be kicking off the holiday season with shops full of art, music, food, fashion, holiday decorating items and, of course, lots of gift ideas. Plan to stay downtown for a delicious dinner, drinks, dancing and live music.
POCATELLO, ID
idahoednews.org

Shoshone-Bannock teen’s passion is to make sure the past is not forgotten

FORT HALL – The late Agnes Lavatta rarely spoke about her time at the Fort Hall Boarding School. Her silence and anxious handwringing when the topic came up said plenty. Today, a chimney and a few dilapidated buildings with boarded windows are all that remains on that school campus, where hundreds of Native American children lived in the early 1900s after being forcibly removed from their homes.
FORT HALL, ID
Idaho State Journal

East Idaho firefighters battle two rural haystack blazes, one Pocatello kitchen fire

East Idaho firefighters were busy battling two haystack blazes and a kitchen fire in Pocatello over the past several days. What was a massive haystack fire is still smoldering along Goodenough Road southwest of McCammon after first being reported around 6 a.m. Saturday, according to McCammon Volunteer Fire Department Chief Johnny Ketner. Ketner said the blaze was contained around 6 a.m. Sunday and he expects the blaze to be fully...
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho State Journal

Mule deer buck left to waste in southeast Idaho's Unit 70

Idaho Department of Fish and Game officials are seeking information regarding an adult mule deer buck that was shot and left to waste in Southeast Idaho. The buck’s body was discovered on Oct. 28 by two Idaho Fish and Game conservation officers in a private cultivated field approximately 100 yards from Garden Creek Road just west of Arimo in Unit 70. Only the head of the buck had been removed....
ARIMO, ID
eastidahonews.com

Police investigating Idaho Falls neighborhood after reports of gunshot

IDAHO FALLS – Police are investigating a shooting incident in an Idaho Falls neighborhood. Jessica Clements with the Idaho Falls Police Department tells EastIdahoNews.com the shooting happened inside an apartment complex at the intersection of Canal Avenue and K Street at 9:40 a.m. Thursday. Officers found an adult man...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
idahoednews.org

Nov. 8: A $266.1 million school election day

Just three Idaho school districts will ask their patrons to OK requests for local funds Nov. 8, but one of the requests is the biggest school bond issue Idaho has ever seen. Voters in the Idaho Falls, Bonneville and Fremont County school districts will decide on a combined total of $266.1 million in local funds to cover various expenses and projects, including Idaho Falls’ plan to build a new high school and two new elementary schools.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Idaho State Journal

Police: East Idaho man arrested after inflicting 'brain bleed' on victim

An Ammon man has been charged with aggravated battery after he reportedly shoved a man to the ground outside a bar in August, leading to his hospitalization. Micah Danner, 31, reportedly admitted to shoving the victim in a Facebook message to the victim’s wife. “Micah stated he had been the person who pushed (the victim), but never meant to harm him,” an Idaho Falls Police officer wrote in the probable...
AMMON, ID

