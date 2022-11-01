ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

ABC 15 News

Microchip helps reunite lost dog after ten agonizing months

A small crack in the back gate of Judy Kula’s Phoenix home would lead to ten months of absolute heartache. “We came out to the front of our house in our pajamas and just one of us went one direction, one went the other direction and we just kept calling him, calling him," said Judy.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Chandler woman celebrates 101st birthday, says secret to happy life is tequila

CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- November 2nd is a special day for a Chandler woman celebrating her 101st birthday. Born in 1921, she’s survived a lot. She lived through the Great Depression, multiple wars, had six kids and still maintains her wit and sense of humor. “How do you feel, Ma?” asked Mary Flip’s daughter. “With my hand,” she replied, chuckling.
CHANDLER, AZ
AZFamily

Chandler woman celebrates her 101 birthday with tequila and Guinness beer

Tempe Papa John's Pizza, Chandler bakery among those hit with health code violations. A Tempe Papa John's Pizza was cited for keeping foods at unsafe temperatures and a Chandler bakery had cooked meat not cooling properly. Former President Barack Obama speaks at Phoenix rally. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. Former...
CHANDLER, AZ
KTAR.com

Next Phoenix Zoo happy hour event has bonus of ZooLights preview

PHOENIX – The final Phoenix Zoo happy hour event of 2022 has an added attraction: a sneak peek of this year’s ZooLights. Roars & Pours gives grownups the chance to enjoy the zoo grounds while sipping on alcoholic drinks, which are available for purchase. The experience from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Thursday, rain or moonshine, is limited to adults 21 and over.
PHOENIX, AZ
12 News

1 dead, 1 hospitalized after shooting at a family pizzeria in Mesa

MESA, Ariz. — Mesa police said a man is dead, and another is in the hospital after a shooting inside a family pizzeria in Mesa Wednesday evening. Police told 12News, officers started receiving reports of shots fired inside Desert Peaks Pizza & Grille near McKellips and Recker roads around 5 p.m.
MESA, AZ
AZFamily

Mold growth on veggies, food not date marked among violations uncovered at Phoenix area restaurants

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Every week, Arizona’s Family looks up restaurants recently inspected by Maricopa County’s Environmental Services Department. Restaurants with some of the highest numbers of “risk factors,” considered as major health code violations by inspectors, are selected for our Dirty Dining Report. For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system, visit Maricopa County’s website.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Phoenix mother accused of faking child’s cancer uncovered as serial scammer

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A Phoenix mother has been accused of fraud after pretending her baby had brain cancer to rip off donors on GoFundMe. Police said Monique Coria made out with thousands of dollars and spent donated cash on luxury items like a Gucci wallet and a $600 dollar blow dryer. Arizona’s Family has learned of two more fraudulent schemes allegedly carried out by Coria. Karissa Sanchez became friends with Coria in July of 2021. She said Coria told her that she worked for Live Nation ticket company and had the connection for cheap tickets. “She could get a discounted price,” Sanchez said. “She could get $800 dollar tickets for $300.”
PHOENIX, AZ
phoenixmag.com

Newcomers’ Guide to Festivals & Events in November 2022

November 4-13 Innovative displays that combine water, art and light are in the spotlight as Scottsdale Public Art presents this annual event in the water, on the banks and soaring above the Arizona Canal. The large-scale art installments are complemented by live music and a beer and wine garden. Scottsdale Waterfront, 7135 E. Camelback Rd., Scottsdale, canalconvergence.com.
PHOENIX, AZ
macaronikid.com

Glendale, Arizona Family Fun 2022

When it comes to family, you always want to ensure all your family is accounted for. The wellness within matters on the environments you choose, because the comforts it brings truly matters the most!. So, meeting your needs matter, especially when it comes to meeting everyone's most personal needs and...
GLENDALE, AZ
AZFamily

Find a home in the most affordable neighborhoods in the Valley

Critics calling new pedestrian bridge leading to stadium in Tempe a "freebie" for Los Angeles Angels. Greg LeRoy says the sports world is cluttered with benefits paid for by states, counties and cities, but City of Tempe officials don’t see it that way. 'Zombie Hunter's' arrest interrogation video shown...
TEMPE, AZ
northcentralnews.net

Duck and Decanter celebrates 50 years

Back in the early ’70s, Phoenix was a bit of a culinary wasteland. Finding a broad selection of quality ingredients could require multiple shopping forays — if they could be obtained at all. Just three Valley shops sold a wide selection of cork-finished premium wines, according to Randy...
PHOENIX, AZ
Phoenix New Times

Get Free Brunch While Supporting Black-Owned Restaurants in Phoenix This Saturday

Those looking for brunch in Phoenix this weekend have the opportunity to dine out for free. Saturday, November 5 is Pepsi Dig In Day, and the company is picking up the tab. Now in its second year, Pepsi Dig In Day is a national campaign designed to bring customers to Black-owned restaurants. This year, 20 different restaurants around the country are participating, including two in metro Phoenix.
PHOENIX, AZ

